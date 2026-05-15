Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Terri K. Wonder's avatar
Terri K. Wonder
8h

The ancient tribal mentality is hard to break.

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Lynn Ceuleers's avatar
Lynn Ceuleers
9h

What a surprise. The heart of darkness has a long reach. (i.e. Netanyahu)

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