Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
8h

The US doesn't need a runway to bring in dump trucks, dozers and back hoes. they can airdrop them from C-17's.

There was a time when all transport air crews had to be airdrop qualified, by that stopped in 1973.

It might have restarted since 1982. However there are enough airdrop qualified aircrews to drop heavy equipment..

The problem is having the aircraft being able to reach the drop zone, as the planes will be dropping at 1,000 ft AGL, and do so from a point (the initial point or IP) 6 minutes out at which they drop down to altitude, and start their slow down to drop speed, which is about 130 knots, which makes them clay pigeons to shoot out of the air..

And then the drop zone will have be secured, what with IRGC, Artesh and Basiji in the mountains over looking the DZ. How many troopers of the 82nd Airborne would survive the initial assault?

Malcolm mentioned the disaster of the drop ovr San Mere Eglise, that was nothing compared to experience of the British 1st Airborne during Operation Market Garden, they were dropped in the laps of a German regiment, and shot hanging in their harness. and there was the Fallshirmjager drop on Crete. The troops were scattered far and wide, that the Brits had no comprehension of what is happening, never the less casualties were so high, that Hitler never used an airborne assault

again.

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Edgar's avatar
Edgar
8h

Wow - amazing work Wajeeh!! Merch worthy for sure!!

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