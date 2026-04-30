From the Kaaba in Mecca, Islam's holiest site, textiles embroidered with Quranic verses were shipped; tiles were brought from a mosque in Uzbekistan; and a golden metal dome was crafted to mimic ancient Syrian architecture.

Jeffrey Epstein spent years building relationships across the Middle East, pursuing business deals and two overlapping hobbies: acquiring rare Islamic artifacts to decorate an unusual building on his private island, and expanding his network of wealthy and influential individuals.

Through connections that extended to the Saudi Royal Court, Epstein secured a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, the current Saudi Crown Prince. He also acquired luxurious textiles that once decorated the sacred spaces inside the Kaaba and covered its exterior walls. These two hobbies materialized in a single photograph from 2014, showing Epstein with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a senior Emirati executive, contemplating one of these textiles spread on the floor of Epstein's New York home.

Bin Sulayem ultimately suffered from this relationship, like others close to Epstein, as he was forced earlier this year to resign from the chairmanship of DP World. Millions of pages of records released by the Justice Department in January reveal further details about the ways Epstein, who ended his life in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, sought to simultaneously expand his network and his art collection. These documents also solve a long-standing mystery regarding a strange building on Little St. James, Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, whose construction and decoration constituted a years-long obsession for the financier.

The building, a blue-and-white striped structure topped with a golden dome, has been described in various ways: a music room, a pavilion, a chapel, or even a mysterious temple. However, correspondence between Epstein and his assistants over the years, along with an interview with an artist who worked on it, clarify its intended purpose.

The building was a "mosque" to Epstein, a secular Jew.

Crafting a "Mosque"

Epstein had a long-standing fascination with Islamic design. He boasted to Vanity Fair in 2003 that he owned "the largest Persian rug you could see in a private home, so massive it must have come from a mosque."

His vision for a shrine on the island began while he was in the Palm Beach County jail in Florida, following his guilty plea in a prostitution solicitation case.

Before his release in 2009, Epstein commissioned architects to design a Turkish bath surrounded by "Islamic gardens," according to his correspondence. He soon abandoned this plan, seeking instead a permit to build a "music room" in a building he called "Five Palms," where he sent himself design ideas, including photos of ancient mosques in the Middle East.

Epstein wrote to a contact in Uzbekistan in 2011 requesting authentic tiles, stating: "They will be used for interior walls, like a mosque." Romanian artist Ion Nicolae was hired to work on the project. In a March interview, Nicolae confirmed that Epstein consistently referred to the building as his "mosque" (it remains unclear whether Epstein ever intended to use the building as an actual mosque).

Jeffrey Epstein's records show that in 2013, he sent Ion Nicolae a photograph of the Yalbugha Hammam, a 15th-century bathhouse in Aleppo featuring a golden dome, a recessed arch over the entrance, and striped masonry, asking him to prepare drawings mimicking this style.

Among other tasks, Epstein requested a design that replaced the Arabic word for God with his English initials. He wrote to Nicolae in an email filled with his usual spelling errors: "Remember we saw the Arabic writing in black and white... instead of 'Allah,' I thought of the letters J and E."

The Diplomat and the Prince

In 2010, Epstein established a friendly relationship with someone who later helped him turn his mosque ambitions and business goals into reality: Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen. The files show the two men constantly exchanged messages regarding business as well as personal and international issues.

Saudi Arabia was a recurring subject in their years-long correspondence, but the discussions intensified in 2016. At that time, Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, was Deputy Crown Prince and was seeking to take the state oil company Aramco public, while Epstein hoped to become his financial advisor.

Rød-Larsen connected Epstein with Raafat Al-Sabbagh, an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court, and his assistant Aziza Al-Ahmadi. Through them, Epstein launched an intensive campaign to court Prince Mohammed. He met them in New York, pressed to make a direct presentation to the Prince, and shared what he described in a message as "radical ideas," such as creating a new currency called "Sharia" for use among Muslims. A visit was soon arranged, and Aziza Al-Ahmadi sent Epstein to the Saudi consulate, instructing him to say: "You, Jeffrey Epstein, carry an invitation from His Royal Highness: Prince Mohammed bin Salman." After arriving in the Kingdom, Epstein sent Rød-Larsen two photos of himself joking with Mohammed; he later kept one and displayed it in his New York home.

Memorabilia from a Holy Site

Aziza Al-Ahmadi met with Jeffrey Epstein in New York in early 2017. Meanwhile, their assistants were exchanging correspondence regarding a tent being shipped from Saudi Arabia to his island. Her representative stated that more items would soon be sent "for the mosque."

Epstein's assistant told a customs broker: "We are receiving three pieces from the Kaaba." A separate document included photos of embroidered textiles. According to the document, one was used inside the Holy Kaaba, while another, known as the "Kiswa," covered the exterior of the structure. The third was manufactured in the same private factory in Mecca.

The Kiswa holds significant religious importance; each year, a new cover for the Kaaba is crafted at a cost of nearly five million dollars by hundreds of artisans in a royal workshop, using roughly 1,500 pounds of raw silk and 250 pounds of gold and silver thread. After the Kiswa is replaced, it is divided into sections that can be donated to institutions or individuals, or distributed in charity auctions.

Al-Ahmadi described the significance of the shipment she sent in a message to Epstein: "The black piece has been touched by no less than ten million Muslims of different sects, Sunni, Shia, and others. They circumambulate the Kaaba seven times, then each tries as hard as they can to touch it. They left their prayers, wishes, tears, and hopes on it, hoping their prayers will be answered."

It remains unclear how Al-Ahmadi obtained these pieces, and she did not respond to a request for comment. No comments were issued by the Saudi government, Raafat Al-Sabbagh, or Terje Rød-Larsen's lawyer.

Dark Clouds

In 2017, Hurricane Maria struck the Caribbean, leaving widespread devastation, including on Jeffrey Epstein's island. One record showed that some items inside the "mosque" were damaged or destroyed. However, the stormy weather was not the only problem facing Epstein and his associates. Mohammed bin Salman ascended to the position of Crown Prince and declined to utilize his guidance, which seemingly provoked Epstein's resentment.

He wrote in a text message to Terje Rød-Larsen: "The Kingdom now needs a lot of expensive help because they did not follow the guidance of the Jews," an apparent reference to himself.

Epstein wrote to Rød-Larsen regarding the accusations that Prince Mohammed ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. After the journalist was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 (the Crown Prince denied ordering the killing but acknowledged bearing responsibility for it as it happened under his watch), the diplomat replied: "There is a dark cloud over his head, and it will not go away." It soon became clear that this prediction would apply to Epstein himself. Within weeks, a Miami Herald investigation revealed secret details about his 2008 plea deal, which ultimately led to his downfall.

Under that deal, for which he served time in a county jail, Epstein secured immunity from prosecution on more serious charges. However, authorities arrested him again in July 2019 on new charges. The following month, he transferred ownership of his island to a private trust. Two days later, he was found dead after hanging himself inside a federal jail in the Manhattan borough of New York City.