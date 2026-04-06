Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dirk Faegre's avatar
Dirk Faegre
19h

It seems this is but a high level view of the extraction. There’s a lot more details to the ‘adventure’ of the WSO.

Also, why did the “soft ground” not be recognized in advance and why didn’t the secondary aircraft not suffer the same issue?

I’m afraid the guesses by Senior Chief and yourself didn’t ‘win’. (Sand and goats) 😬

Reply
Share
Mare's avatar
Mare
7h

Glad it's done. Expensive work.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture