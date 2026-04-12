Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Matson's avatar
Michael Matson
5h

A fantastic, but frightening, article.

Reply
Share
joAn's avatar
joAn
4h

Great, very clear update... and I really appreciate how you outline the unknowns.

From my senior team facilitator days... it seems we have moved from the Prisoner's Guard dilemma to the full mutual destruction rounds of the Prisoners Dilemma where 'selfish personal win-lose' escalates ad nauseum, prevailing over greater team/ "good" ... really NOT a pretty or sane picture. The ol' toothless and blind remaining on both sides. More like reverting back to 18th and 17th century operatives...

So much for 80 years of Pax Americana.... thanks for all your very thoughtful work, Wajeeh!!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture