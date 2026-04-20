Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

This a very under-reported story. Your connecting especially recent history is much appreciated. The more you feature the full impact of the Kushner-Trump influence, the more grift and harm is revealed. I'd love to understand the Alwite's cultural background, especially as it explainsthis current alarming situation. The tip off for me you confurm with the Brits taking a more skeptical approach than the US with dismantling the Caesar Act, which I hadn't paid much attention to, with all the other US government dismantling going on last year.

What I, and no doubt others, also skimmed by with the elite Trump, Kushner real estate transactions is glaring us all in the face. It also starts to connect with the Saudi political and financial interests promoted by MBS, as well as Epstein financial networks, connecting Israeli regime politics...it smells like the Russians are somehow involved.

I certainly hope I'm wrong! Thanks so much to you snd your team. Amazing!

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Patricia Settli's avatar
Patricia Settli
2h

Thanks🙌🏼

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