(Adapted from the Wall Street Journal)

​For nearly two days, an injured, lone American pilot hid in a remote mountain crevice while Iranian forces and drone-equipped militias scoured the rugged terrain.

​His survival sparked a massive, high-stakes military operation involving roughly 100 Special Operations forces, dozens of warplanes, and a last-minute CIA deception campaign. Washington officials initially feared the worst—a downed pilot trapped in hostile territory—but what unfolded was a complex rescue mission 200 miles behind enemy lines.

​ Behind Enemy Lines: The Shootdown

​The crisis began on Friday when an F-15E Strike Eagle, flying under the call sign "Dude 44," was shot down by Iranian forces. Following the strike, the two-man crew ejected, and their badly damaged jet crashed hundreds of miles inside Iranian territory.

​While an American military team quickly recovered the first crew member, the Weapons Systems Officer (WSO)—who occupied the fighter's back seat—went missing.

​According to President Donald Trump, the administration deliberately suppressed the news of the first successful rescue. "If we had, they would have realized there was a second [crew member]," he noted. "By not talking about the first, it took them a day and a half to figure out there was a second guy."

​However, Iranian state television eventually broke the news. A news anchor announced that an American aircrew had bailed out over the mountainous and unforgiving terrain of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. Backed by military music, she urged local tribes and villagers to capture the "enemy pilot" alive, offering a "valuable reward" for handing him over to the police.

​ A Complex Search and a CIA Decoy

​For the Pentagon, this was a nightmare scenario. Military experts noted it was the first time in over two decades that a manned U.S. aircraft had been lost over hostile territory. Officials feared that footage of a captured American pilot would hand Tehran a powerful propaganda victory and extreme leverage as the ongoing war entered its sixth week.

​Shortly after the pilot reached a high ridge, he managed to activate an emergency beacon. An Air Force colonel intercepted a brief radio message from the pilot: "God is good." In Washington, the transmission was initially met with skepticism and fear of an Iranian trap until his identity was verified.

​Finding the pilot was described by a senior administration official as looking for a needle in a haystack. The CIA utilized advanced capabilities to pinpoint his exact location inside a mountain crevice, feeding real-time data to the Pentagon and the White House.

​Simultaneously, the CIA launched a disinformation campaign within Iran, spreading false rumors that the U.S. military had already recovered the pilot and was evacuating him overland, deliberately misdirecting Iranian trackers.

​ Setbacks and Unprecedented Firepower

​Securing the pilot's extraction proved incredibly difficult.

​ Aborted First Attempt: Two H-6 helicopters took small arms fire from the ground, injuring the crews and forcing them to make an emergency landing in Kuwait.

​ Equipment Failures: Two MC-130J Special Operations planes landed at a temporary forward operating base inside Iran, but their nose wheels sank into the ground, leaving them unable to take off.

​Strategic Trade-offs: Rerouting regional aircraft to support the rescue meant abandoning planned strikes on Iranian missile launch sites, allowing Iran to fire more munitions during the critical window.

​As Iranian forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members closed in, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) unleashed overwhelming firepower. A fleet of aircraft, including four B-1 bombers, dropped roughly 100 satellite-guided 2,000-pound bombs to keep the enemy at bay. MQ-9 Reaper drones actively engaged suspected fighters who had encroached within kilometers of the pilot's hiding spot. Israeli intelligence forces also coordinated with the U.S., pausing their own regional attacks and conducting targeted strikes to eliminate threats to the evacuation route.

​ The Final Extraction

​Early Sunday morning, the stranded pilot heard the heavy roar of American aircraft followed by a barrage of covering fire. Backup teams in three smaller aircraft reached the remote extraction site.

​To prevent advanced technology from falling into Iranian hands, the departing commandos destroyed the two immobilized MC-130J planes—valued at over $100 million each—along with two MH-6 "Little Bird" helicopters. The extraction forces left behind only a final explosion and a cloud of smoke as they carried the wounded pilot to safety.

​ The "Easter Miracle" and Geopolitical Fallout

​President Trump, who had been receiving constant briefings in the Oval Office from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Keane, gave the final authorization without hesitation. "We have to get him back," Trump said.

​Following the successful operation, Trump and his allies dubbed the rescue an "Easter Miracle," providing a significant morale boost amid waning public support for the war.

​Just after midnight, Trump announced the success on Truth Social: "We got him back! The U.S. military sent dozens of planes with the most lethal weapons in the world to get him. He is wounded, but he will be completely fine."

​The successful rescue emboldened the administration's stance. On Easter morning, Trump directed a furious warning at Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway Tehran has largely blockaded since the conflict began: "Open the damn strait you lunatics, or you will live in hell." In a follow-up post, he issued an ultimatum, giving Iran until 8:00 PM Tuesday to comply before the U.S. begins systematically targeting the nation's bridges and power plants.

​The successful operation stands in stark contrast to the tragic failure of Operation Eagle Claw 46 years ago, when an attempt to rescue 53 American embassy hostages in Iran ended in a fatal desert collision.