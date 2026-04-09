​The People’s Republic of China is currently executing the most dramatic, comprehensive, and rapid military buildup witnessed since the end of the Second World War. Central to this unprecedented modernization is a highly specialized, fiercely secretive military branch: the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF).

​Elevated to a full, independent service branch in 2015 by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping, the PLARF commands the nation’s rapidly expanding arsenal of conventional and nuclear land-based missiles. This elevation was not merely a change in title; it signaled a profound doctrinal shift. Beijing has moved away from its historical posture of “minimum deterrence” and “assured retaliation.” Instead, it is building a diversified, highly capable, and technologically advanced force designed to secure regional dominance and physically counter any United States intervention.

​Drawing from global open-source intelligence (OSINT), satellite imagery, regional defense white papers, and geopolitical assessments, this article provides an exhaustive look into the PLARF. From subterranean tunnel networks to advanced artificial intelligence, this modernization is explicitly designed to fulfill the CCP’s Centennial Military Building Goal of 2027, cementing China’s status as a world-class military power by 2049.

​The Architecture of Command

​To understand the Rocket Force, one must first understand how it is organized. In 2016, sweeping reforms initiated by the Central Military Commission (CMC) fundamentally altered the Chinese military. The traditional “Four General Departments” were abolished, and seven military regions were consolidated into five geographic Theater Commands (Eastern, Southern, Western, Northern, and Central) to optimize joint operations.

​However, unlike the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Rocket Force operates completely outside this standard geographic structure.

​Instead, the PLARF is organized into nine massive, Corps-level administrative and operational “Bases,” simply numbered 61 through 69. These Bases report directly to the CMC in Beijing, ensuring the absolute, centralized control of the CCP over the nation’s nuclear and conventional missiles. Individual units within these Bases are identified by a highly specific five-digit Military Unit Cover Designator (MUCD) beginning with “96.” The third digit denotes the size of the unit (for example, “7” for a brigade, “8” for a regiment), while the fourth digit identifies the specific Base it belongs to.

​The Operational Bases (61 through 66)

​Six of these Bases—numbered 61 to 66—are operational. Each is responsible for housing, maintaining, and launching roughly six to eight distinct missile brigades across geographically bound areas:

​ Base 61: Covering eastern and southeastern China, this base is overwhelmingly outfitted with short-range conventional missiles. It is the primary kinetic force positioned against Taiwan, specifically tasked with blinding air defenses and cratering runways in the opening hours of a conflict.

​ Base 62: Positioned to cover the remainder of southeastern China, complementing Base 61 in projecting power across the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

​ Base 63: Responsible for inland southern China, providing strategic depth and medium-to-intermediate range strike options.

​ Base 64: Located in northwest and north-central China, utilizing vast interior geography for survivability, with an arsenal heavily weighted toward longer-range, strategic nuclear forces.

​ Base 65: Covering eastern and northeastern China, projecting power toward the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the broader Pacific Ocean.

​Base 66: Established in 1966 and headquartered in Luoyang, Henan Province, this inland central base operates primarily as a strategic nuclear stronghold.

​To comprehend the sheer density and firepower of a single operational base, a detailed look at Base 66 is illuminating. Its forces are widely distributed but devastatingly lethal. Brigade 661, located in Lingbao, is equipped with the massive liquid-fueled DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Brigade 662 in Luanchuan currently operates older DF-4 missiles but is slated for an upgrade to the advanced, road-mobile DF-41. Brigade 663 in Nanyang commands the solid-fueled DF-31A ICBM, while Brigade 664 in Luoyang operates the baseline DF-31, with probable upgrades to the newer DF-31AG variant expected. Brigade 665 in Wehui is assessed to hold a probable nuclear ICBM platform of an unknown type. Finally, Brigade 666, located in Xinjiang, operates the DF-26, a dual-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile.

​The Support Bases (67, 68, and 69)

​Supporting these combat-ready bases are three highly specialized support commands:

​ Base 68: Headquartered in Luoyang, this base operates at least six engineering brigades, including the Engineering Maintenance Support Group (MUCD 96886). They are the builders, responsible for constructing and maintaining massive physical infrastructure like communications networks, missile test facilities, solid-fuel silo fields, and deep underground bunkers that require specialized electricity, ventilation, blast shielding, and radiation protection.

​ Base 69: Established in 2017, this base manages testing and training facilities. It does not train raw recruits; instead, it ensures the operational readiness of specialized equipment and runs advanced, system-specific simulations for veteran personnel.

​Base 67: The most highly classified element of the entire PLARF, solely responsible for the storage, maintenance, inspection, and transport of China’s central nuclear warhead stockpile.

​Guardians of the National Treasure: Base 67 and the Underground Great Wall

​During peacetime, China strictly separates its nuclear warheads from its delivery missiles. This strategy prevents accidental launches and maintains rigid political control. The entirety of this central nuclear stockpile is managed by Base 67, headquartered in Baoji City, Shaanxi Province. The personnel assigned here are colloquially, and accurately, referred to as the “Guardians of the National Treasure.”

​The heart of Base 67 lies deep within the Qinling Mountains at the central “Hongchuan” complex. Here, the PLARF operates what is unofficially known as the “Underground Great Wall”—a staggering, highly fortified network of tunnels estimated to span over 5,000 kilometers. Built over decades and buried hundreds of meters beneath the bedrock, these tunnels are designed to withstand direct, low-yield earth-penetrating nuclear strikes, such as those from an American B61-11 bomb.

​In 2011, a Georgetown University study led by Phillip Karber hypothesized that this vast tunnel network hid a secret stockpile of up to 3,000 nuclear warheads. However, modern OSINT and doctrinal analysis refute this. The vast network actually serves as a subterranean basing system. Just as ballistic missile submarines use the vastness of the ocean to hide while on patrol, the PLARF uses this immense tunnel network to hide and shuttle mobile ICBMs deep underground, ensuring they survive an initial attack to deliver a devastating second-strike retaliation.

​At the core of this complex is the Technical Service Brigade (Unit 96037), which oversees the physical stockpiles. Precision testing, quality control, and scientific research on the warheads are conducted by the Equipment Inspection Institute, a regiment-grade unit directly subordinate to Base 67. They work alongside Unit 96038, which ensures overarching quality assurance during manufacturing and maintenance. Once warheads are distributed, each regional operations Base utilizes its own subordinate Equipment Inspection Regiment to receive and manage them.

​The Logistics of Armageddon

​If a severe geopolitical crisis demands a transition to a wartime posture, Base 67 must rapidly distribute these nuclear warheads to forward operational bases across China. This relies on a heavily guarded logistics network utilizing both rail and road.

​Rail Transport: The Special Equipment Transport Regiment (Unit 96843) manages rail logistics out of a highly secured, private rail hub concentrated around Xipo Township in Liangdang County, Gansu Province. Transporting a nuclear payload by train can take several days and requires absolute environmental stability. Personnel monitor the temperature and humidity inside specialized railcars every one to two hours, and continuous inspections occur at every stop to prevent mechanical failures. Military Representatives (MRs) affiliated with the Joint Logistics Support Force are stationed along the entire route—often overseeing stretches of up to 2,000 kilometers of railway—to coordinate logistics, secure perimeters, and ensure seamless handoffs.

​Road Transport: The 70th Subunit, a specialized battalion directly under the Technical Service Brigade, handles road transport. Their record is staggering: between 1981 and 2021, this battalion executed over 800 highly classified missions, driving more than 40,000 kilometers. Warheads are loaded into specialized vehicles heavily modified with thermal camouflage to hide from overhead satellite surveillance. These convoys can feature over 40 vehicles, surrounded by heavy police escorts.

​The drivers undergo grueling training to achieve millimeter-perfect precision. In training, they must use a vehicle’s heavy hoisting crane to delicately pick up glass bottles, and they practice reversing heavy transport trucks 500 meters down a narrow pit that offers a mere 200 millimeters of clearance on either side. These skills are mandatory to navigate the tight, restrictive entry portals of the deep mountain tunnels.

​Furthermore, crews are trained for degraded wartime environments, practicing rapid road repair, pontoon bridge deployment, and defensive maneuvers against enemy special operations forces. If a transport truck is disabled by an airstrike or sabotage, crews are trained to manually transfer a nuclear payload to a backup vehicle in under ten minutes. They utilize dedicated “national defense highways” for these maneuvers, including a specific 22.4-kilometer Level II load-bearing highway linking the Base 67 rail hub in Liangdang County with Wenjiangsi in Feng County, Shaanxi.

​Emergency Response and Vulnerabilities

​Handling nuclear materials carries profound inherent risks. To mitigate this, Base 67 utilizes a dedicated Emergency Management Group, designated as a National NBC (Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical) Emergency Assistance Team. This brigade-sized unit is capable of responding to catastrophic radiological incidents and frequently runs drills with local hospitals.

​Interestingly, OSINT analysis reveals a critical vulnerability: this elite unit relies heavily on imported, state-of-the-art foreign technologies. Personnel spend up to two years learning to operate advanced, export-controlled nuclear waste disposal robots, stand-off obstacle clearance machines, and specialized contaminant suppression vehicles. This reliance on foreign hardware highlights an intersection where global supply chains directly impact Chinese strategic security.

​Communications across this ecosystem are incredibly robust. Base 67 utilizes a dedicated Communications Regiment that operates mobile hubs, fiber optic networks, microwave transmitters, and satellite uplinks specifically hardened to withstand enemy jamming and targeted airstrikes.

​Expanding the Strategic Footprint: The Silo Fields

​For decades, China relied on a modest force of roughly 20 liquid-fueled DF-5 ICBM silos, aligning perfectly with its old doctrine of minimum deterrence. However, beginning in 2020, commercial satellite imagery analyzed by independent researchers revealed a terrifying paradigm shift: the rapid construction of over 300 massive, solid-fuel missile silos spread across three primary fields deep in the Chinese interior. The locations were carefully chosen based on the depth of the bedrock, the slope of the terrain, and proximity to rail transit.

​ Yumen (Gansu Province): Discovered by researcher Decker Eveleth in 2021, this field spans roughly 800 square kilometers and contains approximately 120 missile silos. Construction began in March 2020 using massive inflatable dome shelters to obscure the sensitive subterranean engineering from US satellites. The last of these shelters was removed in February 2022.

​ Hami (Xinjiang): Located 380 kilometers northwest of Yumen, this field was identified by Matt Korda of the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). It also spans 800 square kilometers and features about 110 silos arranged in a near-perfect grid. They are spaced roughly three kilometers apart to ensure a single incoming nuclear strike cannot destroy multiple silos. Construction began in March 2021 utilizing the same dome-shelter methods.

​Ordos / Hanggin Banner (Inner Mongolia): A third field that pushes the total number of newly constructed silos to 319, utilizing construction techniques tested at the Jilantai training area.

​The transition from liquid-fueled to solid-fueled silos is a monumental leap in military readiness. Liquid-fueled missiles require a cumbersome, highly dangerous, hours-long fueling process prior to launch, making them sitting ducks for preemptive strikes. Solid-fueled missiles can be launched in a matter of minutes. The 2025 China Military Power Report (CMPR) assesses that the PLA has likely already loaded more than 100 of these solid-propellant ICBM silos.

​This architectural shift strongly indicates the PLARF has adopted an “Early Warning Counterstrike” (EWCS), also known as a “Launch-on-Warning” (LOW) posture. Under this aggressive doctrine, China’s space-based assets, such as the TJS/Huoyan-1 early warning satellites, can detect the thermal bloom of an incoming adversary ICBM within 90 seconds. This data is instantly corroborated by ground-based Large Phased-Array Radars (LPARs) capable of detecting threats thousands of kilometers away. The CMC is then afforded a terrifyingly narrow three-to-four-minute window to issue a launch order, firing their solid-fueled missiles before the enemy warheads can detonate upon the silos. In late 2024, the PLA proved the viability of this doctrine by launching several ICBMs in rapid succession from a western training center in a simulated mass EWCS operation.

​Concurrently, there are growing concerns regarding potential low-yield nuclear testing. Satellite imagery shows significant construction at the Lop Nur test site, including a dozen new concrete buildings and a new tunnel. This raises alarms that China may be violating the “zero-yield” standard of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) to develop smaller, tactical warheads for its regional theater missiles.

​Decoding the Arsenal: A Staggering Expansion

​The rapid construction of the silo fields runs parallel to a historic surge in the manufacturing of the warheads themselves. Estimates from the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) placed China’s operational nuclear warhead count at roughly 500 in 2023. By early 2025, that number expanded to over 600, with potential to reach 620 by 2026. Projections indicate the stockpile will surpass 1,000 warheads by 2030 and could reach an astonishing 1,500 by 2035. This unbridled expansion contradicts China’s obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, officially ending its era of minimum deterrence and shifting toward a capability designed to hold US cities, military bases, and allied infrastructure at constant risk.

​The modernization of delivery systems spans the full nuclear triad, ensuring maximum flexibility and survivability. To understand the sheer scale of the threat, one must look at the specific capabilities of the PLARF’s highly diversified missile portfolio, which grants military planners options at every single rung of the escalation ladder.

​Starting at the regional level, the Rocket Force utilizes the DF-17 (known by NATO as the CSS-22). Operating at a range of roughly 1,600 kilometers, this conventional missile is uniquely terrifying because it is equipped with a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV). Rather than flying in a predictable ballistic arc, the HGV skips along the upper atmosphere at extreme speeds, utilizing unpredictable maneuverability to easily defeat traditional terminal missile defenses. Operating in a similar range corridor (1,500 to 1,770 kilometers) is the legacy DF-21 family (CSS-5), which includes the specialized DF-21D variant. The DF-21D is an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM) explicitly optimized to strike moving maritime targets—like aircraft carriers—within the First Island Chain.

​Pushing further out into the Pacific, the PLARF relies on intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) to project power. The DF-26 (CSS-18), operating between 4,000 and 5,000 kilometers, is often dubbed the “Guam Killer” or the “Carrier Killer.” What makes the DF-26 uniquely dangerous is its “dual-capability.” It possesses the ability to quickly swap between conventional and nuclear payloads—potentially utilizing lower-yield tactical 5x5 warheads. This creates dangerous strategic ambiguity; if the United States were to detect a DF-26 launch during a conventional conflict, it would be nearly impossible to ascertain whether the incoming warhead was conventional or nuclear, drastically increasing the risk of unintended, apocalyptic escalation. Extending this reach even further is the emerging DF-27, a hypersonic IRBM capable of striking targets 5,000 to 8,000 kilometers away, effectively bridging the gap to target US military bases in Hawaii and Alaska.

​The true backbone of China’s strategic nuclear deterrent, however, lies in its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The DF-31 family (CSS-10 Mod 1/2), which includes the DF-31A, DF-31AG, and the silo-based DF-31BJ, provides robust, solid-fueled mobility across ranges of 7,200 to 13,200 kilometers. The highly advanced DF-41 (CSS-20) pushes that range to an incredible 12,000 to 15,000 kilometers. The DF-41 is particularly devastating because it can carry up to three Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVs), each packing a yield of 200 to 300 kilotons. Meanwhile, the older but massively destructive liquid-fueled DF-5B/C (CSS-4) silo ICBMs can deliver payloads exceeding 13,000 kilometers and are equipped with five or more MIRVs.

​Beyond these land-based systems, the broader PLA ensures survivability through the air and sea. The PLA Navy has refitted its Type 094 ballistic missile submarines with the JL-2 and JL-3 (CSS-N-14 / 20) Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs). With ranges exceeding 10,000 kilometers, the JL-3 allows Chinese submarines to target the continental United States, as well as territories like Australia, without ever leaving highly defended, secure coastal bastions in the South China Sea. Furthermore, the PLA Air Force contributes to the nuclear triad with the H-6N bomber, which has been equipped to carry air-launched ballistic missiles.

​Intelligentized Warfare: AI, Cyber, and the Cognitive Domain

​As China aggressively modernizes its hardware, it is also executing a profound conceptual shift in how wars are fought. While the late 20th century focused on “informatized” warfare—leveraging computer networks and precision-guided munitions—the PLARF and the broader PLA are now transitioning to “intelligentized” warfare (智能化战争). This doctrine places artificial intelligence and autonomy at the absolute center of combat operations.

​This integration of AI manifests in several distinct ways. Neural networks are being rapidly developed to enhance missile guidance systems, granting cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles greater autonomy to identify, track, and strike moving targets even in complex, heavily signal-jammed environments.

​The PLA has also invested heavily in AI-enabled drone swarms, with patents for swarming technology tracing back to 2009. The military has procured sophisticated fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) like the Wing Loong-2, GJ-11, and CH-4. These drones act as the eyes of the Rocket Force, providing vital over-the-horizon intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to track maritime targets for anti-ship ballistic missile strikes. In late 2025, commercial satellite imagery of the remote Hotan Air Base in Xinjiang revealed a massive PLA Air Force exercise named “Red Sword.” The drill featured 24 J-16 fighters, four H-6 bombers, 12 stealth J-20s, and KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft, demonstrating the military’s advanced joint-operation integration in the Western Theater Command near the Indian border.

​However, the most radical application of intelligentized warfare lies in what the Chinese military calls the “cognitive domain.” Chinese military theorists view AI not just as a tool for physical destruction, but as a mechanism to directly control the enemy’s will. By utilizing big data, AI-driven psychological warfare, and rapid Multi-Domain Precision Warfare (MDPW), the PLA aims to overwhelm the decision-making cycles of adversary leadership. State-sponsored cyber actors, such as the infamous group known as “Volt Typhoon,” have actively infiltrated US critical infrastructure to pre-position malware capable of disrupting communications and logistics during a crisis. If the PLA can paralyze a US President or a combatant commander through information dominance and decision-paralysis, they believe they can achieve strategic victory without requiring a protracted kinetic war.

​Internal Rot: The Great Purge (2023-2026)

​Despite the awe-inspiring pace of technological advancement, the PLARF is currently navigating a severe internal crisis. Between 2023 and early 2026, Xi Jinping initiated the most sweeping and ruthless military purge in modern Chinese history, overwhelmingly targeting the Rocket Force and the broader defense-industrial base.

​The decapitation of the PLARF command structure has been absolute. In 2023, the PLARF Commander, General Li Yuchao, and his political commissar, General Xu Zhongbo, were unceremoniously removed and expelled from the CCP. They were replaced by General Wang Houbin and General Xu Xisheng. In a stunning departure from protocol, neither Wang (a Navy aviator) nor Xu (an Air Force officer) had any prior experience within the highly technical Rocket Force. This insertion of outsiders signaled a catastrophic loss of trust by Xi Jinping in the PLARF’s native leadership.

​The purge violently swept through the ranks, resulting in the expulsion or disappearance of former Defense Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, as well as high-ranking procurement officials like Ju Xinchun, Zhang Yulin, and Rao Wenmin. By late 2025, even the newly appointed outsider Commander, Wang Houbin, was expelled for “serious violations of Party discipline.”

​The climax of this political earthquake occurred in early 2026 with the shocking removal of General Zhang Youxia and General Liu Zhenli. Zhang Youxia was one of the two Vice Chairmen of the Central Military Commission, a lifelong family friend of Xi Jinping, and a “princeling” who possessed rare actual combat experience. Liu Zhenli was the Chief of the Joint Staff Department. Their downfall reduced the active CMC membership to just two individuals, effectively paralyzing the highest echelon of military command. Other prominent figures, including Miao Hua (Director of the CMC Political Work Department) and He Weidong (CMC Vice Chairman), were also targeted or expelled.

​The Catalyst: Corruption vs. Command Friction

​The official CCP narrative cites “serious violations of discipline and law,” pointing to a massive, systemic corruption network within the procurement divisions of the missile industry. Leaked US intelligence assessments reported by Bloomberg highlighted egregious examples of graft, claiming that highly sensitive ICBMs were found filled with water instead of liquid fuel, and that sprawling fields of new silos were fitted with malfunctioning lids that would fail to open during a launch sequence.

​While these “water-filled missile” claims make for sensational headlines, seasoned OSINT analysts and nuclear experts at the Federation of American Scientists suggest a more nuanced reality. While procurement corruption is undeniably real and endemic, the physical degradation of the deterrent might be overstated; liquid-fueled missiles are routinely kept empty of fuel during peacetime for fundamental safety reasons anyway.

​Instead, the purges likely stem from a toxic blend of rent-seeking and deep political friction. Reports indicate that Generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli fundamentally clashed with Xi Jinping over the 2027 timeline for Taiwan invasion readiness. Zhang allegedly believed the PLA’s joint-operations capabilities were simply not mature enough to meet Xi’s aggressive schedule, leading to instances of passive resistance and direct noncompliance. The CCP officially accused the men of “trampling the CMC Chairman Responsibility System” and “endangering the Party’s governing foundations,” implying that they had built a patronage network—an “independent kingdom”—powerful enough to threaten Xi’s absolute authority.

​The immediate consequence of this purge is severe organizational churn. The removal of experienced operational-track officers leaves vital command billets empty or filled by inexperienced loyalists, significantly degrading the PLA’s ability to execute complex, multi-domain operations—such as a synchronized assault on Taiwan—in the short term. However, US intelligence and defense reports caution against viewing this as a permanent weakness; Xi’s ruthless restructuring is ultimately designed to enforce absolute ideological compliance and forge a more reliable and lethal force for the future.

​Target Taiwan: Blockade Rehearsals and Coercive Operations

​The PLARF’s primary near-term operational objective is the subjugation of Taiwan, a goal rehearsed with increasing intensity, complexity, and geographic proximity.

​Following the inauguration of Taiwan’s President William Lai in May 2024, the PLA launched exercise Joint Sword-2024A, establishing a new, heightened baseline of daily airspace and maritime incursions. By October 2024, Joint Sword-2024B recorded an unprecedented 153 aircraft sorties in a single day, tightening the noose around the island.

​In 2025, these operations evolved from general encirclement to specific, highly targeted tactical rehearsals. In April 2025, the PLA executed Strait Thunder-2025A. This exercise featured the deployment of the Shandong aircraft carrier strike group to the east of Taiwan, simulating an Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) shield explicitly designed to block US naval intervention. Simultaneously, PLARF ground units in Fujian and Zhejiang fired 16 rockets at simulated land targets designed to exactly mirror Taiwan’s vital Yongan LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminals in Kaohsiung. This explicit targeting underscores the strategy of severing Taiwan’s vital energy lifelines to force capitulation without requiring a bloody amphibious invasion.

​The escalation culminated on December 29-30, 2025, with Justice Mission-2025. Described by Beijing as a “stern warning” against foreign interference and independence separatists, this massive joint exercise simulated total blockades of Taiwan’s critical port cities. While visually intimidating, the repetition of earlier drills led some analysts to characterize the exercise as a “Tiger Head with a Snake Tail”—menacing but lacking new tactical innovations. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) and National Security Bureau held daily press conferences to directly counter the CCP’s psychological warfare and calm domestic anxieties.

​Despite the “Snake Tail” critique, several highly concerning tactical “firsts” occurred during Justice Mission-2025:

​ Amphibious Integration: The exercise marked the first use of a Type 075 amphibious assault ship in a joint drill around the island, practicing the rapid deployment of landing forces.

​ Coast Guard Synergy: The operation featured 14 China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels operating in deep integration with 15 PLA Navy warships, explicitly practicing the quarantine and boarding operations necessary to sustain a blockade.

​ Proximity of Fires: PLARF and PLA Ground Force rocket artillery batteries fired 10 guided projectiles that landed within the waters of Taiwan’s contiguous zone (just outside the 12-nautical-mile territorial limit)—the closest hostile munitions have ever landed to the Taiwanese coast.

​River Defenses: Army engineers conducted river defense drills at the mouth of the Tamsui River, a critical vulnerability point for an inland assault on the island.

​These exercises unequivocally demonstrate the PLARF’s central role in the initial phases of any Taiwan contingency: executing massive, saturation missile strikes to destroy command and control nodes, crater runways, paralyze air defenses, and project a lethal umbrella over the Pacific to keep US carrier strike groups at bay.

​Global Ripple Effects and Counter-Intervention Strategies

​The relentless expansion of the PLARF is backed by an enormous defense-industrial base that produces 70% of the world’s Rare Earth Elements (REE) and refines nearly 90% of them. This massive industrial and military power projection has fundamentally destabilized the Indo-Pacific. In response, regional powers and the United States are radically altering their defense postures to counter the looming missile threat.

​The United States and Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO):

To counter the PLARF’s “carrier killer” DF-21D and DF-26 missiles, the US Navy is pivoting toward Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO). Recognizing that massive Nimitz and Ford-class aircraft carriers are highly lucrative targets for PLARF hypersonic strikes, the US is dispersing its lethality across a wider array of smaller, networked vessels, unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). The US is deploying SM-6 interceptors on AEGIS-equipped destroyers, leveraging space-based tracking layers to intercept incoming hypersonics in their terminal phase. Additionally, the introduction of the MQ-25 Stingray aerial refueling drone allows US carriers to launch fighter strikes safely from beyond the 2,000-mile threat radius of the DF-26, extending operational reach while mitigating risk.

​Japan’s Counterstrike Awakening:

Recognizing itself to be in the “most severe and complex security environment of the post-war era,” Japan’s 2024 and 2025 Defense White Papers reflect a historic departure from pure pacifism. To deter the PLARF and secure the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo is prioritizing the rapid acquisition of “counterstrike capabilities.” By 2025, Japan is scheduled to deploy 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles acquired from the US, allowing it to preemptively strike adversary missile bases if under imminent threat. Japan is also fast-tracking the deployment of its indigenous Type-12 extended-range surface-to-ship missiles, strategically positioning them in Kumamoto and Shizuoka to cover the maritime chokepoints of the East China Sea.

​Australia and AUKUS Pillar II:

In the South Pacific, Australia’s 2024 National Defense Strategy underscores a rapid shift toward military alliances to counter Chinese power projection. Through the AUKUS agreement, Australia is acquiring nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) to operate securely within the ranges of the DF-26. Furthermore, Australia is leaning heavily into AUKUS Pillar II, an initiative focusing on the joint development of hypersonic weapons, advanced electronic warfare, and AI capabilities. These technological investments, paired with the UK Royal Air Force’s deployment of Wedgetail early warning aircraft, are explicitly designed to counter the PLARF’s intelligentized warfare systems and ensure long-range strike parity.

​South Korea’s “Kill Chain”:

Facing nuclear coercion from North Korea and the overarching shadow of the PLARF, South Korea has refined its “3K Defense System.” The primary pillar of this system is the “Kill Chain,” a doctrine of preemptive strike. Utilizing deep-strike missiles and radar-evading fighters, Seoul aims to detect, fix, and destroy enemy missile silos and mobile launchers the moment an imminent launch is verified, ensuring the threat is neutralized before it even leaves the atmosphere. This posture is deeply intertwined with deepening trilateral cooperation between Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul regarding intelligence sharing and integrated missile defense.

​India’s Integrated Rocket Force (IRF):

Sharing a volatile, disputed, and heavily militarized border with China—evidenced by the deadly Galwan Valley clashes and Operation Sindoor—India faces an acute strategic dilemma. China possesses a massive conventional missile advantage, and India’s strict “No First Use” (NFU) nuclear doctrine prevents it from threatening nuclear retaliation against conventional PLARF strikes. To close this vulnerability gap, the Indian Armed Forces are establishing their own Integrated Rocket Force (IRF). Mooted by the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the IRF aims to unify India’s disparate missile commands—integrating the supersonic BrahMos, the Pralay ballistic missile, and the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (which features a 120 km range)—into a single, tri-service command. This force will provide New Delhi with a highly mobile, conventional precision-strike capability to target PLARF bases in the Himalayas without crossing the nuclear threshold.

​The Financial Engine: The 2026 Defense Budget

​Sustaining the rapid growth of the Rocket Force, the construction of the underground Great Wall, and the mass production of sophisticated solid-fueled ICBMs requires immense capital.

​At the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress in March 2026, Premier Li Qiang announced that China’s national defense budget would increase by 7% to a staggering 1.94 trillion yuan (approximately $281 billion USD).

​Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang emphasized that this funding adheres to the principle of coordinating national defense with economic development, despite the fact that the PRC’s broader economic growth has slowed to roughly 4.5% to 5%. This specific allocation represents the 11th consecutive year of single-digit budget growth for the military, maintaining China’s firm position as the world’s second-largest defense spender behind the United States. This sustained fiscal commitment underscores a vital reality: Beijing views the modernization of the PLARF and the broader military not as a discretionary expenditure, but as a non-negotiable strategic necessity for regime survival, the realization of the “two safeguards,” and the ultimate annexation of Taiwan.

​Conclusion

​The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force is currently traversing a perilous dichotomy. On the technological and physical front, it is achieving unprecedented milestones. The construction of over 300 solid-fuel silos, the projected expansion of its nuclear stockpile to over 1,000 warheads by 2030, and the aggressive integration of artificial intelligence and hypersonic technologies represent a mastery of modern aerospace engineering and strategic planning. The PLARF has successfully operationalized a highly sophisticated logistics network capable of securely transporting nuclear payloads across vast subterranean and geographic expanses. Its recent exercises around Taiwan demonstrate a lethal, integrated capability designed to paralyze adversaries, sever energy lifelines, and deter foreign intervention.

​Conversely, the PLARF is suffering through a period of extreme internal volatility. The systemic corruption laid bare by the 2023-2026 purges—culminating in the unprecedented removal of CMC Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia and Joint Staff Chief Liu Zhenli—reveals deep, existential fissures between Xi Jinping’s aggressive political timelines and the operational realities perceived by his top generals. The wholesale replacement of the Rocket Force command with unproven loyalists creates severe short-term friction, leaving the force organizationally decapitated at the exact moment it is expected to reach peak readiness for a Taiwan contingency.

​Ultimately, the PLARF remains the vanguard of the dragon—a force meticulously designed to dismantle the US-led global security architecture. While current leadership purges and command vacuums may momentarily blunt its operational finesse, the sheer scale of its fiscal, physical, and technological expansion ensures that it will remain the most formidable, destabilizing, and consequential military force in the Indo-Pacific for decades to come.