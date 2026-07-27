Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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NANCY Jambor's avatar
NANCY Jambor
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Thankful for this summary of the state of affairs. IMHO the best option is withdrawal now. Even though there is so much wreckage and destabilization - in every imaginable way such as climate change, famine, pollution, worldwide economic crisis and on and on - please stop this madness. Accept the reality and stop expending our nation’s resources and treasure and lives!! All for nonsense from the jump. Horrifying people acting like they own the world: stop. ✋🏽. Now. I’m begging. With tears in my eyes. No joke

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