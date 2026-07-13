Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
3h

Wajeeh, thank you for these wonderfully detailed reports. The documentation as well as thoughtful attention to facts is much appreciated. Your time and interpretation are valued.

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