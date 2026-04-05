​President Donald Trump revealed to Axios that U.S. officials initially feared a high-stakes rescue mission for a stranded F-15 crew member in Iran was an elaborate ambush, following an unusual radio transmission from the downed airman.

​The Hunt in the Mountains

The incident began when an American F-15 aircraft was shot down over western Iran. Trump stated that the Iranian military brought the jet down using a shoulder-fired missile, noting simply: "They got lucky."

​While the pilot was quickly extracted on Friday, the Weapons Systems Officer spent more than 24 hours injured and evading capture in a mountain crevice. Trump described an intense and massive manhunt launched by Iranian forces.

​"Thousands of these savages were hunting him," Trump told Axios shortly after the rescue was confirmed. "Even the locals were searching for him. They had offered bounties to anyone who could capture him."

​The "God is Good" Transmission

Though the U.S. military possessed "tracking signals" indicating the airman's coordinates, officials grew deeply suspicious after receiving a brief radio message from him.

​According to Trump and corroborated by a U.S. defense official, the officer transmitted the phrase, "God is good." (Note: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later echoed this exact phrase in a Sunday morning post on X).

​The message immediately raised red flags. Trump noted that the transmission "sounded like something a Muslim would say," leading officials to fear the airman had already been captured and that the Iranians were "sending false signals" to lure U.S. special operations forces into a deadly trap.

​The situation was tense until military officials cross-referenced the behavior with the airman's peers. A defense official clarified the process: "It wasn't entirely clear at first, but we continued to verify and confirmed that he was alive and had not been captured. Those who know him confirmed that he is religious."

​The Extraction and Israeli Support

The rescue of the two crew members required vastly different approaches. According to a defense official:

​ The First Rescue: Executed on Friday, this was described as a "bold and rapid operation" conducted during daylight hours while under heavy fire from Iranian forces.

​The Second Rescue: Conducted at night on Saturday, this operation required establishing a temporary base inside Iran and the deployment of approximately 200 special operations personnel.

​The defense official emphasized the danger of the second extraction, noting that "the two crew members were separated by several miles, and hundreds of Revolutionary Guard personnel were deployed throughout the area."

​Israel also played a supporting role in the operations. While Israeli intelligence did not pinpoint the airman's specific location, officials confirmed they provided broader situational intelligence and conducted a single airstrike to prevent Iranian forces from advancing on the extraction zone.

​When asked about Israel's involvement, Trump acknowledged they assisted "to a small extent" but highly praised the alliance: "They were good partners... They are wonderful, courageous people... We are like a big brother and a little brother."