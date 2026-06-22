Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
5h

In the history of bad ideas, this definitely ranks up there. 🤦‍♂️

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William White's avatar
William White
5h

Linking up with genocidal murderous regimes is always a bad, bad idea

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