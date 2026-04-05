Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1d

That he is religious and said God is Good, lends validation to my concern that the Air Force Academy has been infected with Dominionism, Christian Reconstruction, and is producing an officer corps of Christian warriors and religious fundamentalists.

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Shaws Landing's avatar
Shaws Landing
1d

Wajeeh, thank you for sharing your knowledge, your critical thinking and your devotion to insightful journalism. Rare and valued. We are indebted. 🇨🇦 ❤️❤️❤️

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