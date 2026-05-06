Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Sandra A. Jones's avatar
Sandra A. Jones
5h

In my opinion, this is Bibi's war. He hates Iran and their support of their proxies who refuse to give him a moment's peace. Felon tRump, as usual, is anybody's useful idiot who whispers in his ear with deals that he thinks benefit him in some way. Felon tRump decided to engage in this war on his own after seeking advice from various cabinet members and generals from the military. They reportedly gave their opinions, in whole or in part, and left the decision to him. He apparently thought he and Bibi could decapitate the leadership, destroy Iran's military and weapons' systems and cause the hated ayatollah's opposition to rise up and take over. Both underestimated the Iranian response and in doing so bestowed more power to them than they previously had. All because Iran's geography and modern weapons allowed them to control the oil and commodities traffic in the Strait of Hormuz which then turned the kinetic war into a war of economics. Felon tRump is as ignorant and pathologically arrogant as they come. In his mind, only he knows how to fix things. But reality shows him a failure. Iran has outsmarted him and the world is paying the price.

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Will Satire's avatar
Will Satire
3h

Waj, thank you again for being you and your kindness, I don’t think you speak too loud, that would be Master Chief McShouty but my one complaint is the funny hats. Especially the Fez. It’s beyond amazing that this is being possible. My one bit of advice to all is almost any tweaking, attenuating, modulating, EQing or sound level vs gain, analog audio, like call in radio shows of old, the best folks have is to leave for a sec and come back right away. It might help, little else will in this satellite addled wireless audio. If we still had analog 48v phantom power on the twisted copper pair land lines, our phones would still work after an EMP.

Seven Days in May is a good movie to watch on May 7th. Life imitates Art. Art Garfunkel.👍

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