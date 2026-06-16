Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Susan J's avatar
Susan J
9h

If we had a Congress with more than 2 brain cells, this stance by the Israeli government should blow the FY2027 NDAA section 224 right out of the water. Why partner with a country that sees regional cooperation as a threat to its own sovereignty ? A partner that thinks they are being treated as “a banana republic” if THEY don’t have the last word ? Linking the two countries military/intelligence apparatus like section 224 does, would make America even more complicit in Netanyahu’s continuing genocidal rampage, and furthermore, create an even higher exposure for every America to Pegasus-level surveillance.

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Dianne K 🐱🐶🐈‍⬛ 🐾❤️'s avatar
Dianne K 🐱🐶🐈‍⬛ 🐾❤️
8h

Bebe Nuts N Yahu will NEVER put an end to “his” war.

DEFUND ISRAEL.

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