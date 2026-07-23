On July 22, 2026, the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a major civilian nuclear cooperation agreement that changes the strategic balance in the Middle East. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the treaty in Washington during President Donald Trump’s administration. This agreement sets up a multi-billion-dollar legal framework for exporting advanced American nuclear technology and facilities to Riyadh. Officially, it aims to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan. Still, open-source intelligence, diplomatic actions, and regional security issues suggest the effects of this Section 123 Agreement, which is governed by the U.S. Atomic Energy Act of 1954, go far beyond civilian power generation. The 2026 deal removes the strict U.S. non-proliferation standard set in the Middle East almost twenty years ago, focusing on long-term geopolitical influence over Riyadh but increasing regional proliferation risks.

The Abandonment of the Non-Proliferation “Gold Standard”

In the past, the U.S. used Section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act to enforce strict global nonproliferation rules through its nuclear technology exports. The 2009 nuclear deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) set the standard, known as the “Gold Standard.” Under this agreement, the UAE gave up the right to enrich uranium or reprocess plutonium and agreed to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Additional Protocol, allowing for intrusive, short-notice inspections. The IAEA led the main safeguards, and South Korea’s KEPCO supplied the reactor technology. The 2026 U.S.-Saudi agreement is a clear break from this approach. Now, domestic uranium enrichment is conditionally allowed after a joint two-year feasibility study, and the Saudi agreement does not explicitly ban plutonium reprocessing. The requirement for Saudi Arabia to adopt the IAEA Additional Protocol is gone. Instead, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have set up a bilateral safeguard system, so American personnel, not UN inspectors, will oversee the program. The reactor technology will now come from the U.S., specifically Westinghouse. To address non-proliferation concerns and Saudi Arabia’s goal to turn its uranium ore into commercial “yellowcake,” the agreement uses a “Black Box” safeguard model. If the feasibility study approves domestic enrichment, the facilities will have strict technical barriers. Saudi Arabia will mine uranium ore, which will be sent to the “Black Box” facility. U.S. companies will own and control the centrifuge technology, and only U.S. personnel will have access to the centrifuges. This setup is meant to produce enriched uranium for civilian power without giving Saudi Arabia the technical know-how to make weapons-grade material.

The Domestic Battleground: Congress and Commercial Imperatives

The agreement’s legal structure starts a 90-day review period in the U.S. Congress, which got the document in July 2026. Lawmakers can block the deal with a joint resolution of disapproval, but the President can veto it. This means opponents need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to stop the agreement, which is difficult given the strong commercial lobbying behind it. The deal has brought together non-proliferation advocates from both parties, who point to past efforts like the 2018 “No Nuclear Weapons for Saudi Arabia Act,” co-sponsored by Representative Brad Sherman and then-Senator Marco Rubio. Representative Sherman recently compared sending sensitive nuclear technology to Riyadh to the mistake of arming the Shah of Iran in the 1970s, saying international alliances are unstable over thirty years. Senator Edward Markey called the agreement “irresponsible and dangerous,” highlighting the contradiction of the U.S. helping Saudi nuclear ambitions while fighting to stop Iran’s. Despite resistance in Congress, both countries have strong economic reasons to support the deal. Saudi Arabia is trying to move away from a hydrocarbon-based economy. In 2024, its power grid used natural gas for 68% of electricity and crude oil for 32%. During hot months, Saudi Arabia burns about 1.4 million barrels of oil daily for air conditioning and water desalination. A civilian nuclear program would fix this inefficiency by freeing up oil for export and extending the life of sovereign wealth funds. It would also help Saudi Arabia become a regional hub for Artificial Intelligence, which needs steady, large-scale power—something nuclear energy can provide without burning more hydrocarbons. Nuclear energy also creates about 25% more jobs per unit of electricity than wind power. Institutions like King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) are expanding nuclear and materials engineering programs to take advantage of U.S. technology transfer. For the U.S., the commercial benefits are just as important. The Department of Energy used the Saudi partnership to regain a leading role in the global nuclear market. The agreement favors U.S. suppliers, especially Westinghouse Electric Company and its advanced AP1000 reactors. The 30-year deal ensures long-term revenue for Westinghouse and many U.S. subcontractors in engineering, cybersecurity, and maintenance. This foreign investment also supports the $17.5 billion in loans the Trump administration gave to speed up Westinghouse reactor development for U.S. AI data centers, helping create economies of scale.

Great Power Competition at Khor Duweihin

The sheer scale of the non-proliferation concessions granted by Washington can only be understood in the context of global power competition. Saudi Arabia encouraged a bidding war for its National Project for Atomic Energy, aiming to build two 1.4 gigawatt reactors at Khor Duweihin, near Qatar and the UAE. By 2024, several strong international competitors were in the running. South Korea’s KEPCO, which built the UAE’s Barakah plant, had the technical skills but not the geopolitical influence Saudi Arabia wanted, so it was sidelined. France’s EDF was another Western option but was also passed over because it could not offer the same regional security guarantees as the U.S. The main competitors to U.S. interests were China’s CNNC and Russia’s Rosatom. Both are state-backed and offer full nuclear services without the strict non-proliferation rules the U.S. requires. If CNNC had won, the Gulf would have become part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, reducing U.S. intelligence access. Rosatom’s bid could have strengthened OPEC+ ties and given Russia a lasting energy presence in the Middle East. Intelligence reports showed that if the U.S. insisted on the Gold Standard, Saudi Arabia was ready to give the contracts to China or Russia. Nuclear exports create long-term government relationships, shaping security and scientific development for decades. Westinghouse, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Ex-Im Bank, won the contract because the U.S. agreed to Saudi enrichment rights, outbidding its rivals and keeping Saudi Arabia under the U.S. security and technology umbrella for the next century.The Game Theory of Middle Eastern Proliferation

These diplomatic moves are happening in a very unstable region. The agreement was signed while the U.S. and Israel were carrying out military operations against Iran in 2026, aiming to stop Tehran’s uranium enrichment. Game theory helps explain the security challenges behind these actions. In the Supplier-Client Dilemma between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, talks play out as a step-by-step game. If the U.S. insists on the Gold Standard, Saudi Arabia turns to China or Russia to keep its right to enrich uranium, causing the U.S. to lose influence. By offering the “Black Box” compromise, the U.S. keeps Saudi Arabia as a partner. The logical outcome, or “Nash Equilibrium,” is for Washington to drop its non-proliferation standard because letting China or Russia control Gulf infrastructure would be too costly. At the same time, the Saudi-Iran relationship is like a classic Prisoner’s Dilemma. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia will do the same. Normally, both countries would benefit from cooperation and focus on civilian energy. But since Western intelligence believes Iran is trying to build a bomb—meaning Iran is “defecting” in game theory—Saudi Arabia’s best move is also to defect, so it is not left vulnerable to a nuclear-armed rival. By securing the right to enrich uranium, Saudi Arabia is hedging against Iran’s actions.

While enriching uranium for civilian use (3-5% U-235) is different from making weapons-grade material (over 90% U-235), the equipment needed is the same. Building a domestic enrichment facility makes it much easier and faster for Saudi Arabia to move toward making nuclear weapons if it chooses, giving Riyadh a real, though undeclared, nuclear deterrent. This situation shows a clear diplomatic double standard. The U.S. is letting Saudi Arabia enrich uranium while attacking Iran for trying to do the same, which weakens the international stance against Iran’s program. This inconsistency gives Tehran more arguments on the world stage and makes Iran less likely to agree to future peace deals, like the June 2026 Islamabad Memorandum. Iran sees the Saudi 123 Agreement as a direct threat and feels it must keep its own nuclear options, increasing the risk of a regional arms race.

Verification Loopholes and Stakeholder Impacts

The enforcement systems in the 2026 agreement have serious weaknesses. Saudi Arabia joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1988 and has a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) with the IAEA. But a standard CSA only lets inspectors visit declared nuclear sites. The Additional Protocol was created to close this gap by giving the IAEA the power to inspect undeclared sites and make surprise visits. By leaving out the Additional Protocol and relying only on U.S.-Saudi safeguards, the agreement creates two main risks. First, it loses international legitimacy. If relations break down and a future Saudi government blocks U.S. access, there is no legal way for the world to force compliance. Second, undeclared sites are left vulnerable. In 2024, Saudi Arabia did cancel a Small Quantities Protocol that delayed safeguards, but this is still far less transparent than the Additional Protocol. The agreement has sparked different reactions among global stakeholders: ● U.S. Congress & Non-Proliferation Lobby: Strongly negative. There is bipartisan anger over bypassing the Gold Standard and the IAEA Additional Protocol, which is seen as a dangerous precedent that damages U.S. credibility in the Iran conflict. Lawmakers are likely to introduce resolutions of disapproval, closely examine the two-year feasibility study, and try to link future exports to security measures. ● Westinghouse & U.S. Nuclear Industry: Very positive. The industry gains a long-term monopoly over Saudi electricity, shutting out subsidized rivals. They will lobby hard in Congress to protect the deal and expand U.S. manufacturing. ● Israel: Mixed to negative. Israel is deeply worried about a Sunni nuclear program, fearing it could legitimize more Iranian nuclear activity and weaken Israel’s military edge. Israel will seek private assurances from the Trump administration about intelligence sharing and will quietly push to keep the “Black Box” barriers secure. ● Islamic Republic of Iran:Extremely negative. Tehran sees the U.S. position as blatant hypocrisy—using force to stop Iranian enrichment while legally allowing Saudi enrichment. Iran is expected to toughen its nuclear stance and refuse future

interim peace deals unless they get the same enrichment rights, and may speed up building underground facilities that U.S. weapons cannot reach. ● China (CNNC) & Russia (Rosatom): Negative impact. Losing this major contract, which would have given them influence in the Gulf for a century, means Beijing and Moscow will likely put more pressure on other countries like Egypt, Turkey, and some African nations. They may offer generous financing to challenge U.S. dominance in other markets. ● United Arab Emirates (UAE): Negative and frustrated. The UAE signed the strict Gold Standard in 2009 and gave up domestic enrichment to get U.S. technology. Now, the UAE sees the Saudi deal as unfair and may ask to renegotiate its own 123 Agreement to match Saudi Arabia’s terms.

Intelligence Gap Analysis

Although the main legal details are public, there are still important intelligence gaps that could threaten the stability of the non-proliferation system. Four main issues need urgent attention:

The Threshold of the Feasibility Study: The criteria for the two-year U.S.-Saudi study to decide if domestic enrichment is “feasible and necessary” are unclear. Intelligence needs to find out if this decision is based only on economics, like comparing costs to the global market, or if it is a political tool to delay a decision that has already been made. Also, if the study says domestic enrichment is not worth it, what legal steps force Saudi Arabia to accept that result? Can Riyadh end the agreement and turn to Chinese technology instead? Textual Specifics of Bilateral Safeguards: The exact wording of the “accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement” is still secret. Without the IAEA Additional Protocol, it is unclear what will happen if U.S. inspectors are denied access to a Saudi site. This situation puts too much reliance on technical tools like satellite images, signals intelligence, and human sources, all of which can be manipulated or blocked by the host country. Prior Sino-Saudi Cooperation: There is an urgent need to clarify 2020 intelligence reports about suspicious Saudi activities, such as a possible uranium milling facility built with secret Chinese help. Milling ore into yellowcake does not make fissile material directly, but it creates a domestic supply chain that is not tracked. If Saudi Arabia already controls the early steps of the nuclear fuel cycle outside IAEA oversight, it could quickly supply any future centrifuge operations. Intelligence needs to track the movement of domestically mined uranium. The Pakistan Defense Protocol: The risk of proliferation is made worse by Saudi Arabia’s outside alliances, especially the September 2025 Saudi-Pakistan Mutual Defense Agreement, which followed Israeli strikes on Qatar. After this deal, Pakistani officials said their nuclear program would be “made available” to Saudi Arabia if needed. Intelligence needs to find out if this agreement includes a clear nuclear deterrence guarantee. If Pakistan has already promised a nuclear umbrella, Saudi Arabia’s push for domestic enrichment may be more about matching others and gaining prestige than about building weapons right away.

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