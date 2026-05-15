​RAMALLAH — Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas is actively engineering the elevation of his 64-year-old son, Yasser Abbas, into Fatah’s highest echelon, executing a definitive move toward familial succession. At the first Fatah congress in a decade, which convened on May 14, 2026, the 90-year-old incumbent is marshaling his control over 2,500 vetted delegates to secure Yasser a seat on the 22-member Central Committee. This maneuver consolidates the Abbas family's grip on the movement—and by extension, the Palestinian Authority—at a time when international stakeholders and internal critics are demanding systemic institutional reform.

​Internal Engineering and Factional Attrition

​The composition of the current congress illustrates a deliberate sterilization of Fatah’s internal political arena. Attempts by regional powerbrokers to reintroduce exiled figures have failed. Notably, Egyptian efforts to reinstate former PA security chief Mohammed Dahlan were categorically blocked by the Abbas leadership. Parallel bids by reformist factions to participate in the selection of the Central Committee and the 80-member Revolutionary Council were similarly obstructed.

​The three-day congress is structured to neutralize external influence and maintain the existing power architecture. Prominent Fatah dissident Samir Sanjalawi characterized the proceedings as the groundwork for a monarchy, emphasizing that political action is being confined strictly to a core group of Abbas loyalists. The immediate power struggle now lies between Yasser Abbas and established figures within the president’s inner circle—primarily Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh and Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj—both of whom command immense institutional leverage and harbor their own succession ambitions.

​Yasser Abbas: From Tycoon to Political Operator

​Historically sidelined from formal political structures, Yasser Abbas has spent decades building a lucrative business network encompassing tobacco, real estate, and construction across the region. However, his operational profile has shifted significantly over the past three years. Operating initially as an unofficial advisor during international visits, his presence in high-level diplomatic engagements became highly visible. In 2023 and 2024, US officials registered surprise at his inclusion in bilateral meetings. The optics drew formal diplomatic censure following a meeting with then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, prompting the Americans to request Yasser’s removal from future diplomatic engagements.

​Despite this external friction, Yasser's domestic portfolio has expanded aggressively. Functioning as a "special representative" to the president, he assumed control of the Fatah political file in Lebanon, negotiating directly with local officials regarding the stalled disarmament of Palestinian refugee camps.

​On the ground in the West Bank, his campaign for the Central Committee relies heavily on the PA’s security apparatus. Internal Fatah sources confirm Yasser played a pivotal role in the selection of key security officials appointed by his father over the past year. Concurrently, he has engaged in targeted outreach to highly influential voting blocs, holding meetings with financial institutions and Palestinian prisoners' associations to secure grassroots and institutional backing.

​Institutional Stagnation and the Gaza Vacuum

​This internal power consolidation occurs against the backdrop of severe institutional decay. The PA has not held presidential or parliamentary elections in two decades. Its operational legitimacy remains fundamentally compromised by systemic corruption allegations, deepening Israeli economic and military pressure in the West Bank, and its near-total marginalization regarding Gaza. Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and the subsequent Israeli military campaign, the PA has been entirely excluded from the US-backed technocratic committee established to govern the Strip under the ceasefire agreement.

​Despite Mahmoud Abbas's rhetorical commitments to holding legislative and presidential elections, Fatah youth representatives and independent analysts dismiss the prospect of meaningful leadership renewal emerging from this congress. The selection process remains rigidly controlled by the presidency, operating as a closed loop that bypasses the broader Palestinian public. As discontent mounts, the sole strategic threat to the Abbas succession strategy—and the broader network of aging Fatah elites—remains the execution of national elections, a scenario the current leadership shows no operational intention of facilitating.