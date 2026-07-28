​A relative lull in the fighting between the United States and Iran has accelerated diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a temporary solution to the war's most contentious issue: the resumption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

​Iran and the Sultanate of Oman held intensive talks throughout the weekend that continued into Monday, in an attempt to reach an arrangement that allows ships safe passage through the waterway, which transported about 20% of global oil production before the war caused shipping traffic in it to plummet to extremely low levels.

​These narrowly focused negotiations do not aim to end the conflict between the United States and Iran permanently. However, mediators hope that reaching a temporary agreement on this critical issue will help defuse tensions, lift the naval blockade, and provide momentum for discussions on implementing the preliminary peace agreement reached by Washington and Tehran in June.

​A U.S. official and mediators said that Iran and Oman remain far apart on certain issues, including whether tolls should be imposed on transiting ships.

​Both sides, however, confirmed that progress had been made, marking the first positive sign on the diplomatic track since President Donald Trump ordered a new round of military strikes against Iran more than two weeks ago in response to Tehran firing on commercial vessels in the strait.

​Trump halted those strikes on Friday evening, partly to allow room for negotiations, according to U.S. officials. That same night, Oman dispatched a delegation to Tehran to initiate talks regarding the strait.

​The objective of the Iranian-Omani negotiations is to agree on the route ships will take within the 22-mile-wide strait.

​The dispute erupted earlier this month after the United States began directing ships to transit the strait along the Omani coast. At the same time, Iran insists that ships pass through its territorial waters.

​Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, Trump said he has "a lot of time" to deal with Iran, adding: "We are having talks now, and there is a strong possibility that something will happen." He then added: "But if it doesn't, we will go back to what we were doing two days ago."

​The United States is not directly participating in these talks, but Oman is keeping Washington continually updated on their progress, according to regional officials familiar with the negotiations.

​The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the United States had exchanged messages with Tehran, but refused to describe this as negotiations. The ministry provided a rare positive assessment of the diplomatic efforts, confirming that talks with Omani officials had made progress over the weekend.

​Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency: "The two sides exchanged views on shared principles and executive mechanisms to ensure the safe transit of ships in the Strait of Hormuz."

​These talks give both the United States and Iran a chance to catch their breath after weeks of tension and fighting.

​The U.S. military faces a challenge with limited stockpiles of defensive interceptor missiles necessary for the military effort, at a time when Iran is demonstrating that it still possesses a large arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones, according to U.S. officials. In contrast, the Iranian economy is buckling under the weight of sanctions, mismanagement, and the U.S. blockade of its ports.

​Both sides realize that time is running out. Although oil prices fell below $90 a barrel following the announcement of a halt in fighting, some factors could drive them back above $100. These include a decline in global crude oil inventories and attempts by the Iran-backed Houthi group to halt Saudi oil shipments transiting the Red Sea.

​An Iranian diplomat said that Tehran's leaders want to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with President Donald Trump before the midterm elections scheduled for November, as they believe he will then be more susceptible to pressure that could push him to make concessions.

​The Iranian-Omani talks also help ease tensions between the two countries, which have maintained close relations for years despite broader differences between Tehran and the Arab world.

​Oman had angered Iranian officials when it established a U.S.-backed shipping corridor along its coast without Iranian consent. This dispute prompted Tehran to resume attacking ships crossing the strait without its permission, to which the United States responded by launching several waves of strikes on Iranian military targets.

​During their stay in Tehran last weekend, Omani officials proposed the creation of a regional consortium for the Strait of Hormuz to oversee maritime security, search and rescue operations, and other areas of cooperation, according to officials familiar with the proposal.

​The officials said the initiative involves voluntary funding from regional countries, in addition to contributions from the shipping and oil sectors. They added that Iran is engaging with the proposal, but remains adamant about retaining control over the strait, including the collection of transit tolls on ships.

​Some Iranian leaders believe that imposing some form of transit toll could provide a lucrative new source of revenue for a cash-strapped country facing a massive post-war reconstruction bill.

​Both Oman and the United States oppose the imposition of mandatory tolls on ships transiting the waterway.

​Mediators are trying to persuade the United States and Iran to agree to a formal 10-day truce, which would involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation in exchange for the U.S. lifting its blockade on Iranian ports.

​The priority is to address ambiguities in the agreement concluded last month, including phrasing that Iran has interpreted as granting it the right to control the strait and levy tolls on its use—an interpretation the United States rejects.

​The agreement also stipulated the release of frozen Iranian funds, which Tehran expected to happen immediately. However, the United States insists that the unfreezing of these funds will remain conditional on Iran's behavior, including keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping.