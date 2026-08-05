Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
2h

Israel is not only interfering here , they are trying to do something similar with Latin America , the ultimate goals are Colombia and Mexico .

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
1h

A few things are worth pointing out. A website that says track AIPAC is pro-Hamas.

There's also team J-Street. J-Street wants Israel and Palestine to live hand in hand together, go to sports events and the arts together.

Kat, who ran to replace Rep. Schakowsky hadn't even lived in the area long enough for many to feel comfortable supporting her.

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