Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NJ Osborne's avatar
NJ Osborne
8h

Who the hell trust the word of a 34 count felon, a rapist ,and a fellow that is

-> being charged with pandering pedophilia,

-> for his wealth and his malignant narcissistic, sociopathic ego‼️

-> is that who they are trusting to bargain with⁉️

Reply
Share
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
8h

The Saudis have much to lose if this gets further into their assets.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture