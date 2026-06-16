Thank you Caro Henry, Rue Ryuzaki, Iulia Huiu, Rarelightmare, Mpower Dance Project, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jacob Kaarsbo! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Deep Undercover for Malcolm Nance: "Black Man Spy Podcast" Live with Wajeeh Lion and Jacob Kaarsbo.
A recording from Wajeeh Lion's live video on Trump's MOU with Iran.
Jun 16, 2026
Wajeeh Lion Podcast
A Minneapolis-based human rights activist, geopolitical analyst, and content creator. A K-State graduate in Political Science and Economics, he is a dedicated advocate for human rights across the Middle East and Arabian PeninsulaA Minneapolis-based human rights activist, geopolitical analyst, and content creator. A K-State graduate in Political Science and Economics, he is a dedicated advocate for human rights across the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula
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