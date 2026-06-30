Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Lawrence Gioia's avatar
Robert Lawrence Gioia
1h

The US has bombed Somalia 70 times this year and no one knows why. When you look at every corner of the world there are bombs falling and bullets flying. Whether kinetic or financial the world is at war.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture