Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Linda Perry's avatar
Linda Perry
3d

Thank you! Fantastic helpful analysis. Just paid up!

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Edward Richards's avatar
Edward Richards
3d

Playing 19 holes of golf does not qualify a person to guide our military into and out of a war zone.

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