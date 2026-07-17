Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Christine Nobbs's avatar
Christine Nobbs
2h

Lies from the Israeli President. Iran has never broken any international agreements unlike Israel,and the US who have broken numerous agreements and pacts. Israel and US have shown complete disregard for international law and responsibilities . Heartfelt sobbing!!! NOT!

Perfidious performative and utterly meaningless in the current context!

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Tammy S's avatar
Tammy S
2h

Ahh, with the tears in his eyes...

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