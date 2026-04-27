Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Amy Cohen MD's avatar
Amy Cohen MD
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The image of the US flying over palates of dollars is extraordinary. Yet one more push towards a currency alternative to the petrodollar. (Not that China is likely to be any more benign a banker).

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