​By Mohammad Javad Zarif | Foreign Affairs

​Iran did not start its war with the United States and Israel. Yet, more than a month after the conflict erupted, it is clear that the Islamic Republic is prevailing. US and Israeli forces have spent weeks relentlessly bombing Iranian territory—killing thousands and damaging hundreds of buildings—all in the hope of toppling the government. Despite this, Iran has stood firm and successfully defended its interests. It has maintained the continuity of its leadership despite the assassination of senior officials, and it has repeatedly struck back even as its military, civilian, and industrial facilities were targeted. Consequently, the Americans and Israelis find themselves trapped in a quagmire with no exit strategy, having launched the conflict under the illusion that they could force a surrender. The Iranians, meanwhile, have achieved a historic feat of resilience.

​For some Iranians, this success is motivation to keep fighting—to punish the aggressors rather than seek a negotiated end. Since February 28, massive crowds have gathered nightly across the country, chanting in defiance: "No surrender, no compromise, fight America." The United States has, after all, proven untrustworthy in negotiations and disrespectful of Iranian sovereignty. Following this logic, there is no reason to engage with Washington now or offer it a way out. Instead, Tehran should capitalize on its upper hand by continuing to target US bases and disrupting trade in the Strait of Hormuz until Washington radically alters its regional footprint.

​However, continuing to fight the US and Israel—despite the psychological satisfaction it might bring—will only lead to further destruction of civilian lives and infrastructure. Desperate after failing to achieve their goals, these two actors are increasingly targeting vital sites across the pharmaceutical, energy, and industrial sectors, striking innocent civilians indiscriminately. The violence is gradually drawing in more countries, threatening to ignite a global conflict. Regrettably, international organizations, pressured by the US, have remained silent on numerous violations, including the deaths of around 170 schoolchildren on the first day of the war.

​Therefore, Tehran should use its strategic advantage not to prolong the fight, but to declare victory and secure an agreement that ends this conflict and prevents the next. It could offer to place limits on its nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to all sanctions—a deal Washington would not have accepted previously, but might accept now.

​Iran should also be prepared to agree to a mutual non-aggression pact with the US, ensuring neither side targets the other in the future. Tehran could even offer to establish economic ties with the US, mutually benefiting both the American and Iranian people. These outcomes would allow Iranian officials to focus less on external threats and more on improving citizens' lives internally. In short, Tehran can secure the bright new future Iranians deserve.

​Despite his weakened position—or perhaps because of it—US President Donald Trump continues to issue contradictory and confusing statements regarding negotiations. On Wednesday, Trump delivered a speech where he insulted all Iranians by vowing to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Age where it belongs," while simultaneously promising that Washington's military campaign will only take a few more weeks.

​However, it is clear the White House views rising energy costs caused by the American bombardment as a massive political liability. This peace plan would offer Trump a timely exit, potentially transforming his massive strategic blunder into an opportunity to claim a lasting victory for peace.

​Seizing Victory

​Iranians are furious with the US, and not just because of the current aggression. Since the turn of the millennium, the Islamic Republic and its people have endured a series of betrayals by American officials. Iran supported the US against Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan after 9/11, only for President George W. Bush to later label Tehran part of the "Axis of Evil" and threaten military action. The Obama administration negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal, yet Tehran's strict, verified compliance did not lead to the promised normalization of global economic relations. Nor did this compliance stop Trump from tearing up the agreement and launching a cruel "maximum pressure" campaign—draconian sanctions designed to impoverish 90 million Iranians. These policies continued under President Joe Biden, despite his promises to revive diplomacy.

​When Trump returned to power for a second term, Washington's approach became even more deceptive. The White House announced its desire for a new deal, and Iran sent its top diplomats and experts to negotiate. But Trump quickly proved unserious; instead of appointing seasoned envoys, he dispatched two real estate cronies—his son-in-law Jared Kushner and golfing companion Steve Witkoff. Both are completely illiterate in geopolitics and nuclear technicalities. When they predictably failed to grasp Iran's generous offers, the White House launched its massive military offensive against Iranian civilians.

​As a result, a large segment of the Iranian public rejects any talk of diplomacy, preferring to maintain the resistance. They have no interest in talking to American officials who have repeatedly betrayed their trust. While understandable, the Islamic Republic would be better off ending the war sooner rather than later. Prolonging the hostility will only result in a greater loss of life and resources without breaking the stalemate.

​Although Iran has the capacity to destroy the region's infrastructure in retaliation, this matters little to the US, which views its Arab allies merely as human shields for Israel. Destroying regional infrastructure won't compensate for Iran's losses. Continued fighting could also provoke an American ground invasion; while that would be a desperate move plunging Washington deeper into a quagmire, it would yield no real gains for Iran. Finally, if the US withdraws before a deal is reached, Iran won't be able to reap the diplomatic rewards of its successful resistance.

​If the parties resort to negotiations, they can pursue one of two paths. The first is a formal or informal ceasefire. At first glance, this seems the easiest route, requiring only that the combatants lay down their arms without addressing the deep-rooted tensions that have poisoned relations for decades. But any ceasefire will inherently be fragile. Both nations will remain mired in deep suspicion precisely because their fundamental differences remain unresolved. It would only take a miscalculation to reignite the clashes.

​Therefore, officials must pursue the second option: a comprehensive peace agreement. This catastrophe must be seized as an opportunity to end 47 years of hostility.

​Despite its horrors, the current conflict might facilitate such an agreement by exposing realities neither side can ignore. First, it proved the US cannot destroy Iran's nuclear and missile programs, even when coordinating with Israel and backed by Gulf partners. These programs are so entrenched and dispersed that eliminating them through bombing is impossible. Instead, US and Israeli strikes only fueled domestic debate in Iran about withdrawing from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and shifting its nuclear doctrine. The strikes also showed that talk of the demise of the "Axis of Resistance" was vastly exaggerated. The aggression has reinvigorated opposition to US policies across the Global South, parts of Europe, and even within the US itself, where some "MAGA" supporters reject Trump's "Israel First" approach.

​Regionally, the war proved that relying on the US for security is a losing strategy. For years, Arab states believed paying Washington to build military bases would protect them, ignoring Iran's repeated offers for regional security frameworks. They assumed the US would manage Iran and protect them in a crisis. Instead, Washington bombed Iran despite their objections and used bases on their soil to do so. Consequently, these nations became the very battlegrounds they sought to avoid.

​These outcomes validate Tehran's long-standing assertions about the regional order. However, Iran must also learn a crucial lesson: its nuclear technology did not deter aggression; it may have provided the pretext for it. Conversely, Israel's illegal nuclear program failed to protect it from a daily barrage of low-cost drones and missiles. This failure casts doubt on the ability of any nuclear program to guarantee security. Instead, Iranian officials have recognized that the nation's most vital asset for resilience is its cohesive population.

​Preparing for Peace

​These realities dictate that reciprocity must be the foundation of any settlement. To launch a peace process, all parties in West Asia must agree to halt the fighting. Iran, alongside Oman, should ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the US must allow the strait to open for Iran as well. It is a geographic irony that this strait, hugging Iran's coastline, has been effectively closed to it for years due to US sanctions, breeding domestic corruption and yielding massive profits for neighbors. Therefore, the US must allow unimpeded sales of Iranian oil and ensure the safe return of revenues.

​With these immediate steps, Iran and the US can begin shaping a lasting peace agreement, largely addressing nuclear issues. For instance, Iran could commit to never seeking a nuclear weapon and down-blending its enriched uranium stockpile to below 3.67%. In exchange, the US would terminate all UN Security Council resolutions regarding Iran, lift unilateral sanctions, and urge partners to do the same. Iran's parliament would ratify the IAEA Additional Protocol, placing all nuclear facilities under permanent international monitoring. The US has demanded stricter terms, like zero enrichment, but officials know these are unrealistic goals they failed to achieve through two aggressive wars.

​To address the remaining challenge, China and Russia—in cooperation with the US—could establish a regional nuclear fuel enrichment consortium involving Iran and interested Gulf states. This would be the sole enrichment facility in West Asia, to which Iran would transfer all its enriched materials.

​Regionally, a security network should be established involving Gulf states, Yemen, UN Security Council permanent members, and potentially Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey to ensure non-aggression and freedom of navigation.

​To deepen the peace, Washington must commit to funding the reconstruction of damages left by the 2025 and 2026 wars in Iran, including compensating civilians. While some US officials may object, Iranian diplomats cannot proceed without this, and reconstruction costs will likely be far less than continuing an unpopular war.

​Finally, Iran and the US should sign a permanent non-aggression pact, end terrorism designations, restore consular services, and lift travel restrictions.

​This agreement won't be easy. Deep mutual suspicion will persist, requiring guarantees from China, Russia, or regional actors. However, this terrible war has opened the door to a permanent settlement. The Iranians may be angry, but they can move forward knowing they withstood a massive, illegal military assault by two nuclear powers. US officials may view the Islamic Republic negatively, but they now realize the regime is here to stay and they must coexist with it. Emotions may run high, and both sides may boast of battlefield victories, but history remembers those who make peace.

​+ M. Javad Zarif is an associate professor of global studies at the University of Tehran... He previously served as Iran's Vice President, Foreign Minister, and Permanent Representative to the UN.

​Strategic Analysis & Geopolitical Breakdown

​When unpacking the rhetoric of US-MENA relations, this text serves as a masterclass in diplomatic framing and narrative leverage. Zarif is presenting a highly calculated grand bargain, wrapped in the language of an inevitable Iranian victory.

​Here is an analysis of the core dynamics at play:

​ The Narrative of "Survival as Victory": Zarif adopts an asymmetric definition of victory. By surviving a massive, coordinated US/Israeli bombardment without government collapse, Iran claims to have "won." This framing allows Zarif to argue that Tehran is negotiating from a position of strength, not desperation, which is vital for selling diplomatic concessions to domestic hardliners.

​ Targeting US Domestic Vulnerabilities: The text shrewdly targets the political anxieties of the Trump administration. By highlighting the vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz and the subsequent spike in global energy prices, Zarif is pushing the precise economic pressure points that matter most to a transactional, economy-focused US President. The explicit dismissal of Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as "illiterate" in geopolitics serves to undermine Trump's unorthodox diplomatic approach while offering him a traditional, state-to-state off-ramp.

​ The Failure of the Gulf Security Umbrella: A major theme of the piece is the critique of Arab states relying on Washington for defense. Zarif points out that hosting US bases did not protect Gulf states; it turned them into targets. This is a direct appeal to regional actors to abandon US security guarantees in favor of an intra-regional framework (the proposed non-aggression pact).

​Devaluing the Nuclear Deterrent: Interestingly, Zarif downplays the value of nuclear programs for both sides. He notes that Israel's nuclear arsenal couldn't stop drone swarms, and Iran's nuclear tech only invited bombardment. This rhetorical pivot allows him to justify capping Iran's enrichment, framing true resilience as being rooted in civilian cohesion and human infrastructure rather than weapons of mass destruction.

​Key Policy Proposals (At a Glance)

​If utilized as a framework for policy discussions, the actual concessions Zarif is floating are significant: