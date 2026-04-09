Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Anne Kenny's avatar
Anne Kenny
2h

Thank you Wajeeh, your input and analysis are always top notch.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
4h

You could say the US won the tactical war, but badly lost the strategic war.

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