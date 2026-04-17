Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

Wow. Wajeeh, this is an amazing White Paper. You and your team have amassed an incredible, really well organized and documented flow of this uber- and extra-governmental coupe by the tRrump Family and well-heeled, kindred greedy-authoritarian Friends. Yikes!!

This Game strategy outing of the cast of characters triangle could well be the basis to counter and restore accountability, should We the People get our act together to revlsim what you so brilliantly point out they are stealing.

There is soo much here. It was worth the a low read... and am bookmarking to reference. Thanks, Wajeeh!!

Reply
Share
Michael Matson's avatar
Michael Matson
2h

Revealing and disturbing.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture