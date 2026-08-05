Last week, Egypt's Damietta Port came under attack by a drone believed to be backed by Iran, potentially marking Egypt's first assault by a foreign entity since 1973.

This incident should not be viewed as an isolated security breach or a limited assault on one of Egypt's major economic facilities. Rather, it must be understood as a new link in an expanding regional war that threatens to drag Middle Eastern countries into conflicts they did not ignite and that do not necessarily serve their national interests.

The war with Iran has spawned a highly volatile regional environment, where the likelihood of confrontations spilling over from one arena to another, and from one country to the next, is growing. From this perspective, the targeting of Damietta Port appears to be more than just a security message; it represents an attempt to gradually pull Egypt into the regional conflict arena—whether by pushing it toward military involvement or by imposing new security priorities that drain its resources and divert its focus from core objectives, chief among them economic development, domestic stability, and bolstering its regional standing as a force for peace and mediation.

The significance of Damietta Port extends beyond its role as one of Egypt's primary commercial ports; it forms part of the country's economic security framework. Egypt's ports are directly tied to trade flows in the Mediterranean, serving as a key element in Cairo's strategy to transform its geographic position into a regional hub for trade, energy, and logistics services. Thus, targeting the port sends messages that transcend Egypt's borders, undermining investor and shipping company confidence at a time when the region is already grappling with widespread disruptions in the Red Sea and Gulf, which have negatively impacted global trade in general and Suez Canal revenues in particular.

Egypt's response to the drone attack on Damietta Port should integrate two complementary tracks: the first, security and military, encompassing the protection of critical infrastructure—especially in the maritime and aerial domains—and strengthening local deterrence and defense systems to prevent repeat attacks, without ramping up arms spending. The second track is political and strategic, centered on rejecting entanglement in an open war or becoming a direct party to a conflict whose causes and boundaries clash with Egypt's national interests.

The experiences of past decades have shown that many Middle Eastern wars began as limited incidents before escalating into broad-scale confrontations, forcing regional states to pay steep human, economic, and political prices while the root causes of the conflicts remained unresolved. Therefore, wisdom demands that Egypt not allow itself to become part of the war with Iran, as this war—in all its phases—achieves security for no party; instead, it entrenches the logic of military adventurism, deepens mistrust among regional powers, and widens the scope of instability.

Moreover, U.S. military strikes, no matter their precision, have failed to eliminate sources of tension with Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's policies—reliant on regional proxies and indirect responses—have undermined regional security and prolonged conflicts. In both cases, regional states, including Egypt, bear a significant share of the economic and security costs of these confrontations.

It suffices to look at shipping conditions in the Red Sea and Gulf over the past two years to grasp the magnitude of this toll: transit volumes have declined during various periods, insurance and shipping costs have risen, international trade has been disrupted, and this has reverberated through national economies, including Egypt's, whose interests are inextricably linked to the security of the Suez Canal and the stability of maritime trade routes in the Middle East. The current escalation between the United States and Iran threatens even greater risks and losses.

Egypt has, at various stages, embraced this comprehensive understanding of regional security, based on the conviction that the security of the Gulf, Red Sea, eastern Mediterranean, and Suez Canal is interconnected and cannot be addressed piecemeal. Thus, Egypt's interest lies in working with Arab states and stability-seeking regional powers to advance more sustainable security arrangements, under which the prospects of war recede and reliance on diplomacy and mediation strengthens.

Prioritizing diplomacy, mediation, and collective security represents the best path for Egypt in responding to the Damietta attack. Thanks to its geographic position, political weight, and diplomatic expertise, Egypt can lead regional efforts to de-escalate and restore stability. As for war with Iran—whatever forms or tools it takes—it will not lead to a more secure or stable Middle East; rather, it will result in greater fragmentation and turmoil, escalating conflicts between states and non-state actors, and mounting economic and human losses.

Defending Egyptian interests requires rejecting entanglement in this war while holding firm to the country's role as a peaceful power and regional mediator that contains conflicts rather than expanding them, and that builds collective regional security rather than entrenching divisions and axes.

The policies and actions of medium regional powers are measured not only by their capacity to wage wars but also by their ability to prevent them from erupting—and Egypt today is in dire need of exercising this type of power precisely: deterrence when circumstances demand it, and the power of diplomacy and mediation when peace becomes the paramount national and regional interest.

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