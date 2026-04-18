​The Saudi Public Investment Fund's (PIF) current liquidity constraints highlight a critical intersection of international security and global economic dynamics. While possessing over $900 billion in assets, the PIF's structure—heavily tied to illiquid domestic infrastructure and a 16% stake in Saudi Aramco (valued at $280 billion)—creates inherent cash flow vulnerabilities.

​Furthermore, regional conflict dynamics, specifically the recent military engagements involving Iran, have introduced significant volatility. The missile and drone exchanges have challenged the Kingdom's projection of stability, presenting a headwind for attracting the foreign direct investment necessary to offset the massive capital expenditures required by Vision 2030. Consequently, the PIF is executing a strategic realignment: drawing down heavily subsidized prestige projects (like LIV Golf and portions of NEOM) and shifting capital toward high-yield global technology and AI investments.

​ Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Grapples with Cash Squeeze Despite $900 Billion in Assets

​Source: The Wall Street Journal

​Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is renowned for bankrolling exorbitant, hyper-ambitious projects—from constructing a futuristic desert metropolis to launching a golf league to rival the PGA Tour. However, massive financial commitments are now forcing the fund to rein in its spending.

​Despite the Public Investment Fund (PIF) boasting assets exceeding $900 billion, it is currently experiencing a cash squeeze. LIV Golf may soon join a growing list of ambitious initiatives that the fund has effectively scaled back. Additionally, recent conflict with Iran has rendered the fund's economic outlook more fragile.

​LIV Golf, which bleeds hundreds of millions of dollars annually, faces potential closure as the PIF nears withdrawing its backing, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

​These sports-related financial strains emerge just as the PIF announced a new strategic roadmap for the final years of Vision 2030—the Kingdom's sweeping agenda, active since 2016, to transform Saudi Arabia into an economic and cultural hub. The fund has indicated it will downsize several massive investments, notably NEOM. The astronomical costs driven by the desert city's colossal ambitions and futuristic architecture have prompted a shift toward relying on external investment to fund other initiatives.

​In a recent interview with state-owned Al Arabiya, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan stated, "We are constantly reviewing our priorities," adding that the current strategy aims to "achieve the same goals, or a large part of them, with less capital."

​Evidence of this scale-back is visible on the ground. A massive 75-mile-wide trench now sits at the designated site for "The Line," NEOM's giant horizontal skyscraper. Other frozen projects include a quarter-mile-high, cube-shaped building designed to hold the equivalent of 25 Empire State Buildings, according to previous reports by the Journal.

​A Pivot to Global Tech and AI

Despite efforts to curtail spending, the fund continues to deploy capital into costly new ventures. Last year, the PIF pledged approximately $30 billion to back a $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts (in partnership with a private equity firm and Jared Kushner's investment company), plus $10 billion to support Paramount's $81 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

​The PIF is also pivoting heavily toward technology, planning a $100 billion investment in artificial intelligence, including a $3 billion data center joint venture with Blackstone. It is widely anticipated to invest billions into Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO slated for later this spring. This aggressive tech expansion comes despite the fund's previous guidance that it aimed to cap spending at around $40 billion annually, predominantly within Saudi Arabia.

​"There is clearly a need to manage future spending and not remain equally ambitious," noted Tim Callen, a visiting scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute.

​(The PIF did not respond to a request for comment).

​Regional Instability and Structural Hurdles

The recent conflict with Iran introduces another significant hurdle. Even if a peace agreement is reached shortly, the barrage of Iranian missiles and drones launched at Saudi Arabia during the fighting has disrupted the Kingdom's image as an oasis of stability, likely spooking potential foreign investors for the foreseeable future.

​The PIF's structural nature inherently complicates its cash flow. Unlike sovereign wealth funds in Qatar and the UAE, which prioritize liquid assets like stocks and real estate that can be easily sold, the PIF's core mandate is driving domestic economic development. This traps billions of dollars of its assets annually in foundational infrastructure like roads and sewage systems required for massive developments.

​Other capital is tied up in long-term bets. On Tuesday, the fund agreed to inject an additional $550 million into struggling luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid, adding to the billions it has invested since 2018 in an ongoing effort to push the company toward profitability. The PIF hopes Lucid will eventually catalyze a domestic EV manufacturing sector in addition to selling cars.

​Consequently, the PIF's growth trails many of its Gulf peers, whose portfolios have surged alongside rising global stock prices. Most of the PIF's recent asset growth has come from the government transferring additional shares of Saudi Aramco to it, rather than from investment returns. The fund currently holds a 16% stake in Aramco, valued at over $280 billion.

​Profits have occasionally been limited. In 2024, Callen estimates the fund saw a return "close to zero" during a year when the S&P 500 jumped 25%. The PIF reported this week that its average annual return since 2017 sits at about 7%.

​Sports investments have been another major drain. The fund has spent aggressively to lure top global football players to its nascent domestic league—a costly approach aimed at boosting youth entertainment and fitness. Signaling a shift, the PIF announced on Thursday the sale of a 70% stake in Al Hilal club to Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company in a deal valuing the club at roughly $373 million.

​LIV Golf was one of the fund's most prominent global investments. Launched in 2022, the PIF paid exorbitant sums to attract top golfers to rival the PGA Tour. A truce was eventually reached when the two sides agreed to merge, but the deal ultimately failed to materialize. The cost was steep; LIV Golf Limited, responsible for the tournament's operations outside the U.S., reported a loss of nearly $600 million in 2024.