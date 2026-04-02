Wajeeh Lion

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Barbara Baldwin's avatar
Barbara Baldwin
4d

I figured that was only a matter of time. The man is a loose cannon who cannot be trusted and should not have a public pulpit. The fact that he is the president of one of the biggest bully countries in the world is truly frightening. It’s beyond me why more people aren’t up in arms at the travesty that is the USA right now.

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Barbara Baldwin's avatar
Barbara Baldwin
4d

Sorry but this is also rather rich coming from Saudi and the crown prince. Enjoying a blatant double standard. They have something Trump wants, and so he was nice to them and they were only too happy to benefit from that at the expense of many others. But then, as Trump always does, he threw them under the bus as soon as they became the slightest bit inconvenient. Wake up people!! This is exactly what Trump always does. He is remarkably consistent in showing that he doesn’t give a shit about ANYONE but himself. Including our longtime allies. As a diplomat you will always be faced with situations in which your allies’ interests are not fully aligned with yours. That’s just a fact of life. One which Trump seems incapable of accepting. Without that understanding, he is bound to destroy all of America’s longstanding strategic alliances just out of sheer petulance and racist bigotry and hubris. He is incapable of understand the subtle dance that is multilateral diplomacy. So the US is completely screwed on the international stage as long as he remains in office with no one in his cabinet capable or willing to rein him in.

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