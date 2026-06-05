Upon instructions from my Government, and further to our previous letters concerning the premeditated war of aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran without justification or prior provocation, as well as our letters regarding the responsibility of the States whose internationally wrongful acts contributed to, enabled, and assisted in the commission and continuation of this aggression against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity—including our recent letter dated 30 April 2026 (S/2026/377)—I would like to respond to the letter dated 4 May 2026 addressed to the President of the Security Council from the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations (S/2026/382) and the letter dated 7 May 2026 addressed to the President of the Security Council from the Permanent Representative of Bahrain to the United Nations (S/2026/391).

1. These two letters once again turn a blind eye to the fundamental and decisive fact that the United States and the Israeli regime have committed acts of aggression against Iran and launched unlawful attacks against it without prior provocation, while seeking to distort the context of facts and law by attributing responsibility to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the very State targeted by this aggression.

The unlawful use of force and the attacks launched by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, with the complicity, assistance, and support of the States located on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, constitute flagrant and widespread violations of jus ad bellum and jus in bello (the law of war).

2. The alleged exercise of self-defense by the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and other States on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, as well as by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is not legitimate and lawful self-defense within the meaning of Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. Rather, it is a clear act of aggression that violates General Assembly resolution 3314 (XXIX) of 14 December 1974.

The internationally wrongful acts committed by the aforementioned States are considered acts of aggression under Article 3(f) of Resolution 3314 (XXIX). Therefore, they cannot, in law or in fact, claim to be non-participants in the armed conflict. Instead, it is the inherent right of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the victim of this war of aggression, to legitimately exercise its right to self-defense under international law.

Under the current circumstances, any baseless claims or unconfirmed statements made by the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, other States on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan regarding their alleged firm commitment to international law are unfounded and without effect.

3. Furthermore, it has been openly acknowledged in recent public statements by senior United States officials, including the Commander of the United States Central Command, that several States on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf operated "in fact alongside the United States" during the war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Public reports also indicate that this cooperation included providing military bases and facilities, offering logistical and operational support, sharing intelligence, coordinating air defense, allowing the use of airspace, and participating in military activities directed against Iranian territory and interests.

According to these public statements and media reports, the United States specifically named Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait as countries actively cooperating with United States military operations during the aggression against Iran.

The President of the United States has repeatedly praised "Middle East allies" for their partnership, cooperation, and coordination throughout the military hostilities against Iran.

4. Under Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, all Member States have an explicit obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. This obligation equally prohibits states from aiding, assisting, facilitating, supporting, or enabling acts of aggression or other forms of the unlawful use of force by another state.

Under customary international law, as codified in Article 16 of the Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, a State which aids or assists another State in the commission of an internationally wrongful act is internationally responsible for doing so if that aid or assistance is provided with knowledge of the circumstances of the internationally wrongful act.

In this regard, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan—by providing military bases and facilities, operational and logistical support, intelligence cooperation, allowing the use of airspace, and other forms of direct or indirect assistance utilized by the United States to launch unlawful military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran—have engaged in conduct that entails international responsibility for internationally wrongful acts.

5. The legal position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), issued as an official document of both the Security Council (S/2026/202) and the General Assembly (A/80/680), is consistent with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Although Member States have agreed, pursuant to Article 25 of the Charter of the United Nations, to accept and carry out the decisions of the Security Council in accordance with the Charter, the Council cannot compel States to comply with resolutions adopted in bad faith or driven by unilateral, biased, or selective demands that contravene the fundamental purposes and principles of the Charter.

In this regard, the International Court of Justice ruled in its 1971 advisory opinion that Member States are obliged to comply with the Council's decisions only if they are "in accordance with the Charter" ⁽¹⁾. Consequently, the Charter did not empower the Security Council to condone the unlawful use of force, acts of aggression, and grave violations of international humanitarian law (the law of war) by the United States and the Israeli regime, nor the complicity of the States that facilitated or directly participated in these wrongful acts against Iran, nor to demand that Iran, the victim of aggression, waive its customary right to self-defense under jus ad bellum, among other things.

6. Despite the Security Council's failure to hold the coastal States of the Persian Gulf and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan accountable for their internationally wrongful acts against Iran, they are obligated, as responsible States, to make full reparation for the injury caused to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damages resulting from their internationally wrongful acts.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

(Signed) Amir Saeid Iravani Ambassador Permanent Representative