Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Celeste D's avatar
Celeste D
7m

This is crazy! And thank you for the Sub!! Truly! Avid watcher but now dwindling income so had to cut. Thank u

Boy this is linked to Epstein now Kushner plan. So many layers tied to this and the Abraham accords. I’m trying to control my intake valve. I can’t help the cohesive parts in motion up against a timeline…

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
16m

The GCC states can circumvent US sanctions via integrated banking with Chinese banks in digital yuan. Did I understand that correctly?!!

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