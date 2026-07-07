Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Former U.N. official Pyotr Kurzin Discusses the U.S. conflict with Iran and the NATO summit

A recording from Wajeeh Lion's live video
Wajeeh Lion's avatar
Pyotr Kurzin's avatar
Wajeeh Lion and Pyotr Kurzin
Jul 07, 2026

Thank you Mandy Ohman, Jeanne Elbe, Sandra Steffen, Acejonesz, Olivia Janis, and many others for tuning into my live video with Pyotr Kurzin! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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