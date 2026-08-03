Talks with Iran remain ongoing, stalled, or somewhere in between.

This pattern has become familiar: the White House threatens strikes against Iran, then backtracks at the last minute claiming an agreement is near, only to express disappointment when the deal collapses, and then threatens military escalation again.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei rejected US President Donald Trump's announcement that talks would resume today, stating this morning that Tehran is not negotiating with Washington, but only with the Sultanate of Oman.

However, Trump confirmed to reporters today that talks are "ongoing," saying they are being pushed by Gulf allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. He added, regarding the Iranians, "When they talk, they don't like to say they're talking."

Many American observers believe diplomacy is still key to resolving issues with Iran, but there is a growing sense that this path is slowly falling apart.

"There is no real diplomacy right now," said Behnam Ben Taleblu, director of the Iran program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, known for its hardline views, who follows Iranian foreign policy closely. "If there is any, it's like a muscle that has atrophied from disuse." He noted that "the summer of escalation and de-escalation is just another sign of this collapse."

Former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney partly blames the breakdown on the collapse of usual diplomatic channels used for negotiations.

He explained that normally, the White House receives reports from intelligence agencies, along with analysts from the Department of Defense (Pentagon) and the State Department, to set the goals of diplomacy and the tools to reach them. But, according to Ratney, this hasn't been the case with the talks with Tehran so far. He said the president already declares that "whatever the objectives," whether talking or military action, "have been successfully achieved." He believes this creates unrealistic expectations, causing a cycle that "leaves everyone confused and bewildered."

This also makes it harder for Trump's negotiating team, including Steve Wittkopf and Jared Kushner, who are supposed to secure the outcome the president wants.

Trump didn't give details about the new round of talks, telling reporters today, "You'll find out today or tomorrow."

If this diplomatic effort falls apart, the Trump administration is considering other options.

CNN reported that before Trump's latest threats and reversals, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) sent a message to military analysts seeking "new, innovative, and unconventional ideas for pressuring and punishing Iran," showing limited military options are on the table.

In response to a request for comment, CENTCOM spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said the command "has a long history of thinking and acting in innovative ways.**"

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