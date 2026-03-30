Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Terry's avatar
Terry
7d

Wajeeh—I’m always blown away by your level of detail and depth of analysis…and then left shaken by the stupidity of it all and the lack of good options. Thank you for keeping us informed.

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Alan Chaney's avatar
Alan Chaney
7d

This is an excellent review of the options-thank you! What I’m concerned about is what would happen next? The IRGC will still be in existence and will be very very angry. How does this lead to any kind of long term solution either for the US or Iran?

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