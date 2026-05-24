Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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joAn's avatar
joAn
7h

Thank you, Wajeeh for your work and team that detail the 70+ year complex history of the US relations and disruptions. Slowly I'm getting a deeper sense of the cultural-geo-political-economic impacts as different "threads" are pulled, threaded, broken or 'repaired' and how much this current war betrays the essential protections promised.

This is one for my library to reference. Thanks!!

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
6h

It will be interesting to see if Israel gets sucked down into Trump's U.S. power black hole. There is a huge amount of economic and geopolitical energy being flushed down the toilet, and it will be interesting to see who gets caught in the whirlpool.

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