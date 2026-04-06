This video was made by BILAWAL SIDHU. Please subscribe to his YouTube channel and Substack.

​In a recent deep-dive, former Google PM Bilawal Sidhu showcased a powerful data visualization tool called “God’s Eye View,” reconstructing a severe escalation in the Strait of Hormuz. By aggregating Open Source Intelligence (OSINT)—including AIS ship tracking, commercial satellite imagery, and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)—the platform provides a terrifyingly clear picture of what happens when the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint is compromised.

​Traffic dropped by a staggering 92.2%. Global oil futures spiked. And a complex strategic game began to unfold.

​By applying Game Theory to the scenario presented in Sidhu’s reconstruction, we can decode the underlying strategic interactions, dominant strategies, and incentive structures driving this geopolitical crisis.

​The Payoff Matrix: Iran’s “Tollbooth” Strategy

​Rather than a total blockade—which would likely trigger an overwhelming, unified kinetic response (a lose-lose scenario)—the data reveals Iran deploying a more sophisticated, rent-seeking strategy. They established a localized “tollbooth,” charging $2–$3 million per transit for IRGC escorts, selectively allowing ships carrying critical petrochemicals (like LPG for fertilizers) to pass, particularly to highly dependent nations like India.

​Game Theory Lens: The Ultimatum Game & Extortion

This is a classic variation of the Ultimatum Game. Iran sets the terms, and dependent nations must choose to accept (pay the toll) or reject (face severe domestic economic and agricultural crises). For nations heavily dependent on these specific imports, paying the toll becomes the dominant strategy. The cost of the toll ($3M) is vastly outweighed by the catastrophic domestic cost of fertilizer shortages and food inflation. Iran successfully shifts the game from a Zero-Sum conflict to a localized extortion model where they extract massive capital (an estimated $80B windfall) while keeping the global response fractured.

​Information Asymmetry and “Dark Transits”

​The OSINT data reveals a fascinating sub-plot: a surge in “Dark Vessels.” Ships are intentionally turning off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders right before entering the Strait, attempting to sneak through the chokepoint undetected, before turning them back on once safe.

​Game Theory Lens: Incomplete Information & The Prisoner’s Dilemma

Shipping companies are locked in a high-stakes Prisoner’s Dilemma.

​ Cooperate (with international norms): Keep AIS on, get targeted or blocked by Iran.

​Defect: Turn AIS off, risk collision or being treated as a hostile target by both sides, but potentially bypass the toll.

​However, the “God’s Eye View” demonstrates that in the modern OSINT era, true darkness is an illusion. Through Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and radio-frequency (RF) tracking, analysts (and state actors) can still geolocate these dark vessels. The game has shifted; relying on AIS manipulation is no longer a dominant strategy when the adversary possesses multi-layered sensor networks.

​Kinetic Tit-for-Tat and the Nash Equilibrium

​The simulation models a rapid escalation of kinetic strikes: missiles hitting refineries, desalination plants, and military bases (like the Prince Sultan Air Base).

​Game Theory Lens: Repeated Non-Cooperative Games

Both sides (US/Israel vs. Iran) are engaged in a repeated, non-cooperative game of tit-for-tat. The goal is to establish deterrence without triggering a full-scale, mutually assured destruction scenario. Currently, the scenario suggests an unstable Nash Equilibrium. Both sides are launching calibrated strikes on critical infrastructure—enough to inflict economic pain (destroying oil depots and military assets), but holding back from total war. However, the targeting of highly vulnerable infrastructure, like desalination plants which provide up to 90% of drinking water for some Gulf states, threatens to destabilize this equilibrium entirely.

​The Blinding of OSINT: Changing the Rules of the Game

​One of the most critical developments noted in the video is commercial satellite firms implementing a 14-day delay on high-resolution imagery of the Middle East to prevent adversaries from using it for tactical targeting.

​Game Theory Lens: Modifying the Information Environment

In Game Theory, perfect information allows actors to make strictly rational choices. By deliberately introducing a 14-day latency into public satellite data, the US and its allies are altering the information environment. They are forcing adversaries to operate with imperfect information, increasing the “fog of war.” This reduces the effectiveness of open-source intelligence for immediate tactical advantage, forcing actors to rely on less reliable internal intelligence networks or risk miscalculation.

​The Global Ripple Effect

​The data proves that a single chokepoint breaks the entire chain. From 4-day work weeks in the Philippines to university shutdowns in Bangladesh due to fuel rationing, the strategic choices made in a 21-mile-wide strait dictate global macroeconomics.

​As the “God’s Eye View” reconstruction shows, modern conflicts are not just fought with missiles; they are fought with data, economic levers, and calculated strategic risks. Understanding the game theory behind these moves is essential for predicting what comes next.