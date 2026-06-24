This CaspianReport analysis argues that Iran's rugged geography makes a full-scale US occupation highly unlikely. Instead, a hypothetical invasion would focus on seizing key strategic sites to maximize pressure.
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Could the United States initiate an invasion of Iran, and what potential scenarios might unfold?
Jun 24, 2026
Wajeeh Lion Podcast
A Minneapolis-based human rights activist, geopolitical analyst, and content creator. A K-State graduate in Political Science and Economics, he is a dedicated advocate for human rights across the Middle East and Arabian PeninsulaA Minneapolis-based human rights activist, geopolitical analyst, and content creator. A K-State graduate in Political Science and Economics, he is a dedicated advocate for human rights across the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula
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