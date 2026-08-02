Shortly after 10:00 AM on Wednesday, a delegation of Saudi officials arrived at the West Wing of the White House carrying a message to the US administration. During an unannounced visit to Washington, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman delivered a message from his brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to both US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The message conveyed that Saudi Arabia wishes to de-escalate the war with Iran, and that prolonging the conflict entails significant risks, according to people familiar with the talks.

A day earlier, another envoy arrived at the White House carrying a different message. During his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his skepticism about the viability of the diplomatic path with Iran, according to Israeli officials. They stated that the two men instead discussed options to increase pressure on Tehran, including the resumption of a full-scale war.

Although the back-to-back meetings this week were coincidental, they reflect the conflicting pressures Trump faces as he seeks a way out of a war that has far exceeded the timeframe he initially set.

The conflict appears to be expanding rather than receding amid growing pressure from his fellow Republicans to end the war, with new fronts opening and most countries in the region becoming involved. Furthermore, diplomatic efforts are moving at a sluggish pace; a senior US official said that the resumption of direct talks with Iran does not appear imminent.

Despite Trump's assertions that Iran is “begging” for a deal to end the violence, some US officials fear that the Iranian regime’s leadership is more determined than ever to use its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and continue firing missiles at US forces.

According to US officials, Trump’s frustration has grown over Tehran’s refusal to respond to his demands, leading to angry behind-the-scenes meetings and heated phone calls with his allies, during which he used profanity.

Trump held a cabinet meeting on Friday at the Camp David resort, a move through which he may have hoped to draw inspiration from the resort's past successes in brokering Middle East agreements.

Responding to a question about how to revive the stalled diplomatic efforts, the US President said: "I think we just want to win," offering few details about his plans. He added: "They will become weaker. Maybe they will become a little stronger now, then they will weaken, and eventually they will fade away."

The continuous Iranian threats also prompted Trump to alter some of his plans, most notably switching the presidential aircraft, “Air Force One,” during his return trip from Turkey earlier this month. Officials said the decision was made in light of escalating Iranian threats, and that the subsequent media coverage of the move angered and embarrassed the president.

Many of Trump’s allies have expressed concern that the war with Iran could entirely consume his presidency and negatively impact the Republican Party’s chances in the upcoming midterm elections, according to several party officials.

A CNN poll conducted this week showed that only 28% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the war.

US officials said that options to escalate the conflict were presented to Trump and were the subject of lengthy discussions. At the same time, more military assets were deployed to the region in preparation for the president giving the green light.

They added that one of the plans developed by US Central Command (CENTCOM) entails an intensive bombing campaign lasting one or two weeks, aimed at destroying Iran's missile capabilities.

Asked on Friday whether he intended to "proceed with a major escalation," US President Donald Trump said he had already taken that path, stating: "We are already escalating. We have already escalated."

During a congressional hearing last week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keane acknowledged that Trump is unlikely to achieve all of his stated objectives in the war through air power alone. "Air power has its limits," Keane told lawmakers.

The report added that Trump has so far refrained from pursuing further escalation, partly after listening to Keane's concerns about the dwindling stockpile of air defense interceptor missiles. Other officials also raised concerns about a potential surge in civilian casualties if Trump carried out his threats to target infrastructure, such as bridges and desalination plants.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said: "Whom am I going to hurt over there? I will hurt people, and so I am not looking to do that."

According to people familiar with the discussions, current diplomatic efforts among regional parties are focused on reaching a short-term agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which would allow Trump to declare a political achievement.

The strait became the focal point of the conflict after the United States and Iran emerged with two different interpretations of how the issue was addressed in a memorandum of understanding signed last month.

Republican Party officials said that party members, who have largely supported Trump throughout the war, have grown increasingly concerned that rising fuel prices could damage their chances in the midterm elections. As a result, they have stressed in private conversations the critical importance of reopening the strait.

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune said this week: "Obviously, we want to succeed there. And we believe we have achieved a high level of military success. As for the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, that is something the president and his team are trying to continue negotiating, and we hope they will reach a conclusion or a resolution in the near future."

For its part, the White House stated that Iran "will continue to pay the price" until it returns to the negotiating table in a manner acceptable to Trump.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement: "The United States signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran, but they violated it, fired on commercial ships, and killed American soldiers. President Trump will not stand idly by in the face of this terrorist behavior. Iran will continue to pay the price until it returns to the negotiating table in a way that President Trump considers meaningful."

There are few signs of active negotiations, despite the vigorous efforts of mediating countries, including Qatar and Pakistan, to revive diplomatic talks.

Officials fear that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may have tightened its grip on the decision-making process, rendering the political figures the United States had been communicating with mere figureheads.

The crisis is further complicated by internal dynamics within the IRGC, where several senior commanders are competing for influence and control. US officials and regional partners say this internal struggle is one of the main reasons they believe the war is poised to drag on for a longer period.

US President Donald Trump hinted at this division in the Oval Office this week, stating that the attempts to target US positions in the region were not carried out by the faction his team is trying to communicate with inside Iran. He said: "It was a different group from the one we are dealing with. They have actually apologized."

Trump complained about the difficulty of knowing who is making decisions inside Iran, occasionally indicating his doubts about the ability of Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement. During a meeting at Camp David on Friday, he said: "People want to talk, but they frequently break their promises. All they do is make me angry. They make me angry."

Nevertheless, his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner expressed confidence that a deal could be reached.

Netanyahu expressed his skepticism about the success of the diplomatic track with Iran during his meeting with Trump this week, which Witkoff and other senior officials attended, and he conveyed this to Trump, according to Israeli officials familiar with the meeting.

The two sides discussed various options to increase pressure on Iran, including intensifying military strikes and tightening economic measures.

One official noted that Netanyahu assured Trump during the meeting that the US President is the ultimate decision-maker, in an attempt to dispel the impression that Israel is trying to push him toward resuming the war.

An Israeli official who attended the meeting said: "We are discussing what should be done, and there is no ready-made solution in a playbook."

The following day, the Saudi visitor to the White House relayed the Kingdom's assessment of the conflict.

The visit by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, one of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's closest confidants, was brief and was originally scheduled for last week, before he left Washington shortly after concluding his meetings at the White House.

According to people familiar with the conversation, the Saudi Defense Minister assured US Vice President JD Vance that the Kingdom is still pushing for de-escalation, despite joint US-Saudi military operations that targeted Iran-backed militias in Iraq this week.

The sources added that the Saudi military action was intended to make it clear that the Kingdom will defend itself, and that targeting its civilian infrastructure is a red line that will not go unanswered.

The aim, according to the sources, was also to send a message to pro-Iran groups that this is not their war.

According to the Kingdom's assessment, Iran will continue to seek to strengthen its bargaining chips through escalation. It will continue to use its proxy groups in Iraq and Yemen to achieve this goal.

A source familiar with the conversation told CNN: "The main message the minister brought was that Netanyahu is the one pushing for this escalation, whereas the Kingdom wants de-escalation."

It was not exactly clear what US President Donald Trump took away from those meetings. Still, he said hours later that the expanding conflict, which now involves new parties such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, will soon head toward a resolution. Trump said on Wednesday: "Things will work out."

He added, in reference to a new round of expected retaliatory strikes: "Now it is our turn, and we will see if we reach an agreement at some point. But we are going to hit them very hard."