​Introduction: The Strategic Landscape of Operation Epic Fury

​The geopolitical and military landscape of the Middle East underwent a paradigm shift in early 2026 with the initiation of Operation Epic Fury by the United States, running concurrently with Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion. Initiated on February 28, 2026, the campaign marks a severe transition from the limited counter-proliferation strikes seen in June 2025’s Operation Midnight Hammer. The current strategy reflects a maximalist objective encompassing the systematic degradation of the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure, the elimination of its nuclear weapons capabilities, and the potential imposition of regime change from within.

​The primary catalyst for this massive escalation was the intelligence assessment that Iran had accumulated a stockpile of over 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity—a threshold representing a mere fractional technical step away from weapons-grade material. Diplomatic efforts to curtail this development collapsed utterly. The third round of Omani-mediated talks in Geneva, involving U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, dissolved amid fundamental disagreements and the Trump administration’s assessment that the Iranian negotiating posture lacked seriousness.

​Following the commencement of hostilities, the U.S.-Israeli coalition achieved overwhelming initial successes in the aerial domain. Thousands of targets were struck, systematically degrading Iranian air defenses and eliminating key leadership figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, the assumption that overwhelming airpower alone could neutralize the entirety of Iran’s strategic arsenal has proven overly optimistic. Despite the deployment of advanced aerial munitions, structural limitations inherent in deep underground facilities (UGFs) have left significant portions of the Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile architecture either intact or entirely unaccounted for.

​Satellite imagery and intelligence assessments reveal that while surface infrastructure at sites like Natanz and Isfahan sustained catastrophic damage, subterranean centrifuge halls and deeply buried caches remain highly fortified and operational. Consequently, the Trump administration and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) face a critical strategic inflection point: the potential necessity of deploying specialized ground forces to physically penetrate, secure, and neutralize Iran’s most hardened nuclear and missile bunkers.

​The Game Theory Framework: Modeling Subterranean Escalation

​To rigorously assess the decision-making calculus of both the U.S. coalition and the Iranian leadership under the new rule of Mojtaba Khamenei, the conflict must be modeled as a non-zero-sum escalation game characterized by incomplete information, asymmetric payoffs, and severe commitment problems. The strategic interaction involves the U.S.-Israel Coalition, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and a highly sensitive third-party variable: the global economic market.

​The United States seeks total strategic capitulation by Iran, verifiable denuclearization, and the permanent dismantling of Iran’s Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) capabilities. Achieving this requires physical verification through ground intervention. Conversely, Iran’s objective is regime survival, the preservation of its nuclear latency, and the imposition of unsustainable economic costs. Iran possesses “escalation dominance” in the asymmetric domain, leveraging its underground “missile cities” to threaten the Strait of Hormuz. By weaponizing global energy markets, Iran aims to drive oil prices to historic highs of $150 to $200 per barrel, forcing the coalition’s expected payoff from continued fighting below the payoff of a negotiated settlement.

​The Asymmetric Payoff Matrix

​Strategists evaluate the current conflict through four primary pathways, each carrying distinct geopolitical outcomes and game-theoretic “payoffs” for both sides:

​ Optimal Coercion: If the U.S. successfully executes an escalating air and ground campaign, leading to Iran’s capitulation and verifiable disarmament, the U.S. achieves its maximalist aims (a +10 payoff). While the Iranian regime might nominally survive, it loses all strategic leverage (a -5 payoff).

​ Attritional Stalemate: If the U.S. limits itself to standoff strikes and a naval blockade, Iran can mount an asymmetric retaliation using proxy swarms and threats to the Strait of Hormuz. In this scenario, the U.S. suffers severe economic blowback and prolonged conflict fatigue (a -4 payoff), while Iran successfully preserves its core underground facilities (a +2 payoff).

​ Decisive Ground Assault: Should the U.S. deploy Special Operations Forces (SOF) to infiltrate and seize the underground facilities, they face conventional and subterranean ambushes. The U.S. could physically remove or entomb the highly enriched uranium (HEU), achieving a high strategic victory (+8 payoff), but would incur moderate-to-high troop casualties and expend immense resources. Iran suffers a massive strategic defeat (-8 payoff).

​Scorched Earth Deadlock: The most perilous scenario involves U.S. forces breaching the facilities, prompting Iran to self-destruct the sites or deliberately release toxic chemicals. This results in a mutually assured tactical catastrophe (-10 payoff for both). The operation ends in extreme casualties alongside regional environmental and economic disaster.

​The “Scorched Earth” Threat and Mosaic Defense

​In the subgame where U.S. ground forces actually initiate a physical breach, Iran faces a terminal decision node. Operating under the decentralized “Mosaic Defense” (defa-e mozaiki) doctrine, local commanders operate semi-autonomously. If conventional defense fails, these commanders are empowered to take extreme measures, including the deliberate sabotage of nuclear materials or highly toxic chemical infrastructure to deny the U.S. a clean extraction.

​The U.S. is incentivized to launch the ground raid only if it calculates that the speed and tactical surprise of its breaching forces can systematically neutralize Iranian command and control before a self-destruct order can be executed. The viability of the operation rests entirely on shrinking the timeline between infiltration and total facility control.

​The Target Ecosystem: The Anatomy of Underground Facilities

​Over the past several decades, Iran has constructed an extensive archipelago of fortified subterranean complexes designed explicitly to withstand advanced aerial bombardment.

​Primary Nuclear Bunkers

​ Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP): Located near Qom and built deep inside a granite mountain, Fordow is exceptionally resistant to conventional airstrikes. While U.S. forces collapsed ventilation shafts using “double-tap” tactics, the interior centrifuge halls—housing advanced IR-6 centrifuges—remain intact.

​ Natanz and Pickaxe Mountain: While the above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant was devastated, Iran has been aggressively burrowing into Kūh-e Kolang Gaz Lā (Pickaxe Mountain), south of the main Natanz complex. This new facility is suspected of housing the relocated 400kg HEU stockpile, shielded by extreme geological depth.

​Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center: Involved in converting yellowcake into Uranium Hexafluoride (UF_6) gas, Isfahan boasts an untouched underground facility with a sealed entrance, suspected to be a covert “third enrichment site.”

​”Missile Cities”

​Iran’s subterranean prowess extends to vast “Missile Cities”—labyrinths equipped with automatic rail systems and pop-up launch hatches. The Qeshm Island fortress anchors Iran’s A2/AD network in the Strait of Hormuz, housing anti-ship cruise missiles. The Konesh Canyon complex in Kermanshah serves as a primary hub for ballistic missiles. If U.S. forces target nuclear materials inland, secondary ground operations must simultaneously neutralize these coastal Missile Cities to protect naval extraction platforms.

​The Physics and Tactics of Penetration

​Relying solely on airpower is insufficient. The U.S. Air Force employs the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 27,125-pound weapon with a 5,342-pound explosive payload. Despite its formidable specifications, the MOP is officially rated to penetrate approximately 60 meters (200 feet) of earth or 18 meters (60 feet) of reinforced concrete. Facilities like Pickaxe Mountain comfortably exceed these parameters.

​Executing a ground assault necessitates a multi-disciplinary approach. Entering forces must secure tunnel portals routinely defended by layered traps and anti-air defenses. Once inside, assaulters utilize hydraulic spreaders, heavy thermal cutting equipment (burning over 10,000°F), and precise explosive breaching to overcome nuclear-rated blast doors.

​Furthermore, troops must immediately assume control of the facility’s life support systems. Soldiers must operate in full Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) protective postures (MOPP Level 4), utilizing self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs). Communication is fundamentally degraded due to line-of-sight obstruction, severely complicating coordination.

​Force Sizing and Composition: The 17,000-Troop Footprint

​Penetrating and extracting material from a deep nuclear facility requires a precise, highly scalable force package. Intelligence in March 2026 indicates the U.S. is amassing approximately 17,000 ground troops specifically for these high-risk operations. Securing a single deep-underground facility requires a multi-echelon deployment:

​ Tactical Assault Element: 500 to 800 Tier 1 Special Operations personnel.

​ Security and Support Element: 2,000 to 3,000 personnel to hold the vast surface perimeter.

​Logistics and Aviation Element: 1,000 to 1,500 personnel. To secure up to three primary targets simultaneously, 12,000 to 15,000 ground troops are directly required, aligning perfectly with the observed 17,000-troop mobilization.

​The Operational Order of Battle

​To execute this operation, the Department of Defense is deploying a unique hybrid composition of elite forces:

​ Marine Expeditionary Units (31st and 11th MEUs): Tasked with amphibious assault and securing coastal staging areas like Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz. They provide the outer security cordons and heavy lift capabilities via MV-22 platforms.

​ 82nd Airborne Division (Immediate Response Force): Responsible for rapid forced-entry via parachute to secure hostile inland terrain and establish primary outer perimeters at deep sites like Natanz.

​ Special Operations Forces (Delta Force, 75th Ranger Regiment): These operators execute extreme Close Quarters Battle (CQB) in tunnel environments, neutralize Iranian guards, and initiate the tactical entry into the subterranean complexes.

​ 20th CBRNE Command: The true linchpin of the operation. Commanded by Brig. Gen. W. Bochat, these specialists execute render-safe procedures, dismantle WMD hazards, and physically handle the massive steel HEU canisters.

​Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST): Elements like DOE Forensics Operations (DFO) provide the vital scientific underpinning, deploying alongside combat troops to prevent accidental criticality events during transport.

​Operational Feasibility and the “Black Hawk Down” Paradigm

​Subterranean operations impose severe temporal constraints. Successful SOF operations traditionally rely on immense speed to overwhelm the enemy before Quick Reaction Forces can respond. Conversely, securing a facility like Fordow is inherently slow. Breaching blast doors, clearing booby-trapped tunnels, verifying HEU purity, and hauling multi-ton canisters out of the facility could take days. The longer U.S. forces remain static, the higher the probability of massive IRGC counterattacks, risking a mass-casualty event on a strategically catastrophic scale.

​Historical data from the IDF’s operations against Hamas tunnels in Gaza demonstrates that clearing UGFs results in sluggish operational tempos and high attrition. Defense analysts calculate the success rate of a flawless extraction operation to be below 50 percent. If the objective shifts from extracting the material to simply entombing it via internal demolitions, feasibility rises, though this fails to provide verifiable proof of destruction.

​Risk Assessment: Contamination and Regional Contagion

​A critical distinction must be made regarding the hazards. Striking an active reactor like Bushehr would trigger a catastrophic radiological disaster releasing gamma-emitting fission products. However, enrichment sites like Fordow primarily house Uranium-235, which emits alpha particles—dangerous if inhaled, but not equivalent to a reactor meltdown.

​The primary hazard is chemical toxicity. Uranium enrichment relies on transforming yellowcake into Uranium Hexafluoride (UF_6) and Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) gases. If U.S. operations sever gas lines, or if Iranian defenders sabotage the cascades, the resulting chemical plume would be instantly fatal to anyone lacking an independent air supply. If a major explosion breaches containment, a toxic plume could vent into the atmosphere, causing mass civilian casualties from acute respiratory trauma and chemical burns in nearby urban centers.

​Economically, a botched raid carries immense risks. If surviving Iranian coastal Missile Cities deploy swarms of fast-attack craft and anti-ship missiles, they could effectively blockade the Strait of Hormuz. This would sever the economic lifeline of the Gulf, spiking global energy markets and fracturing the U.S. political coalition.

​Scenario Generation and Strategic Endgames

​Based on intelligence and game-theoretic matrices, the ground invasion can diverge into three distinct scenarios:

​Scenario Alpha: Optimal Coercion (Probability: Low-to-Moderate): Flawless U.S. intelligence and pre-raid bombardments successfully sever Iranian command nodes. Delta Force and the 20th CBRNE breach the facilities before sabotage orders can be executed. The HEU is secured, and Iran’s A2/AD network is blinded. The U.S. achieves its maximalist objective, defanging the nuclear threat without an environmental disaster. ​Scenario Beta: Attritional Stalemate and Entombment (Probability: High): UGFs prove too complex and deeply booby-trapped to clear safely. Facing sustained IRGC surface counterattacks and mounting casualties, CENTCOM aborts the extraction. Instead, combat engineers plant massive demolition charges, collapsing the mountain atop the centrifuges. The U.S. neutralizes the site but lacks physical proof, leaving geopolitical ambiguity. ​Scenario Gamma: “Scorched Earth” Catastrophe (Probability: Moderate): The invasion triggers a fatalist response. Local Iranian commanders enact the Mosaic Defense doctrine, detonating pre-rigged explosives attached to uranium storage and toxic chemical vats. A massive plume of Hydrogen Fluoride is vented into the atmosphere, causing thousands of civilian casualties. Simultaneously, IRGC naval units execute suicide attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a severe global recession. The result is a generational geopolitical catastrophe.

​Conclusion

​The strategic proposition of deploying U.S. ground troops to penetrate Iran’s subterranean nuclear and missile architecture represents one of the most operationally complex military endeavors in modern history. While the U.S. maintains conventional superiority, the extreme geological depth, intensely hostile subterranean environment, and the asymmetric leverage of “scorched earth” chemical hazards severely constrain the utility of military force.

​A successful intervention requires the synchronized deployment of up to 17,000 troops, anchored by elite SOF and specialized CBRNE technical experts. However, the physical realities of extracting multi-ton uranium canisters in an atmosphere fraught with highly corrosive gas directly contradict the fundamental necessity of speed required in special operations. If Operation Epic Fury pivots to subterranean ground assaults, military planners must accept a high probability of significant troop casualties and the severe risk of localized environmental contamination. The optimal outcome requires a near-impossible confluence of flawless intelligence and total enemy paralysis; absent this, the conflict risks devolving into an attritional deadlock or a mutually destructive catastrophe.

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