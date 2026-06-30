The conflict in Sudan has catastrophically degraded from an internal power struggle into a sprawling proxy war, artificially prolonged by an advanced transnational logistics network. At the center of this violence are the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti. The RSF has sustained a high-intensity military campaign against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) not through domestic resourcefulness, but through an illicit, highly structured supply chain architecture.

A comprehensive intelligence assessment, designated Operation Desert Nexus, meticulously maps the procurement, transit, and financial laundering mechanisms that keep the RSF armed and operational. Despite categorical denials from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an overwhelming consolidation of open-source intelligence, geospatial tracking, and defector testimonies confirms that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) serves as the primary state sponsor of the RSF.

The UAE’s strategic calculus is driven by clear geopolitical and economic motives: securing agricultural enclaves, dominating Red Sea maritime trade corridors, and maintaining access to Sudan’s highly lucrative gold extraction industry. These resources are routinely laundered through Dubai's financial markets. To project this power while maintaining plausible deniability, the UAE relies on a complex web of proxy actors, mercenary networks, and corporate fronts.

The Libyan Connection: Proxies and Fuel Smuggling

The UAE’s chief proxy in this operation is the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The LNA acts as the physical bridge for Emirati materiel moving through eastern Libya, providing the RSF with secure training hubs, logistical corridors, and critical fuel supplies.

This is a symbiotic relationship. By extracting transit fees and diverting subsidized Libyan fuel to the RSF, Haftar consolidates his own territorial and financial independence from the UN-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli. Modern desert warfare runs on diesel, and the LNA is the RSF's primary pump. Over 450,000 tons of diesel, generated as surplus by the General Electric Company of Libya, were smuggled from the Benghazi old harbour alone. This staggeringly profitable illicit fuel trade is routed through shell entities like the Arkenu Oil Company. Overseeing this logistical epicenter is Saddam Haftar, Khalifa Haftar’s son, who was appointed chief of staff of the LAAF land forces in May 2024. Saddam Haftar directed the rapid overhaul of the airport in the remote desert city of Al-Kufra specifically to accommodate UAE cargo flights.

He also directed the LNA's Subul al-Salam brigade to monopolize control over the tri-border area between Libya, Chad, and Sudan. While Subul al-Salam commanders, such as Lieutenant Fattah Ehneish, publicly claim to be combatting cross-border trafficking, intelligence confirms their forces actively escort heavily armed RSF convoys through the desert. This operation generates massive revenue, granting the LNA unprecedented financial autonomy while severely undermining the Central Bank of Libya and the National Oil Corporation.

Intelligence Enhancements: Tracking the Digital Footprint

Exposing this supply chain required moving beyond traditional human intelligence to incorporate advanced digital forensics. Investigative consortiums, including Lighthouse Reports, Sudan War Monitor, and Evident, pioneered methods to track the network's digital footprint.

Because the RSF and its allied militias rely heavily on social media for propaganda and recruitment, analysts systematically scraped platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Telegram. They constructed a digital archive of more than 500 verified operational clips posted since the war began in April 2023. Through visual forensics, analysts isolated specific frames in these videos to identify foreign uniform insignias, distinct vehicle modifications, and heavy weaponry, such as DShK heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). Linguistic profiling of the audio tracks confirmed the presence of English and Spanish-speaking military trainers with South American accents, directly corroborating reports of Colombian mercenaries on the ground.

To penetrate the operational security of undisclosed training facilities in the Libyan desert, the Conflict Insights Group utilized commercially available cyber threat intelligence. They procured publicly available "adtech" data—information derived from cookies and location services that users consent to selling to third-party vendors via their mobile apps. By geofencing specific coordinates in the Libyan desert, analysts isolated mobile devices operating with Colombian and Argentinian Spanish language settings. These devices, some running military-grade encryption software, were tracked visiting a suspected LNA-hosted RSF site during the summer of 2023, providing irrefutable digital proof of South American mercenaries deep within Libyan territory.

The Maritime Smuggling Architecture: Dark Fleets

The physical delivery of military hardware from the Gulf to Africa relies heavily on exploiting Mediterranean maritime routes, with the LNA-controlled Port of Benghazi serving as the primary receiving node. To circumvent the UN arms embargo on Libya and the European Union's Operation IRINI monitoring mechanisms, the UAE and its proxies use sophisticated "dark fleet" strategies.

Vessels routinely manipulate or entirely deactivate their Automatic Identification System (AIS)—a mandatory collision avoidance protocol used by commercial ships. Tracking intelligence reveals a distinct pattern of AIS "spoofing," where cargo vessels from the UAE broadcast false location data to appear as though they are in legitimate commercial lanes while actually navigating toward LNA ports.

The network heavily utilizes ship-to-ship transfers in international waters to obscure the cargo's origin and destination. A critical geographic vulnerability for authorities is the Hurds Bank, a shallow water plateau located in the triangle between Malta, southeastern Crete, and Benghazi. Smuggling vessels frequently rendezvous here to transfer weapons, munitions, and illicitly refined petroleum products out of sight of coastal authorities before making the final run into Benghazi or Tubruq.

The primary cargo delivered via this maritime route consists of Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series trucks, essential for the RSF's desert warfare tactics. Once unloaded in Benghazi, these commercial trucks are heavily militarized, converted into "technicals" equipped with anti-aircraft guns and multiple rocket launchers. UN Panel of Experts reports have documented these illicit transfers by forensically tracing Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs). For example, intercepted Land Cruisers in Libya were traced back to original deliveries made to Abdul Latif Jameel Import and Distribution Co. Ltd. in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, inspections of intercepted cargo vessels originating from Port Rashid in the UAE have revealed containers holding dozens of unmanifested militarized vehicles, directly violating UN Security Council resolutions.

The Sub-Saharan Air Bridge

Complementing the maritime dark fleet is a high-volume, clandestine air bridge designed to bypass naval interdiction entirely. Flight tracking data and geospatial satellite imagery have exposed an intensive tempo of heavy cargo flights operating from UAE airbases—including Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah—destined for remote African airstrips.

Since April 2023, intelligence has tracked at least 86 flights from the UAE destined for the Amdjarass International Airport in eastern Chad. The primary aircraft used is the Ilyushin Il-76, a heavy strategic airlifter capable of transporting massive payloads of armored vehicles, drones, and heavy artillery. Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs has repeatedly captured Il-76 aircraft parked at Amdjarass, alongside newly constructed hangars specifically designed to house unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

While the UAE maintains these flights are strictly humanitarian efforts to support a local field hospital, military analysts assess with high confidence that the cargo—often offloaded under the cover of darkness and immediately transferred to heavily armed convoys—is lethal aid for the RSF. On June 11, 2024, geospatial analysts tracked an Il-76 flying directly over RSF-controlled territory near El Fasher in Sudan, underscoring the penetration of this air bridge into active combat zones.

This brazen operation generated severe friction with Egypt, the primary regional backer of the SAF. Frustrated with the LNA's complicity, Egyptian and Turkish forces initiated targeted aerial bombing campaigns against RSF supply convoys moving from southeastern Libya into northern Darfur. In response, the UAE did not cease operations; they simply adapted. Abu Dhabi rerouted its flights deeper into Chadian territory, establishing a new, highly secure weapons corridor running through "Gate 17" on the Libya-Chad border. This pushed materiel toward Abeche in central-eastern Chad, insulating the supply lines from Egyptian airstrikes before the final overland push into Sudan.

The Clandestine Training Infrastructure

Beyond transit, the LNA provides the RSF with a secure rear-base shielded from SAF aerial attacks. Despite denials from RSF spokespersons, such as Dr. Alaa El-Din Nugud, investigative reporting and defector debriefings have identified four distinct RSF training camps operating within Libyan territory.

The primary receiving and integration hub is Camp 17, situated roughly 20 kilometers outside of Benghazi. Defectors report arriving here in batches of 40 to 80 recruits. The facility focuses on receiving Emirati hardware, modifying vehicles, and providing advanced training on drones and artillery. It is here that UAE-contracted Colombian private military contractors are heavily integrated into the operation.

Further south in central Libya is the massive Al-Jufra Airbase, which hosts advanced tactical infantry training and the integration of heavy surface-to-air missile systems. Defectors reveal that operational command of this specific base is maintained by Russian personnel from the Africa Corps (formerly the Wagner Group).

Near Al-Kufra in the southeast is the Seweidiya Camp. Managed by the LNA's Subul al-Salam Brigade, this serves as the final forward operating base where cross-border fuel logistics are finalized and convoys are assembled for the dangerous crossing into North Darfur. Finally, in the southwestern Fezzan region, the Sabha Base acts as a deep desert logistics transit point and political coordination hub. Overseen by LNA High Command elements, the facility openly displays its allegiances with signs featuring portraits of both Khalifa Haftar and Hemedti side-by-side.

The Foreign Mercenary Nexus: South American Private Military Contractors

To rapidly enhance the battlefield lethality of the RSF, the UAE finances the recruitment of highly trained foreign mercenaries, effectively outsourcing sophisticated warfighting capabilities. They rely predominantly on private military contractors (PMCs) from Colombia. Due to decades of internal conflict, Colombia possesses a massive surplus of combat-hardened veterans who often retire young without sustainable state support, making them highly susceptible to recruitment.

The recruitment pipeline is deliberately structured through layered corporate entities to insulate the UAE government from diplomatic liability. Initial recruitment was spearheaded by a Bogotá-based employment agency named Internacional Services Agency (A4SI). Founded in 2010 by Jose Libardo Quijano Torres and managed by Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero, A4SI posted vague job listings for "drone pilots for Africa," offering monthly salaries between $2,500 and $3,400. They were aided by former Colombian army colonel Jose Oscar Garcia Batte, who operated through his company, Global Qowa Al-Basheria S.A.S. (GQAB). Intelligence shows Garcia Batte aggressively funneled recruits to A4SI even after knowing they were bound for the Sudanese war zone. When the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned A4SI in December 2023, the network immediately established a successor entity, Fénix Human Resources S.A.S., to keep the pipeline open until it too was sanctioned in April 2024.

Once recruited by these Colombian fronts, the fighters sign secondary contracts legally binding them to the Global Security Services Group (GSSG), a private security firm in Abu Dhabi. GSSG is the crucial interface between the mercenary market and the UAE state. Founded in 2016 by Ahmed Mohammed al-Humairi—the Secretary-General of the UAE's Presidential Court who reports directly to UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan—the company advertises itself as the only armed private security provider for the UAE government. While al-Humairi ostensibly transferred his shares to his business partner and current CEO, Mohamed Hamdan al-Zaabi, in 2017, GSSG maintains profound ties to the ruling family.

The integration of GSSG-managed mercenaries into UAE state operations is clear in their transit logs. Multiple contractors testified that upon arriving in the UAE, immigration controls were deliberately bypassed, and their passports remained unstamped. They were immediately transferred to highly secure UAE military installations, specifically the Ghiyathi military base and an apparent facility in Al Wathba. Here, they received specialized training directly from Emirati military nationals before being flown on cargo aircraft to Libya, Chad, and Sudan.

The presence of these Colombian PMCs has resulted in a marked escalation in civilian atrocities. Human Rights Watch verified combat footage placing these heavily armed, "white" foreign fighters wearing specialized tactical gear directly on the frontlines during the catastrophic siege of El Fasher in North Darfur in late 2023. Survivors described them operating alongside RSF militias during the systematic slaughter of Masalit, Fur, and Zaghawa civilians. Gravely, these UAE-contracted PMCs have also been actively involved in training child soldiers—a war crime that placed the RSF on the UN "list of shame."

Secondary Proxies: Russian Influence and the Africa Corps

The battlefield environment is further complicated by the deep integration of the Russian Federation. Operating through the paramilitary apparatus formally known as the Wagner Group—now restructured and managed by the Russian Ministry of Defense as the "Africa Corps"—Moscow maintains a potent presence across the Sahel.

While Russia has backed Haftar in Libya since 2018, its strategic priority in Sudan is largely economic: extracting gold. Sudan is the third-largest gold producer in Africa, and Russian operations in Sudanese mining districts have surged dramatically to help Moscow circumvent Western financial sanctions imposed due to the war in Ukraine. In exchange for unhindered access to these mineral resources, the Africa Corps provides critical technical support to the RSF.

Russian instructors are permanently stationed at the Al-Jufra and Brak al-Shati airbases in Libya. From these installations, they coordinate directly with the LNA to transfer advanced weaponry. Crucially, the Africa Corps has supplied and trained the RSF on sophisticated surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems. Reports indicate that Russian-manufactured SA-24 (Igla-S) man-portable air-defense systems, and potentially larger Pantsir-S1 systems, have been transferred from Libyan stockpiles to the RSF. This represents a massive tactical escalation designed to neutralize the SAF's primary advantage: air superiority.

Financial Architecture and Sanctions Evasion

Sustaining a transnational war machine requires a highly sophisticated financial architecture to bypass international banking sanctions, launder illicit proceeds, and procure dual-use goods. The top echelons of the RSF—General Hemedti and his brothers, Abdelrahim and Algoney Dagalo—control this network, delegating operational authority to a small cadre of trusted lieutenants embedded within the UAE's commercial sector.

Mazin Gamareldin Mohamed Fadlalla serves as the lead procurement officer and a central node for gold laundering. Operating through the Dubai-based RSF front company Tradive General Trading, Fadlalla orchestrated the bulk purchase of nearly 200 Toyota Land Cruiser pickup trucks in 2019, labeling the payments in RSF accounting systems as "incentives." When Tradive was exposed and sanctioned, Fadlalla and his associates dispersed their operations into seemingly legitimate corporate entities. Ahmed Hashim acts as a front company director for entities like GSK Advanced Business and Aoun Commercial Brokers, which operate in interior design and management consultancy. Essa Almarri serves as a shell company manager for Al Zumoroud Gold & Jewellers. These commercial fronts provide the veneer of legitimacy essential for executing international wire transfers without triggering Anti-Money Laundering alerts. All of these men are categorized as extreme or high risk for sanctions evasion.

The lifeblood of this financial ecosystem is conflict gold. Mined illicitly in Darfur, raw gold is smuggled via aircraft directly into the UAE, where its origin is obscured in local refineries. The laundered gold is sold on international markets, converting illicit minerals into hard currency to purchase black-market weaponry and fund the GSSG mercenary payroll.

To store this immense wealth, millions of dollars are funneled into the Dubai real estate market. Investigations by The Sentry uncovered a $24 million property portfolio owned by sanctioned individuals linked to the RSF leadership. A central corporate buyer in this scheme is Prodigious Real Estate Management Supervision Services, a UAE-registered firm utilized to purchase multiple luxury villas within exclusive gated communities, providing an untouchable safe haven for the Dagalo family.

As traditional banks tighten compliance, intelligence indicates the RSF network is pivoting toward digital assets. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) categorizes Sudan as a high-risk jurisdiction, severely complicating traditional wire transfers. Cryptocurrencies, specifically fiat-pegged stablecoins like USDT (Tether), present a highly attractive alternative, allowing the rapid, cross-border transfer of massive sums entirely outside the SWIFT banking network.

Diplomatic Paralysis: The El Fasher Massacre

The unchecked flow of weapons through the UAE-Libya pipeline is critically enabled by a profound failure of diplomatic will within the international community. The United Kingdom, acting as the designated "penholder" for Sudan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), bears the institutional responsibility for driving a unified global response. However, parliamentary testimonies expose a catastrophic diplomatic paralysis.

For over two years leading up to the fall of El Fasher, human rights investigators provided actionable intelligence regarding the impending catastrophe. Nathaniel Raymond, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health, testified before the UK Parliament’s International Development Committee that his team provided continuous early warnings to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), operating under then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Through more than two dozen private briefings in London and New York, the Yale team warned UK officials that the RSF encirclement of El Fasher would precipitate "one of the single largest mass casualty events of the 21st century." They meticulously detailed the RSF's campaign of intentional starvation, indiscriminate bombardment, and the high probability of ethnic slaughter targeting the Masalit, Fur, and Zaghawa civilian populations.

Despite these credible warnings, decisive action was suppressed. Raymond revealed that UK officials privately admitted facing "significant private pressure behind the scenes from the UAE." The FCDO systematically prioritized its bilateral economic and security relationships with Abu Dhabi over its obligation to prevent atrocities, refusing to mandate the interdiction of the weapons pipeline or utilize direct sanctions against Emirati officials. The consequences were absolute: Bolstered by UAE weapons and Colombian mercenaries, the RSF stormed El Fasher, leaving an estimated 60,000 people dead and initiating systematic campaigns of rape and sexual slavery. The UN subsequently declared the atrocities bore the undeniable "hallmarks of genocide."

Predictive Intelligence and Critical Blind Spots

The destruction of El Fasher is a blueprint for future RSF operations. Predictive intelligence, derived from satellite imagery and real-time troop movements, indicates that the RSF is currently massing forces for a major offensive against the city of El Obeid in North Kordofan. These units are reportedly equipped with heavy artillery and sophisticated drone systems recently transferred by foreign PMCs from Libyan training hubs like Camp 17. If the diplomatic inertia at the UNSC persists, a replication of the El Fasher mass casualty event in El Obeid is highly probable.

While the macro-structure of the UAE-LNA-RSF supply chain is now exposed, critical intelligence blind spots remain across multiple domains that must be addressed to formulate effective disruption operations:

Financial Intelligence (FININT): Analysts lack precise details on the corporate entities utilized for gold-to-currency laundering within Dubai refineries, as well as the exact cryptocurrency wallet addresses (USDT/Tether) utilized by the Fadlalla and Dagalo networks. Mitigating this requires enhanced on-chain blockchain forensics utilizing heuristic clustering, penetrating UAE corporate registries to expose ultimate beneficial ownership, and monitoring Hawala networks interfacing with Gulf crypto exchanges.

Geospatial and Signals Intelligence (GEOINT/SIGINT): There is a gap regarding the exact coordinates, infrastructure footprint, and operational tempo of the newly established "Gate 17" Chadian smuggling corridor extending toward Abeche. This requires sustained Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) surveillance of the Libya-Chad border and increased SIGINT interception of the LNA Subul al-Salam brigade's tactical communications.

Human Intelligence (HUMINT): A granular understanding of the internal command hierarchy, friction points, and specific weapons transfer protocols between Russian Africa Corps commanders and LNA/RSF leadership at the Al-Jufra base is missing. This necessitates developing localized assets within the LAAF rank-and-file and exploiting defector networks and Benghazi port workers.

Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI): The specific digital infrastructure, encrypted communication channels, and payroll distribution mechanisms utilized by GSSG and Fenix for managing the Colombian PMC pipeline remain obscured. Analysts must conduct network traffic analysis (NTA) of known PMC IP ranges operating in Libya and Sudan, while aggressively monitoring the dark web and specialized military recruitment forums.

Diplomatic and Political Intelligence: The specific nature, leverage points, and financial scale of the "private pressure" exerted by the UAE on UK FCDO officials remains undisclosed. Uncovering this requires a forensic analysis of bilateral trade agreements, foreign direct investment flows from the UAE to the UK, and investigating private parliamentary correspondence.

The conflict in Sudan is a manufactured crisis. Without immediate, multi-domain interventions designed to sever the logistical and financial arteries sustained by the United Arab Emirates, the Libyan National Army, and foreign mercenaries, the Rapid Support Forces will maintain the capability to execute further atrocities across the region.