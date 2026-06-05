Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Jane's avatar
Jane
19m

Ever seen a whirling dervish?

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mitraraheb
1h

Wait till the tribal leaders here this in jordan and saudi arabia.

I am sure the Bani Hassan, Howeitat, and Bani Sakher in Jordan will be trillee🙄😉

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