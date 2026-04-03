Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Jessica Wagner's avatar
Jessica Wagner
3d

Excellent information. Extremely well written. I have watched you with Malcolm Nance co-hosting daily updates about the war in Iran, but had never read any of your articles. Yesterday, when you were speaking about this topic with Malcolm, the tears in your eyes and being visibly shaken by this system showed me what an incredibly kind and compassionate person you are. Without reading one article I subscribed for a year because I knew you were the type of person I wanted to support. I have since read many of your articles and am very impressed with your knowledge, writing skills and the ease in which you inform your audience. I am so glad I made the spontaneous decision to subscribe. You truly deserve support so that you can continue to share your kindness and to inform people about a culture that many of us do not fully understand. Thank you.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
3d

I will pass on editorializing, though I am very much inclined to do just that, As you know the kefala system is slavery by another name and methodology.

Cognitive dissonance is something that is personally felt, not by a nation.And it cannot be attributed to someone else, it can only be felt by the person who is experiencing cognitive dissonance.

CD is the basis of the lie detector.

CD occurs when the mouth and behavior are at variance with what actually believes, It is a feeling of discomfort often manifested in nervousness, increased heart rate, sweating. trembling.

Iit is overcome by sustained, uninterrupted behavior for about 30 days, and it soon becomes part of the persons modified identity.

An example of CD is religious conversion. There is an inner voice, that tells the converted that they are not genuine, play acting, and to overcome that inner voice, the converso acts radically, in effect an extremist.

Protestant converts to Catholicism become radical Catholics, this is their way of convincing themselves and others that their conversion is sincere.

The same is true of converts to Islam and explains the Beatles, that group of British Muslims that were violent Jihadi's, beheading their victims.

They may have been Muslims from birth, but they had fallen away, left Islam, but were "radicalized". Easily done if they didn't feel that they fit within the larger society, and were discriminated against, or were led to believe that they were.

Here is an example of cognitive dissonance. A heteronormative male, dressing as a female, attempting to talk and act like a female, being dropped into a shopping mall.

A white Christian nationalist, pretending to be a Muslim and attending Friday Prayers in a mosque.,without extensive preparation.

One can play act, but for play acting to become seamless without CD, takes preparation

I served as a drill sergeant, it is not in my true nature to be loud, abusive and commanding, but I was conditioned by my training to be a drill sergeant. If I hadn't been trained (conditioned), I would have felt ridiculous, picking up my first groupof recruits

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