Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Heather McDonald Gaillot's avatar
Heather McDonald Gaillot
3d

Spent the last two hours reading all the articles you sent overnight. Wow, what a treasure trove of information and now I’ve just received two more! Fascinating. Thank you for sharing your knowledge of a complex region; extremely helpful.

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christopher o'loughlin's avatar
christopher o'loughlin
3d

Wajeeh,

Yes! This war must end. Negotiations based on the outlines you propose at the end of your courageous compassionate honest report could work. Willingness to negotiate and cease hostilities is the first step we can take together in peace. Thank you.

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