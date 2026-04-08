Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Terry's avatar
Terry
6h

Wajeeh, I just wanted to let you know that I find all of your analyses MUST READ! They are the first things I look for in the morning and the last ones I read at night. Thank you for all of your hard work and know that you are helping to increase my understanding of both the Middle East and the ongoing situation that has been thrust upon it by a Menace of a President, a President who was somehow sadly elected twice, and thus was given the power to commit these atrocities in all of our names. Thank you again.

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hobnob's avatar
hobnob
6h

If "Tehran insists on an absolute end to all regional fighting against its allies, notably demanding a halt to Israeli strikes in Lebanon," what about Gaza? Iran should also have tied its retreat on nuclear enrichment to demanding the same from all the GCC states, most notably Saudi Arabia. And if "Washington also requires Iran to abandon its regional proxy militias," Iran should demand the same of the United States: abandon its Middle East bases and military support for Israel and the GCC states. Fair is fair. In fact, how about a demand for complete nuclear disarmament in the Middle East. If it applies to one side, why not the other?

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