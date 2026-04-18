Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
2h

So glad to see LIV having problems. It was my understanding t was a strong supporter (investor). Therefore, I have never (not that I did so very often before) watched golf since

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