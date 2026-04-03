Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
3d

What game is the Saudis playing with Kushner and Netenyahu?

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Sandra A. Jones's avatar
Sandra A. Jones
3d

I wonder how all this brilliant food and energy planning, and one day minimizing their dependency on oil, compares to China......and the United States (lack of planning)?

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