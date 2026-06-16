The newly announced US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) brokered by the Trump administration has triggered a unilateral rejection from the Israeli political and defense establishment. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically distanced Jerusalem from the Geneva parameters on June 15, specifically dismantling Tehran's assertion that the agreement enforces a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Establishing that Israel is not a party to the deal, Netanyahu affirmed that military operations designed to deny Iran nuclear capabilities will proceed regardless of the Washington framework, noting that a joint US-Israeli campaign in February already narrowly averted "nuclear annihilation."

​This operational defiance was immediately corroborated by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who confirmed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain their positions in occupied sectors of southern Lebanon, invalidating the Iranian interpretation of the ceasefire. Katz issued a concurrent warning, threatening strikes of "great force" against Tehran should it execute retaliatory operations responding to recent Israeli drone activity in Beirut.

​Within the governing coalition, security ministers framed the diplomatic pressure from Washington as a direct infringement on Israeli sovereignty. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a comprehensive public rebuke of the US strategy, explicitly stating that Israel is "not a banana republic" and will not subordinate its security architecture to international dictates. While acknowledging President Trump, Ben-Gvir stipulated absolute conditions for the northern front: the complete dismantling of Hezbollah and a refusal to withdraw from territories cleared of terror infrastructure by the IDF. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reinforced this position, classifying the agreement as definitively "bad for Israel and for the entire free world."

​Simultaneously, the Israeli opposition mobilized the impending agreement as a severe indictment of Netanyahu’s foreign policy and his management of the US-Israel alliance. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid characterized the MOU, along with the linked reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as "one of the most shocking failures" in the nation's security history.

​Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak targeted Netanyahu's diplomatic strategy directly, stating that Israel is currently paying the price for the Prime Minister's "hubris" and his failed "manipulations" directed at Trump, assessing that the outcome leaves Iran stronger and Israel weaker. Detailing the strategic concessions of the MOU, center-left leader and former IDF General Yair Golan criticized the Washington-brokered framework for funneling billions in financial relief to Tehran while leaving both its nuclear facilities and ballistic missile infrastructure entirely intact.