Conversation between the King of Saudi Arabia (Abdulaziz Al Saud) and President Roosevelt, held on February 14, 1945, aboard the U.S.S. *Quincy*.
The President asked His Majesty the King for his opinion regarding the problem of Jewish refugees who had been expelled from their homes in Europe. His Majesty replied that, in his view, Jews should return to live in the countries from which they had been driven out. As for those whose homes had been completely destroyed and who no longer had any opport…