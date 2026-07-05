Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Award-winning NPR correspondent Deborah Amos on the Khashoggi case, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and finding the truth in modern media.

A recording from Wajeeh Lion's live video
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Wajeeh Lion and Deb Amos
Jul 05, 2026

Thank you Caro Henry, Lalisa, Neil Cunningham 🫧, Mandy Ohman, Truthsayer, and many others for tuning into my live video with Deb Amos! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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