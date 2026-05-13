Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Michael Matson's avatar
Michael Matson
2h

A thorough and disturbing risk analysis. It may be too complex for U.S. leaders to appreciate, but clearly the battle of wills between the two Supreme Leaders must be resolved, and quickly.

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Rick Wyma's avatar
Rick Wyma
2hEdited

The average adult human brain contains 100 trillion - 1000 trillion synaptic connections. Your brain must contain 10 times this many. How do they all fit into your skull? You’ve got a cantalope-sized Cray sitting on your shoulders. What keeps it from melting down or bursting into flames?

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