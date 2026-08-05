In less than five years, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has become one of the biggest spenders in American elections, flooding the media with its advertising campaigns during congressional races across the country.

The amounts spent by AIPAC-affiliated political action committees on campaign ads and voter outreach have more than doubled since the group began its involvement in elections; they rose from $29.3 million to $67.2 million, with a large portion allocated to Democratic primaries.

The group's biggest test so far will be the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, scheduled for Tuesday. AIPAC has spent over $30 million on advertisements and outreach campaigns to support Representative Haley Stevens against her rival, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, according to Federal Election Commission data. Dr. El-Sayed—who ran a campaign characterized by fierce opposition to Israel—has made the group's intervention a central pillar in his criticism of Ms. Stevens's candidacy.

This spending, whether in Michigan or across the rest of the country, represents a fundamental shift for the group; after operating for decades as a bipartisan lobbying organization focused on influencing federal legislation and organizing congressional trips to Israel, the group rapidly transformed into a major player in federal elections, driven by its concern over what it perceived as growing anti-Israel sentiment within the Democratic Party.

AIPAC created a super PAC in 2022 that has spent more money on television, radio, and digital advertising in federal elections—over the past three election cycles—than any other special interest group unaffiliated with a political party, according to a New York Times analysis of data collected by the media tracking firm AdImpact.

The rapid growth in AIPAC's election spending—whether through its super PAC or its new affiliated organizations—demonstrates the paramount importance of the Israel issue in American politics, while simultaneously revealing its complexity.

Some of the ads produced by AIPAC aim to support candidates the group considers pro-Israel. In contrast, others are designed to defeat candidates the group views as out of step with its political agenda.

However, one factor unites all these ads: almost none of them mention Israel.

The ads funded by AIPAC-linked groups have primarily focused on issues that polls indicate are top priorities for many voters—including abortion rights and the economy—even though their primary goal was to support pro-Israel candidates. This strategy, which other political groups also employ, has sometimes allowed AIPAC to conceal its role in those campaigns.

When supporters of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) set out to establish an independent political action committee (super PAC) called the "United Democracy Project" in 2022, they were acutely aware of the rising costs of election campaigns and the growing number of candidates critical of U.S. support for Israel.

The United Democracy Project saw a surge in individual donations following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, enabling it to intensify its political activities; so far during this year's primaries, the committee has outspent other independent super PACs funded by the artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency sectors—two groups that also wield significant influence—on campaign advertising.

Most of AIPAC's money—whether funneled through the United Democracy Project or other smaller PACs—has been directed toward Democratic primaries. The group has rarely spent money in general election races that force it to choose between a Democratic and a Republican candidate, given its bipartisan approach.

Patrick Dorton, a spokesman for the United Democracy Project, said: "Our goal is to elect the largest possible bipartisan, pro-Israel majority." He added: "The pro-Israel community is highly energized."

Dorton noted that many other super PACs employ a similar messaging strategy: they focus on ads addressing the issues most important to voters in the electoral district, rather than focusing on the specific issue the group cares about.

"In most electoral races, affordability issues are far more important than the issue of Israel," he said.

Although its ads rarely mention Israel, AIPAC—through its massive primary spending—has drawn significant attention to itself and to U.S. policy toward Israel, according to Brendan Glavin, the director of insights and analytics at OpenSecrets, an organization that tracks campaign spending. Glavin said: "The entity behind the funding is exposed to the public whether they try to hide behind the content of the ads or not, ensuring that this issue remains hotly debated."

Over the past three election cycles, the group has largely succeeded in its efforts, helping to elect 15 members of Congress who are considered its allies. The group has placed its biggest bets yet in several electoral races this year, particularly in Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland.

Overall, AIPAC-affiliated groups have spent over $67 million so far this year. In Michigan, the United Democracy Project has spent more than $10 million to support Ms. Stevens's Senate campaign, and over $20 million to attack her rival, Dr. El-Sayed, through advertising and voter outreach, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission (F.E.C.). Only one outside group has spent more money on TV, radio, and digital ads in a primary race this year: a PAC formed to oppose Tom Steyer's unsuccessful campaign for governor of California.

The electoral contest in Michigan marks the first time the United Democracy Project has spent money in a Senate race, but with $80 million in cash on hand, it might not be the last.

When the United Democracy Project was founded in 2022, the group spent more money supporting candidates than attacking politicians it considered opponents. This situation changed in 2024, when the group spent nearly $25 million in successful efforts to oust Representative Jamaal Bowman (of New York) and Representative Cori Bush (of Missouri), both of whom were known for their harsh criticism of Israel. (The Times adjusted the financial figures recorded before 2026 to account for inflation). In the current year, however, the group has spent more money supporting candidates than opposing them—at least so far.

While AIPAC's spending in its first year was limited to Democratic primaries, in 2024 it began focusing on Republican primaries, targeting several candidates who strongly questioned U.S. support for Israel, namely: Rep. Thomas Massie (of Kentucky), Rep. Bob Good (of Virginia), former Rep. John Hostettler (of Indiana), and challenger Brandon Herrera (of Texas). AIPAC contributed to the defeat of all of them except Mr. Massie.

This year, one of the group's most prominent victories was the ouster of Mr. Massie, a seven-term congressman who had called for an end to military aid to Israel. (Translator's note: Translated exactly as it appears in the original text, despite the internal contradiction regarding Massie's outcome in the preceding sentence).

Overall, AIPAC has achieved many significant victories; its first came in 2022, when the group spent nearly $5 million to support Ms. Stevens in her successful bid to oust Rep. Andy Levin, a former synagogue president who described himself as a Zionist but was critical of Israeli policies.

However, the group has also suffered losses against some of its highest-profile targets. In 2022, the group spent nearly $3 million in a Democratic primary for a House seat against Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, who opposed providing military aid to Israel; Lee narrowly won that primary, and the group then spent over $1 million against her in the general election, which Lee also won, defeating her Republican opponent by a margin of more than 12 percentage points.

In New Jersey this year, the United Democracy Project spent over $2 million in a special election in an attempt to defeat Tom Malinowski, a Democrat known for his broad support for Israel but who had called for placing more conditions on U.S. aid. Although Malinowski lost the Democratic primary, the winner was a candidate whose positions were even further from AIPAC's: Analilia Mejia, a former aide to Senator Bernie Sanders, who had previously accused Israel of committing genocide. Mejia went on to win the special election as well. Nevertheless, AIPAC supporters argued that their money was well spent; they claimed that had Malinowski won, he could have exerted a greater influence on foreign affairs policy, given that he is a veteran Democrat with strong ties to House leadership.

In addition to the United Democracy Project, a Times analysis revealed the existence of five smaller independent political action committees (super PACs) into which AIPAC has injected nearly $22 million since 2022. None of these smaller committees mention the name of Israel in their titles, allowing AIPAC to attempt to influence elections without its intervention being directly visible to the public.

Subscribe