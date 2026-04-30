Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Barking Justice Media's avatar
Barking Justice Media
11h

The Kiswa detail stops me cold. Al-Ahmadi's description of ten million prayers embedded in that cloth, and Epstein receiving it as decor, is a desecration so precise it almost reads as intentional. Who else in that Saudi orbit knew what was being shipped, and why?

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Catherine Madsen's avatar
Catherine Madsen
11h

Epstein was foul. His intentions for the holy cloth would have evil, no doubt. Thank you for piecing together more of Epstein's story for us, Wajeeh.

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