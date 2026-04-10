Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Sandra A. Jones's avatar
Sandra A. Jones
22m

An excellent, but horrifying summary of where things stand and the outlook appears pretty dismal for the United States. Even though the US/Israeli attacks have been very devastating to Iran's defensive infrastructure, it's secret weapon is economic with the cutting off of the Strait of Hormuz to vital oil, gas, fertilizer and other products to everyone other than their preferred allies. This leaves the global economy at their mercy.

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Cliffside's avatar
Cliffside
7h

How fu stupid do you have to be to think that you can bomb knowledge that is saved off site into oblivion

WTF

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