The geopolitical architecture of the Middle East underwent a profound shift following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. Power in Syria rapidly consolidated under a transitional government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. For more than a decade, Syria operated as a highly sanctioned pariah state, fractured by civil war and entrenched within Iranian and Russian spheres of proxy influence. As the United States fundamentally alters its strategic posture in the region under the Trump administration, the primary policy objective has shifted from regime change to the accelerated integration of the post-Assad Syrian state into the global economy.

At the absolute center of this diplomatic effort is the proposed removal of Syria from the U.S. State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) list. Syria has held this punitive designation continuously since December 29, 1979. Today, the SST designation functions as an insurmountable barrier to Syria's economic survival. It carries severe legal consequences that completely block foreign direct investment, prohibit the export of modern technology, and strip the Syrian state of its legal immunity in American federal courts.

While the executive branch has aggressively dismantled the old sanctions framework, the SST designation has been deliberately kept in place. This delay is not the result of bureaucratic lag. It is a highly calculated strategy of leverage engineered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Tom Barrack. This leverage is being used to balance fierce institutional opposition in Washington, secure a historic demilitarization pact with Israel, and manage deep concerns regarding the new Syrian government's domestic human rights policies.

Dismantling the Blockade: The Rapid Deconstruction of Legacy Sanctions

To understand the immense weight of the SST designation, one must examine the unprecedented speed at which the surrounding economic embargo has been dismantled. The Trump administration executed a phased deconstruction of the comprehensive sanctions that previously defined U.S.-Syria relations.

The turning point occurred on June 30, 2025, when President Trump issued Executive Order (E.O.) 14312, titled "Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions." This executive action terminated the Syrian Sanctions Regulations (SySR), effectively ending the comprehensive economic embargo. The immediate impact was substantial: the Treasury Department unblocked 518 individuals and entities from its designated lists. This action restored the central banking transaction capabilities of the Central Bank of Syria and legally permitted the processing of international payments with the new Syrian government.

Following this, the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act formally repealed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. This repeal removed the mandatory secondary sanctions that previously targeted any foreign companies participating in the Syrian energy, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

However, the U.S. Treasury ensured that individuals tied to the previous regime's abuses did not escape penalty. E.O. 14312 replaced the sweeping SySR with the Promoting Accountability for Assad and Regional Stabilization Sanctions (PAARSS) program. Enacted on July 1, 2025, PAARSS uses a narrow, conduct-based framework to surgically target 139 specific individuals connected to Assad-era war crimes, the multi-billion dollar Captagon drug trade, and remnants of ISIS and al-Qaeda.

Simultaneously, the State Department initiated a rapid rollback of terrorism designations associated with the new leadership in Damascus. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Muhammad al-Jawlani, founded the al-Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate that later became Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Despite this history, Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially revoked the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of HTS on July 8, 2025, citing the group's dissolution and the new government's commitment to fighting transnational terrorism.

This momentum carried into the United Nations. On November 6, 2025, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2799, removing President al-Sharaa and Syrian Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab from the UN ISIL and Al-Qaida sanctions list. The following day, the U.S. State Department removed both men from the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list. By early 2026, the UN had completely delisted HTS, lifting all associated asset freezes and arms embargoes.

Currently, the only major framework remaining is the State Sponsor of Terrorism designation. Until it is removed, its functional impact continues to block massive foreign direct investment, enforce stringent export controls, and strip Syria of its sovereign immunity.

The Mechanics of Delisting and the Diplomatic Offensive

Executive Order 14312 stopped short of removing Syria from the SST list, directing Secretary Rubio to conduct a formal review instead. The legal architecture governing the SST list is rigid, offering the President two distinct statutory pathways to rescind the designation without triggering a congressional veto.

The first pathway is the "Fundamental Change" provision. This requires the President to certify to Congress that the designated government has experienced a fundamental change in leadership, policies, and behavior, essentially guaranteeing no future support for terrorism. Because asserting a "fundamental change" permanently weakens U.S. leverage—no country removed under this provision has ever been placed back on the list—this path is highly unfavorable.

The preferred pathway is the "Six-Month Review." This allows the President to certify that the government has not supported international terrorism over the preceding six months and has provided official assurances against future support. Submitting this certification triggers a mandatory 45-day waiting period in Congress before the removal takes effect. By utilizing the six-month review, Washington preserves massive diplomatic leverage, treating the delisting as a "snap-back" threat if Damascus fails to uphold its commitments regarding counterterrorism and democratic reforms.

To manage this transition, the administration relied on high-level, direct diplomacy. President Trump held a milestone meeting with President al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 14, 2025—the first high-level U.S.-Syria meeting since 2000. This was followed by al-Sharaa’s White House visit on November 10, 2025, alongside President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary Rubio.

The operational execution of these diplomatic maneuvers was entrusted to Tom Barrack. Appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey in April 2025, Barrack's portfolio was expanded on May 31, 2026, when President Trump named him Special Presidential Envoy to both Syria and Iraq following a direct phone call with al-Sharaa. Operating with the full backing of the State Department, Barrack serves as the central mediator, orchestrating highly sensitive security negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv, and integrating armed factions like the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.

Internal open-source leaks indicate a target timeline to finalize the SST delisting by the "end of the summer" of 2026. This timeline surfaced via leaked text messages sent from a U.S. official to Moaz Mustafa, the Executive Director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF), an advocacy group that recently coordinated a historic visit of American Jews to Damascus to highlight Syria's new religious pluralism. In early 2026, political consultant Samer al-Safadi noted in an Al-Modon interview that Senator Jim Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was coordinating with the administration on the delisting. On May 7, 2026, Secretary Rubio took a definitive procedural step by officially removing Syria from the list of countries "not cooperating fully" with U.S. antiterrorism efforts, a direct prerequisite for the broader SST delisting.

The Mathematics of Collapse: Economic Reality and Sovereign Liability

The geopolitical debate over the SST designation is ultimately overshadowed by the sheer mathematics of Syria's economic collapse. Following fourteen years of conflict, the Syrian economy is devastated. The nation's annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) currently sits at roughly $21 billion, an amount entirely insufficient to service the national debt or fund basic state services. The economy continues to shrink, contracting by 1.2% in 2023, 1.5% in 2024, and another 1% in 2025.

The human toll of this contraction is staggering. More than 90% of the Syrian population lives below the poverty line, leaving 16.7 million people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. In 2024 alone, inflation caused the cost of living to spike by 21%. According to the World Food Programme, purchasing a basic Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) in governorates like Hasaka, Raqqa, and Deir Ez-Zor now requires the equivalent of 60 days of average wages. This severe domestic inflation signals a high potential for civil unrest. Furthermore, cash liquidity is severely restricted, with electronic transactions capped at 1 million Syrian pounds per day.

Rebuilding Syria's ruined infrastructure requires an estimated $216 billion to upward of $900 billion. This level of capital requires massive, multi-decade foreign direct investment and institutional sovereign borrowing, both of which are strictly blocked by the active SST designation.

The most catastrophic consequence of the SST designation involves the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA). Normally, foreign nations are immune from being sued in U.S. federal courts. However, the FSIA includes a "terrorism exception" that completely strips this legal protection from any nation on the SST list. Over the past decade, victims of torture, extrajudicial killings, and hostage-taking committed by the Assad regime sued the Syrian state directly. Because the Assad government never appeared in court to defend itself, an astronomical volume of default judgments accumulated.

U.S. courts have already entered more than $31 billion in default judgments against Syria since 2011, with at least 186 additional cases pending that seek billions more. Conservative models estimate the total legal liability facing Syria ranges between $100 billion and $150 billion. This legal exposure deters U.S. commercial engagement and risks the global seizure of Syrian state assets, as the debt overhang exceeds Syria's entire annual economic output by a factor of five. Removing the SST designation is the only legal way to halt the accumulation of these default judgments and allow Damascus to negotiate a structured claims settlement framework—similar to the $1.5 billion settlement Libya secured in 2006—to compensate victims while clearing the path for sovereign borrowing.

Additionally, the SST designation forces the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to place Syria in Country Group E:1, subjecting it to the strictest export controls for dual-use technologies. This creates a paradox: the U.S. State Department wants Damascus to reject Chinese telecommunications networks and build secure infrastructure using American technology, but the BIS export controls legally prohibit the sale of that exact technology. If the SST designation is rescinded, BIS would likely remove Syria from Country Group E:1 and raise the commercial threshold for controlled foreign-manufactured products from 10 percent to 25 percent, unlocking the telecommunications sector for Western investment.

Filling the Vacuum: Regional Powers Move In

As Washington deliberates, regional powers are racing to secure influence in Damascus. Saudi Arabia abandoned its historical opposition to Islamist-leaning factions in Syria to engage the al-Sharaa government, stabilize its northern frontier, and block Iranian expansion. Both President al-Sharaa and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani made their first official trips to Riyadh in early 2025. Saudi Arabia has since announced investments aimed at modernizing Syria's airports, telecommunications, and aviation sector.

Qatar has similarly leveraged its wealth, brokering a natural gas deal with Syria in March 2025 to alleviate crippling energy shortages. Qatari firms, like UCC, have also secured contracts to expand the Syrian power grid.

Turkey's relationship with Syria is defined by both intelligence ties and military friction. Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) holds profound influence within the Syrian government. Syrian Interior Minister and Director of the General Intelligence Service Anas Hasan Khattab (known as Abu Ahmad Hudood) was historically recruited by MIT's Special Operations Directorate. Designated a terrorist by the U.S. in 2012, Khattab utilized Turkish support to eliminate rival extremist factions. This deep-state alignment grants Ankara leverage, though it is counterbalanced by military hostilities in northern Syria, where the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The European Union has proposed shifting away from the punitive sanctions model, circulating a non-paper that advocates for a conduct-based approach targeting corrupt reconstruction brokers and drug traffickers while resuming political dialogue. Russia, having lost its primary client state, has become a destabilizing force. Operating from a base in Qamishli, Russian intelligence operators exploit divisions within the SDF to undermine the U.S.-backed transition. To subvert Western sanctions, Russia has surged illicit oil shipments to Damascus, becoming Syria's primary energy supplier.

The Domestic Battlefield: Congress and Think Tanks

The executive branch faces intense structural resistance from the U.S. Congress and conservative think tanks regarding Syrian normalization. On December 18, 2025, a bipartisan amendment championed by Representative Joe Wilson and Senator Jeanne Shaheen was signed into law, formally repealing the Caesar Act. Heavily lobbied for by the Syrian American Council under Mohammad Alaa Ghanem, the repeal was hailed as a humanitarian milestone. Rep. Wilson and Sen. Shaheen even led a U.S. delegation to Damascus in August 2025. However, the repeal of the Caesar Act is functionally neutralized as long as the SST designation remains active.

Opposition lawmakers countered this momentum with the "Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act," later reintroduced by Senator Ben Cardin as the "Supporting Syrian Civilians Act" (SSCA). Seeking to extend sanctions to 2028 and implement non-recognition clauses, the SSCA failed to gain traction but signified persistent legislative resistance.

Outside Capitol Hill, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), led by analysts like Jonathan Schanzer, forms a formidable bloc of opposition. The FDD argues that the U.S. is prematurely rewarding an administration led by a former al-Qaeda commander. They view al-Sharaa’s diplomatic overtures and adoption of Western business attire as tactical maneuvers, demanding strict conditional metrics before delisting—including the protection of minority populations, such as Yezidis and Christians, and the total dismantling of localized extremist networks.

The Internal Contradiction: Authoritarian Consolidation

The primary argument leveraged by opponents—that the al-Sharaa government retains an extremist ideology—finds immediate validation in Syria's domestic legal system. On March 30, 2025, the Syrian Ministry of Justice issued Judicial Circular No. 17. This decree systematically stripped Syrian mothers of their legal guardianship rights over their children.

The decree established a rigid, male-only hierarchy of guardianship based exclusively on the father's patrilineal line: the father, the paternal grandfather, the paternal uncle, and the paternal cousin. The mother is entirely absent from this framework. In a nation where over a decade of war has left hundreds of thousands of men dead or missing, countless households are headed by single mothers. Under Circular 17, a mother must formally petition a Sharia court for a "special male guardian" to authorize emergency medical care, obtain a passport, or secure a travel visa for her minor children.

The Syrian Feminist Lobby condemned the decree as reducing women to "mere vessels for pregnancy" and serving as collective punishment. Furthermore, the Syrian legal code remains heavily sectarian. A Christian man cannot legally marry a Muslim woman without renouncing his faith and converting to Islam; failure to do so results in the marriage going unregistered, leaving children without state documents. These regressive policies directly undermine the State Department's ability to utilize the "Fundamental Change" statutory pathway to remove the SST designation, providing potent ammunition to U.S. congressional holdouts.

The Trump Card: Demilitarization and Israeli Normalization

The singular geopolitical catalyst capable of overpowering domestic human rights concerns and expediting the SST delisting is a comprehensive regional security agreement between Syria and Israel. Neutralizing the northern Israeli border and removing Iranian influence from the Levant remain paramount U.S. national security objectives.

Facilitated by Envoy Tom Barrack, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held an advanced, five-hour negotiating session in London in late 2025. The framework updates the 1974 disengagement agreement, establishing deep demilitarized zones extending from southwest Damascus directly to the Israeli border. It imposes binding bans on heavy mechanized armor, artillery, and military aircraft near the border region, and initiates a phased withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from territories occupied during the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024. Israel insists on retaining strategic early-warning outposts on Mount Hermon.

To demonstrate its commitment, the al-Sharaa government has exercised extraordinary restraint. During the transitional chaos, Israel launched over 1,000 airstrikes and conducted nearly 400 ground incursions into southern Syria to destroy remnant Hezbollah caches. In response, FM al-Shaibani explicitly stated that the Syrian military "didn't shoot a single bullet" against Israel, absorbing tactical losses to preserve the broader peace process. Syria has also aggressively dismantled the logistical networks previously utilized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah. If finalized, this security pact provides the geopolitical cover the State Department needs to justify the SST delisting to a skeptical Congress.

The Diplomatic Chessboard: Game Theory in Action

The strategic dynamic between Washington and Damascus operates as a Non-Cooperative Signaling Game, mirroring a modified Prisoner's Dilemma.

Washington's objective is to secure the Israeli border agreement, neutralize ISIS, and contain Iranian influence without committing U.S. military forces. Its strategies are to either retain the SST designation to maximize leverage or rescind it to enable reconstruction. Damascus aims to secure massive foreign direct investment, legitimize its government, and consolidate internal control. Its strategies are either to execute comprehensive democratic reforms or engage in superficial compliance while enforcing authoritarian measures, like Sharia courts.

The diplomatic standoff observed in mid-2026 represents a sub-optimal "Nash Equilibrium." Washington defaults to retaining the SST list, while Damascus engages in superficial compliance. Both sides lose out on the optimal scenario of global stability and massive capital influx. Washington fears that early delisting will permanently surrender its economic weapon, allowing Damascus to fund an autocratic, Islamist-leaning state. Conversely, Damascus calculates that implementing politically costly internal reforms might alienate its domestic hardliners, while Washington may still refuse to drop the SST designation due to U.S. lobbying pressure.

To overcome this, al-Sharaa uses "costly signals" to prove his cooperative intent, such as absorbing Israeli airstrikes without retaliation and negotiating directly with Ron Dermer. However, policies like Circular 17 act as counter-signals that validate U.S. fears of hidden extremism. Until the Israeli security pact is finalized and verified by the IDF, the U.S. will not alter this equilibrium.

Navigating the Blind Spots: Intelligence Gaps

Several outstanding intelligence gaps dictate the future trajectory of the U.S.-Syria normalization process.

First, the exact timeline for the SST delisting remains vulnerable. Secretary Rubio’s review is classified, and the leaked "end of summer" timeline is subject to derailment by regional events. To mitigate this blind spot, analysts monitor the U.S. Federal Register for mandated 45-day congressional notifications under the 6-month review statute, alongside specific updates to the BIS Export Administration Regulations regarding Country Group E:1 adjustments.

Second, the enforcement of Circular No. 17 at the local level is unclear. It is unknown how strictly local Sharia courts in decentralized Syrian provinces enforce the male-guardianship decree against mothers. Tracking sub-national data sets from human rights NGOs and monitoring the emigration rates of single-mother households from Damascus provide clarity on this front.

Third, the finalization of the Israeli security deal is stalled by border demarcation disputes—specifically the Mount Hermon outposts—and profound trust deficits between the IDF and the Syrian military. Monitoring the diplomatic travel of Envoy Tom Barrack and utilizing commercial satellite imagery to verify the withdrawal of heavy Syrian armor from the 1974 buffer zone are essential mitigation strategies.

Fourth, the operational extent to which Turkish intelligence controls Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab remains a critical variable. Analysts map clandestine communications between Ankara and Damascus and monitor the integration of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army in northern border regions.

Finally, the ultimate capacity of congressional opposition and conservative think tanks to enforce holds on the SST rescission remains an intelligence gap. The mitigation strategy involves mapping legislative holds placed by members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee against State Department nominees, treating these holds as proxy warfare for Syria policy.