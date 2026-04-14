Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Monet Lion's avatar
Monet Lion
3h

A current dissent slogan for the War:

NO BLOOD

FOR EGO

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joAn's avatar
joAn
3h

The US costs you've outlined are under-reported elsewhere, Wajeeh. Thanks for your strategic questions and disclosures on the staggering debt this Trumpian Choice war has wreaked on our Americans today and likely our grandchildren... the tip of the iceberg of the rest of the world's economic impact. China winning, and... Russia? While the big "Cheese" stands alone. It's starting to stink....

Thanks again for caring deeply, writing, sharing, debriefing! You're building an insight-full and appreciative community!

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