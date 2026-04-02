Based on reporting from the Financial Times

​ Executive Summary

​ Mounting Frustration: Riyadh is losing patience with the White House over Donald Trump’s volatile handling of the Iranian conflict.

​ Diplomatic Insults: Derogatory remarks made by Trump regarding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) have deeply offended the Kingdom’s leadership.

​Geopolitical Vulnerability: Gulf states fear being caught in the crossfire of a US-Iran war, warning that strikes on Iranian infrastructure could result in devastating retaliatory attacks on Arab energy and water facilities.

​Mounting Saudi frustration with the United States is reaching a boiling point, fueled by Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran. The Kingdom’s anxieties are being compounded by the US President’s threats to strike Iranian civilian infrastructure, his demands that Gulf states bankroll the conflict, and his increasingly disparaging remarks about Saudi leadership.

​Neil Quilliam, a Middle East expert and associate fellow at Chatham House, noted that Riyadh is experiencing “deep disappointment toward the White House,” a sentiment made sharper by the massive political and financial capital Saudi Arabia has invested in cementing ties with the US.

​Saudi fears have been further exacerbated by Trump’s suggestions that the responsibility for reopening the Strait of Hormuz—currently choked off by Iran—lies with other nations, hinting that he might unilaterally end the conflict without resolving the critical maritime crisis.

​”They are incredibly frustrated by Trump’s unilateral actions and his sheer unwillingness to consider the consequences,” Quilliam explained. “Topping it all off are his recent comments targeting the Crown Prince.”

​The Miami Incident: From Praise to Insult

​The diplomatic rift widened significantly following a speech Trump delivered on Friday at an investment conference in Miami, hosted by Saudi Arabia.

​Trump began his address with glowing praise for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, describing him as a “great friend,” a “winner,” and a “warrior.” However, a mere twenty minutes later, the US President pivoted abruptly.

​”He [MBS] never imagined he would have to kiss my ass,” Trump remarked.

​Speaking directly to an audience packed with the Crown Prince’s senior aides, Trump continued: “He thought he would be dealing with another ‘loser’ American president, leading a country heading straight off a cliff. But now, he has to treat me nicely.” Trump then instructed the aides: “Tell him he has to treat me nicely.”

​For the Saudis, the episode served as the latest, glaring example of the US President’s crude and unpredictable diplomatic style.

​Dragged into the Crossfire

​Saudi Arabia, alongside its Gulf neighbors, finds itself reluctantly dragged into a conflict sparked by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Iran roughly five weeks ago. Since then, the Iranian regime has maintained a relentless barrage of daily missile strikes targeting US-allied Arab nations.

​Bernard Haykel, a professor of Near Eastern Studies at Princeton University who maintains contact with MBS, observed a marked escalation in tensions between Washington and Riyadh.

​Initially, following Trump’s warnings about the risks to the Gulf if an attack on Iran occurred, the prevailing Saudi sentiment was pragmatic: “If the Israelis are going to strike, the Americans better be involved too, to guarantee a more secure outcome for the war.” While the Kingdom advised against pushing for regime change or striking Iranian energy infrastructure, they strongly desired to see Iran’s missile capabilities severely degraded. However, shifting dynamics have forced Riyadh to pivot.

​”Looking at the trajectory of events and Iran’s actual capabilities, they had to reassess their stance,” Haykel said. “They are in an incredibly fragile position. They simply cannot defend their vast territory. If their desalination plants and energy facilities are turned to ash, we are talking about sending them back to the Stone Age.”

​This is not an idle threat. Iran has demonstrated its capacity for precision-guided strikes across the Gulf and has repeatedly vowed to retaliate fiercely against any attacks on its own infrastructure. Alongside threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has already targeted Saudi oil refineries, desalination plants in Bahrain and Kuwait, and Qatar’s primary liquefied natural gas complex.

​Panic in Washington’s Diplomatic Circles

​The sheer unpredictability of the White House has left Arab diplomats reeling. Last month, Arab ambassadors attending a formal dinner in Washington were stunned as they checked their phones and read Trump’s sudden threat to “wipe out” Iranian power plants unless Tehran reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

​The shock was palpable; one ambassador abruptly left the dinner. By the end of the night, several Arab capitals had frantically contacted the White House, pleading with the administration to abandon the threat.

​”None of us could withstand the sheer volume of Iranian missiles that would rain down on us in retaliation if things reached that level of escalation—meaning the US striking Iran’s energy infrastructure.” — Senior Gulf Official

​That underlying panic resurfaced this week when the White House hinted that Trump expects Gulf states to shoulder the financial burden of a war they have desperately tried to avoid.

​Haykel offered a blunt assessment of the President’s worldview: “Trump only sees Arabs as incredibly wealthy caricatures—an imagination still stuck in the 1970s. He will try to extort them and pressure them into paying for absolutely everything.”

​Vali Nasr, a former US official and professor at Johns Hopkins University, added: “What we are witnessing is Trump’s growing frustration, which is driving him to use language that is entirely inappropriate for dealing with the Saudis.”

​The Push for De-escalation

​Publicly, Riyadh has condemned Iran while simultaneously urging immediate de-escalation. A full-scale regional war poses a lethal threat to the Crown Prince’s multi-trillion-dollar Vision 2030 plans, which are designed to transform the Kingdom into a global hub for trade and tourism.

​Reflecting this diplomatic pivot, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan traveled to Islamabad this week, joining counterparts from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey in a regional push to find avenues to persuade both the US and Iran to end the hostilities.

​Abdulaziz Sager, Chairman of the Jeddah-based Gulf Research Center, summarized the Kingdom’s current imperative: “Saudi Arabia is prioritizing the containment of the crisis and ending the conflict as swiftly as possible.”

​However, Sager warned of the long-term geopolitical risks, noting that tensions will inevitably surge again if Trump decides to walk away from the war without effectively neutralizing Iran’s capacity to threaten the Gulf.