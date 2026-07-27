President Donald Trump often boasts about his unpredictability, asserting that it keeps both allies and adversaries perpetually off balance.

By his own account, his decision to bomb Iranian nuclear sites 13 months ago, and to send a Delta Force special operations unit to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from his home in early January, reflects his willingness to execute military operations that his predecessors would have hesitated to undertake. He told The New York Times that the only thing constraining his use of the world's most powerful military is his "personal morality."

But in recent weeks, he has appeared stuck, as the war has gradually consumed his presidency without him finding a clear way out.

He has discovered limits to his power that he could not have imagined when he launched full-scale combat operations on February 28, setting two primary goals: rapidly ending the Iranian nuclear program and toppling the Iranian regime. Five months later, however, these two goals remain largely unfulfilled. Furthermore, Trump—who was initially confident that the use of overwhelming force would allow him to apply what he called the "Venezuelan model" in Iran, meaning regime change to a government more aligned with U.S. interests—is now hesitant to return to large-scale military operations after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that this option would not be as effective in Tehran.

He has also been unable to contain the sharp spike in oil prices or its impacts on the stock markets. Moreover, shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which briefly resumed after coming to a near standstill, has retreated again to limited levels. At the same time, another maritime corridor between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden faces mounting threats.

The president has publicly acknowledged his awareness of the lack of appetite for sending ground troops, despite his threats to seize Kharg Island—through which Iran exports its oil—or to capture its underground stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Aides say these constraints have severely frustrated him, making his behavior even more erratic, even compared to the style observers have grown accustomed to from him.

Just last week alone, the U.S. Secretary of Energy signed a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia to provide the Kingdom with civilian nuclear energy technology. But Trump torpedoed the deal less than 24 hours later in a move that blindsided the Saudis, announcing that the agreement, which took 18 months to negotiate, was null and void unless Saudi Arabia joined the Abraham Accords and recognized Israel.

Aaron David Miller, a former U.S. diplomat and Middle East expert, said that Trump "has once again angered the Saudis, delighted Benjamin Netanyahu, and handed Iran powerful propaganda material to argue that striking deals with the United States is a fool's errand because they can be revoked at any moment."

The following day, Trump declared that the "original deal" for the Gordie Howe International Bridge—a $4.5 billion cross-border project named after a hockey star popular in both the U.S. and Canada—was nullified. He also imposed 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods in a move that appeared to be a clear violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which Trump himself negotiated during his first term but is now seeking to abandon.

Unsurprisingly, Canada excluded Americans from the opening ceremony for the bridge, which begins accepting traffic on Monday.

Trump’s backtracking on agreements, driven by anger or frustration, was not limited to foreign policy; it also extended to his party's domestic priorities. Republicans had prepared a signing ceremony at the Capitol for a major housing bill—a rare bipartisan agreement celebrated by the White House—but Trump blindsided everyone by refusing to sign it.

He said his sole priority was passing the SAVE America Act, which aims to overhaul voting laws, even though it does not yet have enough support within the Republican Party. The signing ceremony was canceled, the bill went into effect without Trump's signature, and the Republican Party lost a photo opportunity showing them taking action to ease the housing affordability crisis for first-time buyers.

People close to the president say that not all of Trump's frustrations stem from the war, which has become so unpopular that only 29% of Americans, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll, approve of his handling of the conflict. However, the war represents a primary source of this frustration. This is evident as he continues to pledge to stop the Iranian nuclear program at any cost, while a growing chorus within his own political camp demands an end to the war.

Expressing a sentiment increasingly echoed among Trump's most fervent supporters, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said last week, "We have to end this." But the president lacks a clear path to achieve that. Having entered the war without a clear strategy for victory, he now finds himself searching for a face-saving exit.

A month ago, he seemed confident he had found a way to declare victory. On June 17, amid a festive atmosphere at the Palace of Versailles—where World War I officially ended in 1919—Trump signed a hastily drafted 14-point ceasefire agreement.

Trump said at the time that a new group of Iranian leaders, whom he described as more "rational," had recognized reality and become driven by economic interests.

In a June 14 interview with The New York Times, he said, "I think they've had enough." He added that he managed to extract the agreement because he was threatening a massive military strike, forcing Iran to back down. "We were getting ready for the big attack, and they said, 'Please don't do it, we'll make a deal.' And we made the deal right after that," he said. However, the agreement lasted only two weeks.

It appeared that the Iranian officials who negotiated the agreement were at odds with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), whose forces opened fire on ships that refused to use the Iranian-controlled corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

While Trump said in his recent NYT interview that Iranian leaders were seeking the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets abroad and the resumption of oil exports, the IRGC seemed more interested in demonstrating its ability to assert control.

Trump now faces three main options: military escalation, tightening economic pressure, or declaring victory and withdrawing. These options have been discussed in recent weeks during meetings that included Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his special envoy Steve Witkoff.

But each of these options appears unappealing, albeit for different reasons.

Trump backed down on Friday, after spending the entire week hinting at the possibility of resuming large-scale military operations against Iran. According to several officials, his aides questioned during briefings whether a massive bombing campaign—including cutting off electricity and targeting Iran's resilient missile capabilities—would actually bring Iran back to serious and meaningful negotiations.

But the cost would be steep. Trump was briefed that attacks of this magnitude could lead to massive civilian casualties and widespread famine among the Iranian people, whom he had previously pledged to protect from their government. When asked in the Oval Office on Friday whether he was hesitant to target power plants and bridges because it might amount to war crimes, he replied, "I'm not going to answer that question."

However, his true hesitation may stem from the fact that the war has depleted U.S. stockpiles of interceptor missiles. In April, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimated that the United States might have consumed half of its stockpile of certain key interceptors. After 13 consecutive nights of attacks and counterattacks this month, some officials say these stockpiles have reached critical levels. This was one of the factors that prompted Trump in recent days to walk back from a major military escalation.

U.S. officials now fear that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are factoring this shortage into their next moves—for Putin in Ukraine and Europe, and potentially for Xi regarding Taiwan.

As for Trump's second option, it is to give sanctions more time to take effect, hoping that additional restrictions on oil exports, bolstered by a renewed blockade on shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, will achieve their goals. But this path is slow. Trump has been anticipating the collapse of the Iranian economy since his 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear deal brokered by the Barack Obama administration and his imposition of what he described as "crippling" sanctions on Iran. Eight years later, the regime is still standing, with new leadership that may be even more committed to pursuing a covert nuclear program.

This approach may ultimately succeed, but it would require a continuous and costly U.S. military presence, with the likelihood of sporadic, renewed clashes, putting more American troops at risk and increasing the chances of Washington's Gulf allies being targeted.

The third option is to declare victory and withdraw. A month ago, Trump seemed to be leaning toward this path when he said he opted for a ceasefire and negotiations because he did not want to risk triggering an economic depression that might invite comparisons to former U.S. President Herbert Hoover.

Speaking of the 31st U.S. president, Trump said, "He was always the person I didn't want to be like." He added, "I didn't want to see an economic disaster." He also later noted that had the war continued, the world would have begun to exhaust its oil reserves.

But withdrawing would also come at a cost. If the United States leaves while Iran retains a stockpile of nuclear fuel enriched to near weapons-grade levels, buried beneath the rubble, and with the Strait of Hormuz effectively remaining under Iranian control, Trump will have failed to address the very problem that initially prompted him to launch the attack. Furthermore, he will have created a massive new crisis for global energy markets.

This would have a significant impact on his political legacy. It would also reveal that the constraints on his power are far greater than he believed in January, when he declared that his influence was limitless.