Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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mitraraheb's avatar
mitraraheb
2h

An extremely well written article.

What's fascinating is that this is not new. The Iranians and others have known about it for some time.

However, the fact that Wall Street Journal is breaking it now says alot abt how Israel and the US are doing in the war

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Manny's avatar
Manny
3h

Excellent analysis!!!

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