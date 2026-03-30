Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
7d

t and the republicans are living permanently (I believe) in the past. I live in the Bay Area, and I think we are close to living in the future. Solar, EVs, shopping locally (my food comes almost all from within 50 miles of here, if it's not what I grow myself). The big issue will be water. But we don't have the climate Minnesota has.

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Terry's avatar
Terry
6d

Wajeeh,

Could you go into the Miftan Protocol a little more and tell me what you think of its chances of working. The idea of money going back directly to the Iranian people sounds appealing to me and especially if it would help break the stalemate. Hell for the amount we are spending to finance the war, even if we had to use a couple of billion from the US treasury to implement a strategy that gives money directly to the Iranian people, it sounds like it would be a bargain.

(Tried to ask the question during today’s Warcast, but of course, today was a short question day ;-)

As always, thanks for your insights.

Terry

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