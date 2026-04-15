Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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joAn's avatar
joAn
1h

Thanks for connecting all this. I remember these times, and you just filled in a lot if the aggravating missing details... and they matter. U never would have figured I'd be rewitnessing such similar horrendous activities with decades of vengeful consequences... primarily for the people of the countries involved and collateral global damage from environment to education to health, in addition to politics, etc.

Thanks, Wajeeh!!

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