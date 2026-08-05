Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Crabbie Looie's avatar
Crabbie Looie
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The good director detailed the trade and international cooperation risks and rewards that Egypt's response would effect while only touching on possible reasons for the attack, which didn't include cultural / religious motivations: only speculation of desires to drag them into the conflict.

From this lay person's remote POV, is not there remaining tension stemming from the defeat and removal of the Muslim Brotherhood candidate and president by the current executive? One wonders whether the message of the attack relates to that.

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