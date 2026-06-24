Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Could the United States initiate an invasion of Iran, and what potential scenarios might unfold?

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Wajeeh Lion
Jun 24, 2026

This CaspianReport analysis argues that Iran's rugged geography makes a full-scale US occupation highly unlikely. Instead, a hypothetical invasion would focus on seizing key strategic sites to maximize pressure.

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