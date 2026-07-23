Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Pamela H's avatar
Pamela H
9h

Outstanding analysis which describes many complex facets of developing agreements and legal implications.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
5h

TACO. This time Trump got an angry phone call from his BFF, Bibi, it seems the all powerful Israeli lobby is not too happy with the idea that Israel might not be the regions nuclear hegemon, so he is now back tracking.

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