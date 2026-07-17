Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave an interview to Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya television channel at his office in Jerusalem, which aired Thursday evening. During the interview, he said that one of his dreams is to see peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also expressed his sorrow over the number of casualties in the Gaza war, saying that his heart breaks for the civilians killed in the conflict.

Herzog said of the Saudi Crown Prince: "I have great respect for Prince Mohammed bin Salman. What we want most in Israel is to see rapprochement between the two peoples." He added that he hopes to "meet the Saudi leadership officially at the appropriate time."

The Israeli president said: "It is my dream to see peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia," noting the need for the two countries to negotiate directly, with the support of the United States.

Saudi Arabia engaged in preliminary talks on normalization in 2023, but withdrew abruptly after the outbreak of war in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7. Saudi officials have repeatedly stated that the kingdom will not recognize Israel without a path leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, a position opposed by the current Israeli government.

Herzog said, "I believe we are witnessing a moment of dialogue between Jerusalem and Mecca, and I believe there is an opportunity for dialogue between followers of all religions in the region, and I am trying to work on that in my own way."

Herzog said he hopes Israel will conclude peace agreements with both Lebanon and Syria, in addition to normalizing relations with Riyadh.

Israel and Lebanon are engaged in historic direct talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has expressed openness to establishing relations, despite continued tensions over the presence of Israeli forces inside Syrian territory.

Herzog said, "It is my dream to get in a car and drive to Beirut, and to go to Damascus. We believe the region should move towards peace, not towards an arms race based on swords, threats, and the like."

He added that Israel’s next major goal “must be achieving peace with Syria and Lebanon, and ensuring that the balance of power does not tip in favor of various parties that could derail the process and alter the equation in this highly sensitive region.”

Speaking about the broader regional conflict, Herzog said he was “not surprised” by the collapse of the US-Iranian memorandum of understanding signed last month to end the fighting, given Iran’s past behavior. “It’s impossible to make agreements with Iran,” he said. “They violate them all the time, and they have their own way of interpreting very clear things.”

At the same time, he said he has complete faith in US President Donald Trump and believes a diplomatic solution to the conflict is possible, but added, “We had legitimate concerns, and we expressed them, and now you see Iranian behavior before your very eyes.”

Herzog emphasized, “I respect President Donald Trump, and I respect Vice President J.D. Vance,” after Vance accused Israel this week of trying to undermine the talks with Iran.

He added that he was "pleased that the United States' response to Iranian violations was firm and clear."

Herzog also said that his "heart aches" for the killing of every innocent Palestinian civilian, "because that is not our goal or our desire in any way," adding that the people of Gaza "deserve a dignified life, and we want a dignified life for them."