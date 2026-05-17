Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
5h

Dear leader is fascinated by the military at his disposal. He seems to want desperately to “finish” this conflict by force. It is not possible! It is irrational! I do not wish harm to other people! I’m really upset, Wajeeh. But it is necessary to know. And our leadership is not informing the public, which is necessary in an alleged democratic republic.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
6h

This is looking increasingly ominous. Thanks for the reports, Waj.

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