Satellite imagery, ground battle reports, and electronic signals confirm that Israel built a secret military base in Iraq’s western Nukhayb desert at coordinates 31.66697°N, 42.44864°E. The base was designed to support Israel’s "Third Circle" strategy—a plan to fight distant enemies directly. During the February 2026 air campaign against Iran, this secret facility served as a vital refueling and rescue hub, allowing Israeli jets and helicopters to reach Iranian targets much faster. For a brief period, an unwritten truce kept the base hidden, as all countries involved quietly ignored it to avoid a larger war. This silence shattered on March 4, when Israeli forces guarding the site clashed with an Iraqi army patrol. The battle killed one Iraqi soldier, injured two, and sparked a major political crisis in Baghdad.

The Shift to the "Third Circle"

To understand why Israel risked placing a military base inside Iraq, it is important to track how Israeli military strategy has changed. Historically, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) focused on bordering threats—fighting Hamas and Hezbollah (the "First Circle") or containing Syria and Iraq (the "Second Circle").

This changed in 2020 under Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi. The IDF created the Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, informally known as the "Iran Command." This marked a shift in how Israel viewed Iran. Instead of just fighting Iranian proxy groups through isolated strikes, Israel began preparing for direct, long-range warfare against Iran itself. This doctrine requires the constant targeting of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to maintain aerial dominance across the Middle East.

Israel tested this theory during the "12-Day War" of June 2025, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion." Israeli jets successfully destroyed roughly 80 Iranian air defense batteries. However, the operation exposed a major weakness: the extreme danger posed to Israeli pilots flying far beyond the reach of rescue helicopters. When operations flared up again in late February 2026 with "Operation Epic Fury," Israel realized that hunting mobile Iranian missile launchers required a staging ground much closer to the target. The empty western Iraqi desert offered the perfect, if dangerous, solution.

The Tyranny of Distance and the Logistics of Survival

The distance between Israeli air bases in the Negev desert and Iranian nuclear sites like Isfahan or Natanz is between 1,500 and 1,800 kilometers. To make this trip, F-35I stealth fighters and F-15I strike jets must be refueled mid-air by large tanker planes, making them highly vulnerable.

The biggest problem, however, is combat search-and-rescue (CSAR). If an Israeli jet is shot down, rescue teams must extract the pilot quickly—within the "Golden Hour"—before Iranian forces capture them. The heavy transport helicopters used for these rescues, like the CH-53 Yas'ur and UH-60 Yanshuf, fly slowly and burn fuel quickly.

If rescue helicopters flew directly from Israel, the trip to the Iranian border would take 4.5 to 5.5 hours. That delay is essentially a death sentence for a downed pilot. By secretly building the Nukhayb base in Iraq, Israel bypassed the tightly controlled airspace of Jordan and Syria and cut the distance to Iran down to 600–750 kilometers. This reduced the rescue flight time to just 2.0 to 2.5 hours, making pilot extraction realistic.

Building the Secret Node

Satellite photos from the area, a dry lakebed 70 kilometers from the Saudi Arabian border, show exactly how Israel built this site.

Israel quickly graded a 1.7-kilometer dirt runway. This specific length is the exact requirement for heavy military transport planes, like the C-130J Super Hercules, to land in rough conditions. These heavy planes brought in specialized rescue personnel from the Israeli Air Force's Unit 669. They also dropped off collapsible fuel bladders to create a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP). This allowed Israeli helicopters to land, refuel, and wait closer to Iran without relying on vulnerable mid-air refueling tankers. Finally, the transport planes brought in the massive electronic jamming systems needed to hide the base from the outside world.

The Electronic Shield and Blinding Iraqi Radar

To remain undetected by the Iraqi government, Israel had to hijack the local electromagnetic spectrum. In the days leading up to the conflict, commercial aviation networks detected massive interference over Baghdad. Civil aviation groups, including the Italian aviation authority and the ICAO, warned pilots to expect severe GPS jamming, fake GPS signals (spoofing), and forced radar changes in western Iraq.

This interference matched the exact flight path Israeli jets and rescue helicopters used to cross into Iran. The GPS spoofing was so intense that local delivery apps failed and civilian drones refused to fly. While Iraqi media blamed temporary election security measures, the sheer scale of the blackout points directly to military-grade jamming equipment.

Israel likely deployed the Scorpius-G, a powerful ground-based radar jammer built by Israel Aerospace Industries. This system shoots invisible, targeted beams of energy to blind enemy communications, drones, and radars. This electronic shield explains why Iraqi military radar failed to spot the base. Some Iraqi politicians later claimed the United States ordered the radars shut down, but the truth is that Israeli jamming equipment blinded them.

Finding the Truth in the Noise

By comparing the physical evidence with political spin, the facts become clear.

Satellite imagery confirms the 1.7-kilometer runway was fully active on March 2. By March 6, it had been completely bulldozed and abandoned. When the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced the desert was "clean," they were technically correct about the present, but deliberately ignoring the past.

The deadly March 4 battle is also verified. Iraq reported one soldier killed and two injured by combat helicopters, prompting Baghdad to file a formal complaint with the United Nations. Iraq initially blamed the strikes on the U.S.-led coalition to avoid admitting an Israeli invasion, but the battle perfectly matches the profile of Israeli helicopters protecting their extraction point.

While Iraqi politicians accused the U.S. of giving control of the airspace to Israel, U.S. officials explicitly denied this to the Wall Street Journal. The reality is mixed: the U.S. almost certainly knew the base was there, but the radar blackout was caused by Israeli technology, not American orders. This allowed Washington to maintain plausible deniability.

The March 4 Engagement: A Tactical Reconstruction

This highly sophisticated, high-tech operation was ultimately ruined by a low-tech problem. On the night of March 4, a shepherd from the local al-Zakareet tribe saw helicopters and armed men near the Saudi border. He called local authorities, prompting the Iraqi Karbala Operations Command to send lightly armored Humvees to investigate.

Because Israel was jamming communications, the Iraqi troops drove in blind. When they reached within four kilometers of the base, they crossed Israel's final line of defense. Knowing the secret base and its personnel were in extreme danger, Israeli commanders authorized lethal force. Advanced combat helicopters—likely AH-64 Apaches—fired on the advancing Iraqi column.

The attack forced the Iraqis to retreat. This bought Israel the critical hours it needed to land transport planes, load up their personnel, dismantle the heavy radar jammers, and bulldoze the runway. When Iraqi forces finally secured the area in large numbers on March 6, the Israelis were gone.

How the Story Was Spun

Each country involved reacted to the exposure differently, tailoring the narrative to their own goals.

In Israel, military censors blocked direct reporting on the base. However, the outgoing Air Force Chief, Major General Tomer Bar, publicly praised special units for executing "missions deep within hostile territory that ignite the imagination." This was a deliberate, controlled leak to acknowledge the success of the operation without confirming the exact location.

In Iraq, the mood was outraged. Once the Wall Street Journal broke the story, Iraqi Member of Parliament Raed al-Maliki publicly accused the U.S. of disabling Iraq's radar. Blaming Washington allowed the Iraqi government to redirect citizen anger away from its own failure to protect its borders.

In Iran, state media used the base as proof of a Zionist-American conspiracy. Recognizing that Israeli staging bases in Iraq make Israeli airstrikes much deadlier, Iranian military commentators called for strategic revenge. Iran ordered its proxy militias in Iraq—like the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Saraya Awliya al Dam—to escalate attacks on U.S. bases in Erbil, shifting the violence to a new front.

The Geopolitics of Silence

Before the shepherd spotted the base, the situation functioned smoothly because everyone benefited from pretending it did not exist. Israel got a secure rescue hub. The Iraqi government kept up the illusion that it fully controlled its borders, which kept radical militias from attempting to overthrow the Prime Minister. The U.S. avoided a fight between its ally (Israel) and its host (Iraq). Iran avoided having to launch a direct, costly attack into the Iraqi desert.

The shepherd’s discovery broke this silence, forcing everyone into a dangerous political game. To survive domestic anger, the Iraqi government filed UN complaints against generic foreign forces—a cheap political move that avoided an unwinnable war with Israel. Israel used deadly force to secure its escape, a costly move that exposed the base to the world and turned the Iraqi army permanently hostile. Iran escalated by pushing proxy militias to bomb U.S. bases. The U.S. scrambled to contain the damage, publicly denying involvement while issuing severe warnings to Baghdad to stay out of the area.

What We Still Don't Know

Despite the evidence, critical intelligence gaps remain. It is unknown exactly which flight paths Israel used to bypass air defenses before turning on their jammers—did they fly over Jordan or the Syrian desert? It is also unknown if Israel left behind any buried surveillance sensors or communication gear when they hastily fled the dry lakebed. Furthermore, it remains unclear if the Iraqi Humvee patrol was sent solely based on the shepherd's tip, or if Iranian-backed officers inside the Iraqi army helped coordinate the patrol.

The biggest risk—a catastrophic "Black Swan" event—was narrowly avoided on March 4. If an Israeli soldier had been left behind, or if an Iranian-backed militia had captured an intact Israeli aircraft, the unwritten truce would have instantly collapsed. Such an event would have provided Iran with undeniable proof of Israeli occupation, likely forcing the collapse of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government and sparking an all-out militia war against every U.S. military installation in the region.

Priority Intelligence Requirements

To understand how this conflict will evolve, intelligence analysts must focus on five key questions:

Signals Intelligence: Are there any lingering, low-level radio transmissions at the Nukhayb site that indicate Israel buried sensors or communication relays in the dirt before fleeing? Human Intelligence: Who actually ordered the Iraqi Humvee patrol on March 4? Was it just the Karbala Operations Command reacting to a civilian tip, or did Iranian-backed liaison officers help guide the Iraqi troops? Geospatial Intelligence: Do advanced satellite images show any freshly disturbed earth at the site, suggesting Israel buried heavy equipment, bombs, or fuel tanks in their rush to escape? Financial Intelligence: Did any allied airbases in the region suddenly use massive amounts of aviation fuel in late February, proving they secretly supplied the C-130J transport planes flying into Iraq? Political Intelligence: Behind closed doors, what specific threats is the U.S. State Department making against Baghdad to prevent the Iraqi Parliament from voting to expel all American troops?

The exposure of the Nukhayb base proves that in modern warfare, controlling the electromagnetic spectrum with jammers is just as important as controlling physical territory. As this conflict relies increasingly on long-range airstrikes, the empty Iraqi desert remains a volatile battleground where a single mistake or chance encounter can trigger a massive regional war.