Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
4h

You write like you are a teacher at a War College! Well done or in Navy talk (I worked for them for years) Bravo Zulu.

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Greg Conners's avatar
Greg Conners
4h

Insurance agent 50+ years here. This was entirely predictable. Some people won't listen.

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